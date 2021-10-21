CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Effect of small heat release and viscosity on thermal-diffusive instability

By Keigo Wada
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99163-6, published online 12 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in EquationsÂ 24"“26. In EquationÂ 24, "\(\left[ M \right]\)" was omitted from the HTML version. In EquationÂ 25, "\(\left[ {{\varvec{n}} \times \left( {\varvec{V } \times {\varvec{n}}} \right)} \right]\)" was...

Author Correction: Defining the Gothic Arch Angle (GAA) as a radiographic diagnostic tool for instability in hip dysplasia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99011-7, published online 30 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract and Introduction, where. "Gothic". As the result, in the Abstract,. "The aim of the study was to validate (1) the intra- and interobserver reliability of a newly defined...
Author Correction: Therapeutic manipulation of IKBKAP mis-splicing with a small molecule to cure familial dysautonomia

In this article the author name Lorenz Studer was incorrectly written as Rolenz Studer. The original article has been corrected. Department of Drug Discovery Medicine, Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto, Japan. Masahiko Ajiro,Â Shingo Matsushima,Â Saiko ShibataÂ &Â Masatoshi Hagiwara. Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Kyoto University...
Publisher Correction: Environmental eustress modulates Î²-ARs/CCL2 axis to induce anti-tumor immunity and sensitize immunotherapy against liver cancer in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25967-9, published online 30 September 2021. In this article Jingquan Li was incorrectly denoted as being one of the equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Following the publication of the original article, it was noted that, due to a typesetting error, the figure labelling for Figure 6A-G was incorrect in the Results section "EE overcomes PD-L1 based checkpoint blockade resistance". The PDF and HTML versions of the Article have been corrected.
Correction: The effect of vitamin D on fibroblast growth factor 23: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: European Journal of Clinical Nutrition https://doi.org/10.1038/s41430-020-00725-0, published online 27 August 2020. The article "The effect of vitamin D on fibroblast growth factor 23: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials", written by Armin Zittermann, Heiner K. Berthold, Stefan...
Publisher Correction: Microglial activation and tau propagate jointly across Braak stages

In the version of this Article initially published, in Extended Data Fig. 8 an error led two equations in the bottom right of the graph to render incorrectly. They have been corrected to read: "Î² = 16" on the upper line and "P = 0.002" on the lower. Further, the x-axis label originally reading "[18F]PBR SUVR transentorhinal (Braak I)" has been corrected to read "[11C]PBR SUVR transentorhinal (Braak I)."
Publisher Correction: Real space manifestations of coherent screening in atomic scale Kondo lattices

The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrect Transparent Peer Review file. The correct Peer Review file has now been linked. Laboratorio de Microscopias Avanzadas, Instituto de Nanociencia de AragÃ³n, University of Zaragoza, E-50018, Zaragoza, Spain. MarÃa...
Researchers release integrated dataset of hydrological and thermal deformation in Qinghai-Tibet engineering corridor

Chinese researchers recently released an integrated observation dataset of the hydrological and thermal deformation covering permafrost engineering and slope areas in the Qinghai-Tibet Engineering Corridor (QTEC). This synthesis dataset for permafrost engineering and slopes includes measured air and ground temperatures and moisture, mean annual air temperature, mean annual ground surface...
VVVX DR1.1 Published: Releasing the Entire Ks Time Series

The VISTA Cycle 2 ESO Public Survey project -VVV eXtended- PI D. Minniti, P. Lucas, is carried out with VIRCAM on VISTA in the JHKs filters and covers a total of ~1540 deg2 of the southern Galactic plane. The VVVX DR1.1 complements DR1 by mainly providing i) the missing Ks time series and ii) the source lists generated from the pawprints published in DR1, which were observed between July 2016 and March 2018. The released data total about 9 TB. Science products generated from observations in the time interval from April 2018 to October 2019 are accessible in the already published DR2 release.
Author Correction: Increasing heat and rainfall extremes now far outside the historical climate

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj Climate and Atmospheric Science https://doi.org/10.1038/s41612-021-00202-w, published online 5 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained two typographic errors in the subsection 'Precipitation analysis' under 'Methods'. The fifth sentence contained a typo...
Publisher Correction: Association between 9-month isoniazid prophylaxis of latent tuberculosis and severe hepatitis in patients treated with TNF inhibitors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97444-8, published online 09 September 2021. In the original version of this Article, the image on the right in Table 2 and Table 4 did not display correctly. As a result, each bar of the forest plot did not align with the IRR (95% CI) in the adjacent columns.
Publisher Correction: Chromosome-scale assembly and high-density genetic map of the yellow drum, Nibea albiflora

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-021-01045-z, published online 15 October 2021. In this article the affiliation details for Dongdong Xu, Ruiyi Chen, Hongbin Song, Lu Tian, Peng Tan, Ligai Wang, Qihui Zhu were incorrectly given as 'Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, 310021, Hangzhou, China' but should have been 'Key Lab of Mariculture and Enhancement of Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Marine Fisheries Research Institute, 316100, Zhoushan, China'. The original article has been corrected.
Diffusive skin effect and topological heat funneling

Non-Hermitian wave system has attracted intense attentions in the past decade since it reveals interesting physics and generates various counterintuitive effects. However, in the diffusive system that is inherently non-Hermitian with natural dissipation, the robust control of heat flow is hitherto still a challenge. Here we introduce the skin effect into diffusive systems. Different from the skin effect in wave systems, where asymmetric couplings were enabled by dynamic modulations or judicious gain/loss engineering, asymmetric couplings of the temperature fields in diffusive systems can be realized by directly contacted metamaterial channels. Topological heat funneling is further presented, where the temperature field automatically concentrates towards a designated position and shows a strong immunity against the defects. Our work indicates that the diffusive system can provide a distinctive platform for exploring non-Hermitian physics as well as thermal topology.
Publisher Correction: Nuclear compartmentalization of TERT mRNA and TUG1 lncRNA is driven by intron retention

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23221-w, published online 3 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the text (Introduction, Results and Discussion), which incorrectly cited reference 7 in several places. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
Heat insulation effect in solar radiation of polyurethane powder coating nanocomposite

This study aims to improve polyurethane-based coating by modified zirconium oxide and aluminum oxide nanoparticles for preparing thin polymeric heat insulation coatings. In the first step, the nanoparticles were chemically modified with the silane coupling agent. Then, three different weight percent of modified nanoparticles (1, 3, and 5% w/w) were mixed with polyurethane, to prepare the nanocomposites, which were coated on metallic plate samples. Then, these plates are used to measure the radiation heat transfer coefficients, absorption coefficient in a region of short wavelengths (UV/VIS/NIR), the emissivity coefficient, and thermography of the samples in a region of long wavelengths (IR). Results showed that by adding the modified nanoparticles to the polyurethane matrix, absorption was decreased and the emissivity coefficient was increased. According to the thermography results, it was observed that the surface temperature of both samples with 3% w/w of nanoparticles had the minimum temperature compare to others. Minimum heat surface observed for 3% w/w of modified nano zirconium oxide.
Publisher Correction: The mapping of cortical activation by near-infrared spectroscopy might be a biomarker related to the severity of fibromyalgia symptoms

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94456-2, published online 03 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The legends of Figure 1 and 2 were inadvertently switched. The legend of Figure 1:. "Timeline of the experimental paradigm. Timeline of each assessment pre- and post-thermal stimuli with primary stimulus (at...
Author Correction: Major restructuring of marine plankton assemblages under global warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25385-x, published online 1 September 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the funding source 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich and from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. SEP-210591007' should have read 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 862923. This output reflects only the author's view, and the European Union cannot be held responsible for any use that may be made of the information contained therein.'. The original article has been corrected.
Limitations of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect through layered structure

In this paper, we show theoretically that the spin-dependent transverse shift of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect (SHE) through layered structure cannot exceed half of the incident beam waist. Exact conditions for obtaining the upper limit of the transmitted SHE are clarified in detail. In addition, different from the popular view in many investigations, we find that there is no positive correlation between the spin-dependent transverse displacement and the ratio between the Fresnel transmission coefficients (tp, ts). In contrast, the optimal transmission ratio is determined by the incident angle and the beam waist. Moreover, two conventional transmission structures are selected and studied in detail. The characteristics of the transverse displacements obtained are in very good agreement with our theoretical conclusions. These findings provide a deeper insight into the photonic spin Hall phenomena and offer a guide for future related research.
Study on timing sequence control fracture blasting excavation of deep rock masses with filled joints

During the blasting excavation of deep underground caverns, the effects of the structural surface on crack propagation are usually considered in addition to the clamping effects of high in situ stress. Based on the notched borehole and timing sequence control (TSC) fracture blasting method, this paper studies the effects of different borehole shapes on the degree of damage of the surrounding rock and profile flatness of the rock anchor beams and the effects of different filled joint characteristics on the blasting crack propagation rules. The results show that the damage depth of the surrounding rocks by round hole smooth blasting is approximately twice that by notched hole smooth blasting, by which the profile formed is flatter. The notched primary borehole (PBH) remains a strong guidance for crack propagation in a rock mass with filled joints, while the stress concentration effects of the round target borehole (TBH) cannot fully guide the cracks until they fall within a certain distance between the PBH and TBH. It is favourable for cracks to propagate along the lines between boreholes with larger filled joint strengths and larger angles between boreholes.
A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
