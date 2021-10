APPEALING IDEA - Who says appellate lawyers can only work on appeals? If ever there was a time to shake up the make-up of the traditional trial team, it appears to be right now. With that in mind, appellate lawyers are increasingly being brought into cases long before any appeals are filed in an effort to better anticipate and prepare for how litigation might play out post-verdict. As we explore in this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter, having an appeals expert on board at the trial stage ensures a seamless transition into the appellate phase, with less of a ramp-up period. Appellate gurus can also be invaluable in helping to craft jury instructions that won’t get tossed out, as well as catching missteps by opposing counsel and preserving those issues for appeal. I’m interested to hear what you think: Do you find it helpful for appellate lawyers to get involved in cases at the trial level? Let me know at [email protected].

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO