Students reported health effects, prompting some to move to the Boss Tennis Center or to hotels in Hanover. The presence of mold — first identified in Andres Hall on Sept. 29 and later confirmed in other rooms in both Andres and Zimmerman Halls on Oct. 7 — has caused health concerns for students living in the East Wheelock residential cluster and prompted some of them to relocate to off-campus spaces. The College is taking remediation efforts to address the mold growth, it announced in an email to campus Friday.

HANOVER, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO