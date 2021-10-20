VideoGamer Podcast #434: Krypto Currency

Apparently, while I sat on my couch watching three and a half hours of DC news and advertisements, there was a completely separate stream called DC Kids FanDome that focused on movies, cartoons, and games aimed at little ones. I was wondering why there was nothing from DC Super Hero Girls in the main stream. Anyway, during the stream, a reveal trailer dropped for a new superhero game based on the upcoming film DC League of Super-Pets. The movie features Superman’s and Batman’s faithful dogs Krypto and Ace, played by Dwayne Johnson and animal-animated-film-mainstay Kevin Hart respectively, as they, I guess, do animal super-heroics around Metropolis.
