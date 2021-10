Filmmaker Terence Davies is one of the more unique voices today. Varying from both fiction and biographies, all of his films are dream-like and hazy. His newest film, "Benediction," takes the dreamy approach in telling the life and story of English poet, writer and soldier Siegfried Sassoon. Varying from his younger years (Jack Lowden) and older years (Peter Capaldi), we are given a picture of his life and legacy. Davies wisely shifts between these perspectives, which turns a dry-subject matter into something compelling. What starts as a simple biography turns into a true love letter to the process of a writer finding his voice.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO