MEDFORD (CBS) — A crash in Medford left two people trapped briefly inside their car Sunday night. It happened at Salem Street in Medford Square. The care took out a couple of light poles before it smashed into a building. One of the two people in the car was taken to the hospital. Two people were quickly extricated from the car, which had ended up on its side on the sidewalk. One person was transported to the hospital. Engine 1, Ladder 1, MPD, and Armstrong responded to Salem Street in Medford Square for a single car MVA. The vehicle caused extensive damage. Two people were found trapped upon arrival and quickly extricated. One person was transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/CFXFbhC1xN — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) October 25, 2021 There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO