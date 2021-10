Megan Thee Stallion doesn't play around when it comes to Halloween. Her bone-chilling X-ray manicure and blood-red coffin nails already gave us all the inspiration we need for our next visit to the nail salon, but her latest Instagram post has us completely rethinking our Halloween hairstyles. On Oct. 12, Megan debuted a new set of bangs and voluminous red curls that rained down her shoulders like a scarlet waterfall, and this modern-day take on the vampire aesthetic has us hypnotized. (We'll need her stylist's number ASAP, please).

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO