An Amazon delivery driver has gone viral after following a specific delivery instruction perfectly.TikToker Cherry uploaded a clip from her doorbell camera showing a delivery driver walking up her driveway with a parcel, before changing tack and instead hiding the package behind a bush.Why? Cherry’s doormat reads: “Please hide packages from husband”.The driver initially popped the package down beside the door before spotting the doormat.After reading the silly instruction, she picked it up and looked around for a good hiding spot before wedging it behind a hedge. @pinkieberg My Amazon driver understood the assignment 🤣🤣 best driver ever...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO