CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Week 7 Big Ten Power Rankings

By Justin Slepicka
Daily Nebraskan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten had one of its most chaotic weeks yet in Week Seven. The top spot in the conference’s pecking order switched hands after a huge upset and several lower-ranked teams got big wins over those higher up, leading to a shuffle in all parts of this week’s power...

www.dailynebraskan.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Spartans#Michigan Wolverines#American Football#Rutgers#Abc
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Longhorn Football Player Jake Ehlinger Died Of Accidental Overdose Of Drugs Laced With Fentanyl, Family Says

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of University of Texas student and Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger says the 20-year-old’s death on May 6 was due to an accidental drug overdose, Thursday, Oct. 21. The Ehlinger family said in a statement they learned Jake accidentally overdosed from what’s believed to be the prescription anti-anxiety medication Xanax laced with fentanyl. These kinds of counterfeit pills have been seen increasingly in Texas and nationwide. The Ehlinger family statement said, “The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges, and universities. As our family continues to process...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Army
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy