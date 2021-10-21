CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros grab 3-2 ALCS edge

Times-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez was perfect through four, took a two-hit shutout into the seventh and became the first pitcher in the 2021 postseason to finish eight innings on Wednesday as the Houston Astros beat Boston 9-1 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series and moved one win from...

