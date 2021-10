High Covid infection rates in the UK have triggered a travel ban by Morocco. Direct flights between the two countries will be suspended from 11.59pm on Wednesday. The Foreign Office is telling travellers: “The Moroccan government has announced the suspension for an unspecified period of direct flights between Morocco and the UK (and Germany and the Netherlands) with effect from midnight 20 October.”Flights via third countries such as France and Spain are operating as normal, allowing British travellers to return. The national airline, Royal Air Maroc, told passengers: “Following the decision of the Moroccan authorities, all flights from Morocco...

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO