Up until its third generation, the FN2 that stayed in production between 2007 and 2011, one of the main characteristics of the Honda Civic Type R was its high-revving naturally aspirated engine. However, some chose to add turbochargers in order to extract more power from the Japanese hot hatch. An extreme example is this track car that was listed on eBay for £17,999 ($24,761) as the most powerful FN2 in Europe with nearly 800 hp.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO