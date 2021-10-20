CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Registered sex offenders: 14 living in Rochelle as of Oct. 21

By NW Illinois News
nwillinoisnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 14 registered sex offenders living in Rochelle as of Oct. 21, according to Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Rochelle is home to 10 sexual predators. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest of their life....

nwillinoisnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man convicted of raping girlfriend’s child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting the 6-year-old daughter of his girlfriend at the residence they shared in the Oakhaven area near the airport, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. A Criminal Court jury found Edward Lynn Barber guilty as charged on the felony count of rape […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
State
Illinois State
Rochelle, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

FBI Offering $1,000 Reward In Search For Jarvis Wright, Wanted For Murder Of Alvin Arrington In Sauk Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Jarvis Wright, who is wanted for the murder of Alvin Arrington in south suburban Sauk Village in July. According to the FBI, Wright is charged with killing Arrington at the victim’s birthday party on July 17 in Sauk Village. Jarvis Wright (Source: FBI) Wright has been charged in Cook County with one count of first-degree murder, but authorities believe he has fled the state to avoid prosecution. Wright is also facing a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. According to the federal charges, investigators were able to link Wright to a Facebook account under the name of “John Wall,” and matched pictures on that Facebook account to Wright’s driver’s license photo. Investigators determined that account was accessed by a device in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 6. According to the FBI, Wright has a cousin who lives in Wisconsin, with whom he might be staying. Wright is still at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the FBI at 312-421-6700, or submit an anonymous tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
wtvy.com

Former south Alabama police chief arrested

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Covington County town’s former police chief has been indicted on multiple charges of domestic violence, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders#Scottsexual
The Independent

Texas man boasted online about food and family as children starved alongside skeletal remains of beaten brother

The man accused of beating his girlfriend’s eight-year-old son to death before the couple left his rotting corpse in a house of horrors with her three other starving children repeatedly boasted about food and family on social media.Brian Coulter was arrested and charged with the murder of Kendrick Lee on Tuesday, two days after authorities found the child’s skeletal remains inside a unit at CityParc II at West Oaks Apartments in Harris County, Texas.The 31-year-old boyfriend of Gloria Williams allegedly murdered Kendrick on 20 November 2020 by punching and kicking him to death, according to the criminal complaint. For the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
KWTX

1 arrested in local drug bust

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Marlin police stopped a car Saturday, October 23rd, in the 500 block of Clark Street a little after midnight. Officers ended up seizing about 45 grams of narcotics. Methamphetamine, cocaine, and other things used to distribute narcotics were among the items taken. The suspect was arrested and...
MARLIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Two men accused of keeping missing woman Cassidy Rainwater locked in a cage on Missouri property

Two men in Missouri are accused of keeping a missing woman locked in a cage in a state of partial nudity, according to court records obtained by local media.Police charged James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, with kidnapping 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, who was reported missing on 25 August after not being seen or heard from for six weeks.Mr Phelps allegedly told investigators that Ms Rainwater stayed with him at his home in rural Missouri, near the city of Lebanon, until she could get back on her feet, before suddenly leaving in the middle of the night.But in court documents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Father calls on District 60 to step up after attack on daughter recorded and shared

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A father is calling on Roncalli STEM Academy and District 60 to do something after his daughter with special needs was attacked by a group of girls during lunch. Jared Mayo told KRDO his daughter was attacked Tuesday during lunchtime. He also said the fight was recorded and shared across social The post Father calls on District 60 to step up after attack on daughter recorded and shared appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS DFW

Derick Tobar-Gonzalez Sentenced For Stalking, Kidnapping, Raping Ex-Girlfriend

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Derick Tobar-Gonzalez, 29, of Frisco, was sentenced to 65 years for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury involving Family Violence after entering a plea of guilty. “Too often, domestic violence does not end when the relationship ends and a victim thinks she has escaped her abuser. This case shows our dedication to prosecuting violent perpetrators who attempt to maintain control over their former victims,” said Willis after sentencing. On Oct. 21, 2019, Tobar-Gonzalez followed the victim to her apartment in Plano. Tobar-Gonzalez and the...
FRISCO, TX
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy