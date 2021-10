Disney has announced a delay in the release dates for a number of its upcoming movies, meaning Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer to explore the new multiverse. In an announcement on Monday, Marvel Studios announced the shift in release dates. That will push the next movies in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe back by a number of months. Since the studio has woven each of these movies into each other, pushing one of them back means that they likely have to move the rest of them as well.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO