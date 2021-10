Talks between Britain and the European Union to resolve problems with the Brexit agreement regarding Northern Ireland will move to London next week with the UK government warning on Saturday that "substantial gaps" remained. A negotiating team from the European Commission will travel to London on Tuesday "for several days of intensive discussions", according to a statement issued by London on Saturday. British minister David Frost and EU Commission Vice President Sefcovic are due to meet for talks at the end of the week to "take stock and assess progress so far". London added that talks over the previous days had been "constructive" but that "substantial gaps" remain.

