CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Lowering Recovery Time through AI-Enabled Troubleshooting

By Ben Linders
InfoQ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine learning algorithms for anomaly detection can assist DevOps in daily working routines, where generalized ML models are trained and applied to detect hidden patterns and identify suspicious behaviour. Applied machine learning for IT-operations (AIOPs) is starting to move from research environments to production environments in companies. Florian Schmidt,...

www.infoq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

Watch Robots Learn To Walk In No Time Through An AI-Powered Obstacle Course

Sometime before their second year of life, most babies are expected to begin to walk. But when it’s a robot, how is that measured, and who’s going to teach them?. In what looks like a dystopian physical education class in a futuristic simulation, thousands of robots are “trained” to walk in a matter of minutes by the powers that be: artificial intelligence (AI).
ENGINEERING
Axios

Facebook's AI wants to learn the world through human eyes

Facebook is announcing a new machine learning project that aims to teach AI how to understand and interact with the world through a first-person perspective. Why it matters: Most computer vision is trained on images and videos taken from a third-person perspective, but to build AI assistants and robots that can work with us in the real world, researchers will need to compile data sets built on what is known as egocentric perception.
SOFTWARE
kfgo.com

AI can see through you: CEOs’ language under machine microscope

LONDON (Reuters) – Executives, beware! You could become your own worst enemy. CEOs and other managers are increasingly under the microscope as some investors use artificial intelligence to learn and analyse their language patterns and tone, opening up a new frontier of opportunities to slip up. In late 2020, according...
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Cutting through the noise: AI enables high-fidelity quantum computing

Researchers led by the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have trained a deep neural network to correctly determine the output state of quantum bits, despite environmental noise. The team's novel approach may allow quantum computers to become much more widely used. Modern computers are based...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Unstructured Data#Troubleshooting#Unsupervised Learning
Neowin

IBM's ModelMesh goes open-source, enabling developers to deploy AI models at scale

Model serving is a critical component of AI use-cases. It involves offering an inference from an AI model in response to a user request. Those who have dabbled in enterprise-grade machine learning applications know that it is usually not one model providing an inference, but actually hundreds or even thousands of models running in tandem. This is a very expensive process computationally as you can't spin up a dedicated container each time you want to serve a request. This is a challenge for developers deploying a large number of models across Kubernetes clusters because there are limitations such as the maximum number of pods and IP addresses allowed as well as compute resource allocation.
SOFTWARE
ForConstructionPros.com

Troubleshooting and Diagnosing Advanced Safety Systems

A dashboard warning light can send a simple and clear message: Something on your truck needs to be checked. But on today’s complex vehicles – and particularly when it comes to their increasingly interconnected safety systems – knowing exactly how and what to check can mean the difference between hours and days of costly downtime.
CARS
aithority.com

Botco.ai and VerifyTreatment Partner to Enable Health and Wellness Providers to Instantly Verify Insurance Via AI Chat

Botco.ai, the leading HIPAA-compliant conversational marketing platform, announced a partnership with VerifyTreatment, a cloud-based platform that provides instant insurance verification for the behavioral health industry, that enables healthcare centers to instantly verify their prospects’ insurance through Botco.ai’s AI-based chat platform. The industry-first solution provides instant and accurate answers to consumers’ questions about insurance coverage while enabling healthcare centers to engage with interested applicants and convert more patients.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

New AI tools and “Human in the Loop” Technology Enables Enterprises to Scale Customer Experiences

For 70% of organizations, the recognized need to improve customer experience (CX) has motivated businesses to prioritize their digital transformation. As customer expectations rise and brands look to become more competitive from a CX perspective, this is both an offensive and defensive business strategy. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
thepaypers.com

iProov and Eurostar enable contactless travel through face biometrics

IProov and Eurostar have announced that they are trialling contactless travel through face biometrics, with at-home check-in and ID verification. Last year, iProov announced that its technology would be used in a first-of-its-kind trial with Eurostar, enabling customers to complete contactless ticket checks and UK passport control at St Pancras International station.
TRAVEL
InfoQ.com

Promoting Creativity in Software Development with the Kaizen Method

Adoption of the Kaizen methodology is a proven way to foster software development teams that are innovators, not just implementers. The Kaizen mindset encourages developers to combine technical skills with creative thinking. There are three models of the Kaizen method to apply to the software development process: reactive, proactive and...
SOFTWARE
cyberscoop.com

Staying ahead of the adversary with AI- and ML-enabled SOC capabilities

Organizations across both the public and private sector are quickly taking advantage of modern tools and applications to interact with employees, customers and stakeholders in new ways. However, as the security edge gets closer to the application organizations are at greater risk for threats and for IT security teams and...
TECHNOLOGY
InfoQ.com

Eclipse IDE 2021-09 Supports Java 17

The Eclipse Foundation released Eclipse IDE 2021-09, a quarterly update of its flagship project, on September 15, 2021. It supports Java 17 through a plugin and improves Java refactoring, code assist, Git history navigation, and the IDE's dark mode. As can be expected in such a short amount of time, the recently established Eclipse IDE Working Group has not been able to reverse the decline in sub-project activities.
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Dynamic Process Isolation Helps Cloud System to Defend Against Spectre

Dynamic process isolation, a technique developed at Cloudflare to safeguard their systems from Spectre-like attacks, provides effective protection and fully mitigates Spectre attacks between multiple tenants, a Cloudflare-Graz University joint research has recently shown. The idea behind Dynamic process isolation is easy to understand if you take into account that,...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

How Moveworks’ AI platform broke through the multilingual NLP barrier

Chatbots have a checkered past of often not delivering the performance their providers have promised. This is especially true in the IT service management (ITSM) and multilingual NLP spaces, where service desks found support teams deluged with complaints — yes, about the support chatbots. Just getting English language nuance right...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Complex Systems: Microservices and Humans

Probst: My name is Katharina Probst. I'm an engineering director at Google. I am here to talk to you about complex systems, microservices, and humans. Let's start with a question that might come as a little bit of a surprise. What do polar bears have to do with microservices? At first glance, you might say they probably don't have a whole lot to do with each other. Let's dig a little bit deeper. As you may know, polar bears eat seals. It's reasonably easy to understand that the population of polar bears has a strong relationship with the population of seals. If you go a few steps further, then it gets much more complicated much more quickly. Let's do that. As the climate changes, the habitat of polar bears and seals is changing as well. What the impact of the changing habitat is on the population of seals, and in turn, polar bears, is actually much more tricky to predict. What about other animals on the food chain, such as penguins or krill. Reasonably quickly, you get yourself to a point where you have an ecosystem that is difficult to really get our heads around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InfoQ.com

IBM Develops Hardware-Based Vector-Symbolic AI Architecture

IBM Research recently announced a memory-augmented neural network (MANN) AI system consisting of a neural network controller and phase-change memory (PCM) hardware. By performing analog in-memory computation on high-dimensional (HD) binary vectors, the system learns few-shot classification tasks on the Omniglot benchmark with only 2.7% accuracy drop compared to 32-bit software implementations.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

How Pinterest Scaled Up Its Ad-Serving Architecture

Nishant Roy wrote on the Pinterest Engineering Blog about their strategy to overcome a scaling problem with their ad corpus. Their existing solution had hit its scaling limit, but further growth was necessary. Its redesign offloaded the ad index to a key-value store and optimised garbage collection in their Go applications to increase their ad corpus size by a factor of 60.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Adobe reveals new time-saving AI features for Lightroom powered by Nvidia

The Adobe Max virtual creativity conference has just kicked off, with the revelation that a pair of smart new AI masking features are coming to Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic. The new AI-powered masking tools for Adobe’s photo editor are RTX accelerated, so those with Nvidia GPUs benefit from snappy...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Resistance AI, an SaaS enabled AI and Machine Learning Security Firm, Finalizes $16.6M Series A

a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-enabled AI and machine learning security firm that aims to protect automated financial systems from manipulation, fraudulent activities and financial crime, has acquired $16.6 million in capital via a Series A round. GV (previously Google Ventures) has reportedly led Resistance AI’s investment round, along with contributions from...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

VEON's Beeline Ventures into Medical Diagnostics Through AI

VEON on Tuesday announced that its mobile operator in Russia, Beeline, has signed an agreement with Sechenov University to create an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Laboratory for research and development into new technology solutions for healthcare, aiming to simplify and accelerate high-precision diagnostic. The new AI Laboratory will see data scientists...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy