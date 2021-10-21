Ribault Garden Club Fun with Flowers is back

On October 17, Untermyer Gardens becomes even more magical!. At 1:00 p.m., Flavors of Magic will present a 45-minute magic show outdoors in the Amphitheater. ROGUE, a featured performer on America’s Got Talent, will perform a show with small-scale illusions, mind reading, and fun for all ages! Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12. After the show, have an adventure of your own on a Family Adventure Tour: our guides will engage your kids with lively exchange about plants, mythology, architecture, sculpture, and ruins. Each 60-minute tour is intended for children between 7-12 who must be accompanied by at least one adult. Choose from a tour of the Walled Garden, The Vista to the Ruin Garden or the Temple of Love to the Dell. Choose from a 2:00 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. tour. Tickets are $12 per child, adults and children under 2 are free. Before or after your tour, stop by the table in the Walled Garden where Members of the Society of American Magicians will teach you a magic trick that you can do with things you find around your house (for a voluntary donation). Drop-in between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Round out your day with a kite flying activity! Put together your own kite and fly it on the grounds of the gardens. Kids will be running and catching the wind as their kites soar like the hawks and eagles who often fly far overhead of the garden. Kites can be purchased in advance or at the event (until sold out) for $7. Drop-in between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. We do not use physical tickets. Your name will be added to the door list. Please check in at the reservation table the day of the event.

YONKERS, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO