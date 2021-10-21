DevOps: 3 skills needed to support its future in the enterprise

Now you can pick up some of the most useful and in-demand skills that can lead to a successful career in the tech industry, even if you have no prior experience. If you're intimidated by the thought of learning to code, it might help to know that Python is taught to middle-schoolers—it's that easy. So the affordable Python Programming & Git Certification Bundle is the perfect path to programming skills for those with no tech experience whatsoever. In fact, there's even a course for you if all you need is to speak enough geek to get the job done: "Programming Fundamentals For Non-Programmers."

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 14 DAYS AGO