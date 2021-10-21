Viking Theatre to bring ‘Snoopy the Musical’ to elementary schools

Theatre Tallahassee opens a show next week with its interpretation of the Tony Award winning musical, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. “It takes place in Edwardian England. A young gentleman finds out that he is related to the D'Ysquith family and that means he is 8th in line to become the next Earl,” says director Jessy Reaves. “He’s in love with this woman that he's grown up with, and she kind of goads him and says ‘you know, how likely is it that you'll be the Earl because eight people would have to die for that to happen,’ and he gets insulted by the family, so he decides he's going to murder his way to the top.”

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO