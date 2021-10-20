CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Gossip: Larry David, Jack Nicholson, Jojo Siwa + More!

LARRY DAVID'S 'PRESENCE IS NEVER HELPFUL': Larry David explained to E! News that he was spotted plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12th because the music was too loud. He told Daily Pop, "There was a speaker behind me blaring music. The reason I was there was...

Report: JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Split

It looks like JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have called it quits after less than a year together. A source told Us Weekly, "JoJo and Kylie did break up. Some ['Dancing with the Stars'] cast are aware about the breakup.". The insider noted that the breakup took place...
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew call it quits

JoJo Siwa has reportedly split from girlfriend Kylie Prew. The 'Dance Moms' alum is currently competing on 'Dancing with the Stars', and after rumours were rife that the couple had gone their separate ways after Kylie, 18, stopped being in the audience for the TV show, it's now been claimed the hearsay was true.
Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Taraji P. Henson, Travis Barker and More!

KATE BECKINSALE TALKS HOSPITAL TRIP: Kate Beckinsale opened up about getting rushed to the hospital last month for a back injury on Monday's The Late Late Show With James Corden. "I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything," she said. "I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything." Actually getting to the hospital was a drama: "Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a, sort of, sausage, and put me on a gurney." Thankfully, she is on the mend.
Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, & horror night

Monday night's Dancing with the Stars 30 is going to be a celebration of Halloween like no other. After all, it's horror night! All of the remaining celebrities are going to be performing creepy routines inspired by famous horror films or TV shows, and some of the song choices are a little bit surprising.
Celebrity Gossip: Jonah Hill, William Shatner, Daniel Craig + More!

DON'T COMMENT ON JONAH HILL'S BODY: Jonah Hill just wants people to stop commenting on his body. On Wednesday (Oct. 13th), US Weekly posted the article, Jonah Hill Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss. Shortly after, the Moneyball star wrote on Instagram, "I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body good or bad. I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."
Did JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Kylie Prew Break Up?

Amid fan speculation, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair recently broke up — and some of the Dance Mom alum's Dancing With the Stars co-stars are aware of the apparent split. "Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn't been seen in the audience since they split,"...
Celebrity Gossip: Lala Kent, Disney, Brad Pitt and More!

LALA KENT DUMPS RANDALL EMMETT? Page Six reports that Lala Kent is dumping Randall Emmett three months after getting engaged. The Vanderpump Rules star left him at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their baby daughter Ocean, after he allegedly cheated on her. "Randall always lives a double life," our source claimed. "He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender."
JoJo Siwa Talks Kylie Prew BREAKUP -- Exclusive

"Extra's" Katie Krause talks to JoJo Siwa about her breakup with Kylie Prew following Halloween Night at "Dancing with the Stars." JoJo says she's extremely happy right now and credits Jenna Johnson for being her rock. The pair also react to getting another perfect score on the show and talk about the costume process they underwent for JoJo to turn into Pennywise. "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.
JoJo Siwa Spooks and Serves as Pennywise on Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa makes for one talented, terrifying clown. The YouTuber wowed audiences Monday on the Dancing With the Stars Halloween episode, executing a complicated routine with dancing partner Jenna Johnson to a jazz remix of "Anything Goes"—while dressed as Pennywise from IT, naturally. Content. While Cole Porter and murderous clowns...
JoJo Siwa Is Scary-Good as Pennywise For 'DWTS' Halloween Special: Watch

For her rivals on Dancing With The Stars, JoJo Siwa is pretty scary. When DWTS took a trip into Halloween world on Monday night (Oct. 25), she was utterly terrifying. Siwa and her dance partner Jenna Johnson performed a jazz routine to "Anything Goes" by District 78 featuring Patrice Covington, for DWTS' Horror Night.
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
JoJo Siwa Says 'I'm Really Happy' Amid Breakup Rumors

JoJo Siwa is opening up about another perfect score on "Dancing with the Stars"… and her life amid reports that she recently split with girlfriend Kylie Prew. "Extra's" Katie Krause caught up with JoJo and her dance partner Jenna Johnson after Horror Night, and Siwa shared, "I want to say that I'm really happy right now and I have been really happy since… January when I came out. I think you have a choice in life to let your happiness grow no matter what's going on in your life. I'm really lucky for the people I surround myself with, and my bubble stays the same, no matter what happens in my bubble… When I trust you, unless you do something awful to me, that never goes away, and I think that's something that I am really grateful for."
SNL pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres with toxic version of chat show in latest episode

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Ellen DeGeneres with a skit involving Jason Sudeikis.The Ted Lasso star, and former SNL cast member, hosted an episode of the American sketch show for the first time on Saturday (23 October).Among the highlights were his opening monologue, in which he joked that Ted Lasso's success was "truly shocking", as well as cameo appearances from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun., who plays Greg in HBO show Succession.But, it was his skewering of DeGeneres, whose talk show is set to come to an end following (but not due to) multiple accusations of...
Celebrity Gossip: Khloe Kardashian, Teresa Giudice, Kristen Bell + More!

COREY FELDMAN AUCTIONING OFF PROSTETIC EAR: Corey Feldman is auctioning off the prosthetic ear he wore in the film Stand by Me as a "hybrid NFT." Consequence reports that the auction launches on October 31st and closes on November 3rd on Cosmic Wire. The winner will receive the prosthetic ear Feldman used to portray Teddy Duchamp in the 1986 Stephen King film.
Darren Criss To Host Queen Family Singalong on ABC, With JoJo Siwa & More!

The Family Singalong is returning to ABC this fall – this time with Queen songs!. Darren Criss is set to host the latest installment, celebrating the legendary rock band's 50th anniversary. If you didn't know, Darren is no stranger to singing Queen music, as he performed some of them during...
