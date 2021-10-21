Investigator sent to car fire in Shrewsbury

The cause of a fire at a controversial Fond du Lac restaurant is under investigation. Crews were called to A Family Affair Soul Food Restaurant on South Main Street around 9:00 Sunday night to find heavy smoke coming from the building. No one was hurt. A Family Affair has received public attention after owner Arletta Allen first claimed on social media–and then in a call to police several hours later–that a Troy Allen had broken into the building back in September and seriously damaged equipment inside and asked the community for donations to cover the costs. Police never recommended charges against Troy Allen. The restaurant had posted on social media back in July that it would be featured in the Netflix series “Fresh, Fried and Crispy”–but media calls to producers of that show found that claim to be false.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO