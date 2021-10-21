CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record

ctnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin stormed above. digital currency’s rise. its prior record set in April. else in their...

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Digital Assets#Ap
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Cryptocurrency soars to all-time high after reaching $66,000

The price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high after a weeks-long rally.The cryptocurrency broke through the $64,800 record it arrived at in April, and continued to trade up after breaking the record on Wednesday.It comes after a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.The overall crypto market also hit an ATH, reaching above $2.6 trillion. Several leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big gains, most notably Ethereum (ether) and Solana.Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run that will see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies blast past their previous records in the final months of 2021.One of the most notable price prediction models, made by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures within the next two months.We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021
MARKETS
CBS News

Bitcoin hits new high, topping $66,000, on mainstream hopes for cryptocurrency

Bitcoin jumped to a record high Wednesday morning, topping $66,000, as the cryptocurrency rides a wave of excitement about its potential mainstreaming by the financial establishment. Bitcoin was trading at $66,386.21 as of 1:30 p.m. EST. It's rallied back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin Refreshes All-Time High above $66,000, Altcoins Pick Up Momentum

Bitcoin (BTC) managed to refresh its all-time high after a successful break through the $66,000 milestone during Wednesday. On Coinbase exchange, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization hit an ATH at $66,999, following a positive mood across the crypto markets that took Ethereum (ETH) to test new highs above the $4,000 threshold, now exchanging hands at $4,077.98.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin Smashes Through All-Time High Surpassing $66,000 per Unit

The spot price of bitcoin smashed through the leading crypto asset’s all-time high (ATH) surpassing $66,000 per unit after the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) was launched in the United States. The last time bitcoin touched an ATH six months ago on April 14, 2021, the price tapped $64,804 per unit.
STOCKS
u.today

BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Touches $66,000

Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of $66,000 on the Bitstamp exchange at 1:45 p.m. UTC. The fresh record high came after ProShares successfully launched the very first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund on Oct. 19. As reported by U.Today, it was the second-most-traded ETF on the New York Stock Exchange on its debut date.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Hits $66,000 ATH as Investor Sentiment Heightens

Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new ATH, hitting $66,000. Several fundamentals have combined to take Bitcoin to the point where it is today. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization has lived up to its name as a market leader, as it crossed its previous All-Time High (ATH) price to print a new one as investor sentiment heightens. At present, the cryptocurrency is trading at an intraday high of $66,930, atop a 7.65% growth in the past 24 hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stockxpo.com

Bitcoin jumps to new high above $66,000 after landmark U.S. ETF launch

A visual representation of bitcoin. Bitcoin notched a fresh all-time high Wednesday as investors cheered the successful launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. The world’s largest cryptocurrency climbed about 3% to $66,390.75 by 11:20 a.m. ET, topping a previous record of $64,899 set in mid-April. “The key...
MARKETS
CNBC

Bitcoin is over $66,000. Here are 3 questions to ask yourself before you invest

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, hit an all-time high on Wednesday, surging above $66,000. Its previous record of $64,899 was set in mid-April. This surge comes after the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund made its market debut on Tuesday. With all the hype, investors may feel tempted...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Could A Bitcoin ETF Set A New BTC Price Top? Top Analyst Thinks So

Bitcoin has been taking the spotlight in the crypto market as it makes its way back into previous highs. Beyond the recent volatile weekend to the upside, something seems to be brewing in favor of the BTC bulls, for the time being. In a post called “The Next Price Era”,...
MARKETS
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy