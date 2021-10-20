CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tiger Group Auction Offers Live Event and Entertainment Production Rental Gear

By Ken Mann
 8 days ago

As PRG prepares for the full reopening of the industries it serves, it has enlisted Tiger Group to auction select live event and production-ready AV gear from its existing rental inventories. The...

blooloop.com

RWS Entertainment to provide creative & production services for IAAPA Expo 2021

RWS Entertainment Group (RWS), a creator of award-winning custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences, has announced that it will be providing full creative and production services for IAAPA Expo 2021, which takes place in Orlando from 15 – 19 November. This will include scripting and staging, music, media, lighting...
MUSIC
Tech Times

A Fist was Sold For $100,000 During a Live Auction on Rarible!

Definance App First FIST NFT was sold for $100,000 and will be giving NFT through airdrop to 20,000 metamask wallet holders. The team's constant update is available on the official Twitter and telegram page. It is one of the top NFT platforms powered by Ethereum Blockchain. Rarible offers a variety of NFTs with a priority on art but it charges a service fee per sale on both ends of the transaction, which acts as listing fees and it is already expensive.
MUSIC
Idaho State Journal

Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel live entertainment announcement

FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Hinder will be performing live on the stage in the Chiefs Event Center on Jan. 29, 2022. As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder’s 2005 debut album, "Extreme Behavior," climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the second Top Rock Album. "Get Stoned" would be the album’s first radio single, climbing to a No. 4 mainstream rock spot. What followed would end up being one of the biggest songs of the year, "Lips of an Angel," which peaked within the top 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including No. 1 at Top 40 and Pop 100.
FORT HALL, ID
Sourcing Journal

Delta Apparel CEO Credits Near-Shore Sourcing for Q4 Performance

Delta Group sales increased 5 percent as buyers of the retail-direct business saw the advantages of its near-shore manufacturing network. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
raleighnews.net

Hertz to be first rental car to offer public Tesla electric autos

ESTERO, Florida: Hertz is purchasing 100,000 electric Tesla vehicles, the largest-order by a single buyer and the most serious commitment to electric vehicles by a car rental company. "EVs are now mainstream, and we have only just begun to see rising global demand and interest. The new Hertz is going...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Triage Entertainment Ups Key Execs To CFO & EVP Production Posts

EXCLUSIVE: TV producer Triage Entertainment has made some key executive promotions. Pat Shea has been upped from EVP Finance to Chief Financial Officer, and Francesco Pace moves up to EVP Production from SVP. The company also elevated Daniel Pescord from Director of Business Affairs to VP of the unit. “These three execs remain key to leading us to a record year of original production, despite the challenges of Covid,” Triage CEO Stu Schreiberg said. “Throughout the pandemic, Triage Entertainment, along with its sister company, Lando Entertainment, proved that premium production and compliance with safety mandates were mutually achievable. Together, they delivered more than 120 content hours of series and specials to networks and platforms.” Triage’s nonfiction production slate focuses lifestyle, competitive formats, multi-cam comedy and music events and premium documentaries. Its credits include Iron Chef America, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team and Bridezillas. The company is currently producing longform content for CBS, Netflix, Paramount+, Discovery+, HGTV and Food Network.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpenExchange Announces Intent to Acquire Veracast, Further Enhancing Virtual Event Product Offering

The combination will provide customers with best-in-class products, strengthening OpenExchange’s position as a leader in virtual communications solutions. OpenExchange Inc., a leading provider of video-enabled virtual event solutions, announced its intent to acquire Veracast Communications, Inc., which delivers webcast and live streaming solutions to the financial services, biotech, and legal industries. Veracast’s complementary product offerings for webcasting and live streaming combined with OpenExchange’s existing video conference solutions, and its ability to provide concierge managed services, will create an increasingly robust product offering.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Russell and Champion Expand

Russell Athletic announced a partnership with Alphabroder, a distributor of imprintable sportswear and accessories in North America. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
progressivegrocer.com

Walmart Adds New Payment Service

Walmart is partnering with payment tech company InComm Payments to make it easier for cash-centric customers to pay their bills. The retailer is adding the new capability to its already-robust financial services offerings as part of its commitment to serving un-banked and under-banked shoppers. Using a platform called VanillaDirect, shoppers...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
abladvisor.com

Gerber Finance Supports Fair Harbor’s Exponential Growth with $7MM Line of Credit

Gerber Finance, an eCapital company, closed a $7MM line of credit to Fair Harbor, maker of sustainable swimwear, clothing, and accessories. The deal was completed under its Naturally Gerber division, which works with companies within the fast-growing natural products space, from clean label, organic and non-GMO products, to sustainable design and packaging.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Amerisource Closes $3MM Credit Facility for Manufacturing Firm

Amerisource Business Capital closed and funded a $3,000,000 senior credit facility for a Florida-based clothing apparel manufacturer. The proceeds were used to support ongoing working capital needs. Andy Allaire, Senior Vice President for Amerisource, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome this new client. The ownership and management team have deep...
BUSINESS
Variety

Pokimane Announced as Co-Founder of RTS, an Endeavor-Backed Gaming Talent Management Firm

Pokimane, the popular Twitch gaming livestreamer, has announced a new entrepreneurial gig: She’s co-founder and chief creative officer of RTS, a talent management and brand consulting firm that spun out of Endeavor’s esports business. Imane Anys, known as Pokimane among her more than 30 million online followers, told Variety that RTS was formed to solve hot-button business issues encountered gaming creators — namely, striking brand deals that fairly value them and represent them authentically. In the gaming and esports realm, she said, “there are too many examples of people being mistreated, agreeing to contracts with unfair compensation and cringey deals.” Pokimane, who...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Bridge Bank Increases YES Leasing’s Credit Facility

Bridge Bank increased the credit facility provided last year to YES Leasing, a Miami, FL-based commercial equipment leasing company specializing in funding business owners with challenged credit. The increased credit facility will provide additional capacity to support the continued growth of YES Leasing’s portfolio. “Bridge Bank’s depth of knowledge about...
MIAMI, FL

