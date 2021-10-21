CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ribault Garden Club Fun with Flowers is back

pontevedrarecorder.com
 5 days ago

The Ribault Garden Club Fun with Flowers has announced its schedule. Fun with Flowers is open to the public, but participants must have...

pontevedrarecorder.com

boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Region Garden Club to hold Winter Market

Boothbay Region Garden Club presents Early Bird Saturday Winter Market on Boothbay Common Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come join us for your early holiday shopping and support our club’s student education scholarships and our many community service projects. To keep you warm, our market offers hot...
BOOTHBAY, ME
KUTV

Spooky fun for the whole family at Red Butte Garden

KUTV — If you're looking for a Halloween activity that won't be too scary for the little ones, Red Butte Garden's BOOtanical event is the place to be. This year's theme is Once Upon a Garden, and you can find fun fairytale-themed decorations throughout the garden from stories like the Little Mermaid or Sleeping Beauty.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Republic

Fairfield Garden Club talks fuchsias

FAIRFIELD — Fuchsias come in thousands of varieties and colors, with multicolored blossoms that hang and droop from baskets, planters and pots. They can be trellised in the garden; they can be bushy, vining and trailing. The Fairfield Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 for a presentation...
FAIRFIELD, CA
The Laker/Lutz News

Ornament features garden club’s ‘front porch’

The Dade City Garden Club has released its 2021 Christmas ornament, entitled “Front Porch.”. The ‘porch’ featured in the historic-themed ornament leads to the inside of the club’s building — the original St. Rita’s Church, which was built in 1913 and purchased by the garden club in 1976 for $1.
DADE CITY, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont Garden Club October 2021 Yard of the Month

The Clermont Garden Club’s Yard of the Month choice for October is 14951 Green Valley Blvd in the Green Valley neighborhood. Patsy and Benny Pederson, and their son, landscaped the entire yard several years ago to attract bees, birds, and butterflies. The front yard has red fountain grass, sweet almond, pentas, heliconia, Buddha belly, hibiscus, jatropha, assorted begonias, and many, many more. Under the oaks and magnolia trees around the house are also four o’clock plants, firebush, shrimp plants, firecracker fern, crotons, orchids, ferns, angel trumpet, copper plant, philodendron, and assorted lilies. This is the yard to check out for plant ideas for all new Florida residents. These are the colorful plants and flowers to grow here where the northern flowers do not thrive. Thank you for sharing your beautiful garden with us!
CLERMONT, FL
Garden City News

The Welcoming Club of Garden City

The Welcoming Club hosted a fall-themed craft club event last week where guests were invited to create beautiful beaded pumpkin wreaths while enjoying cocktails and snacks. Thanks to all who attended! It was a ton of fun and a great way to welcome the fall season. The club also held...
GARDEN CITY, NY
orangeobserver.com

Garden club celebrates Winter Garden’s heritage trees

Winter Garden is home to hundreds of heritage trees — from oaks and sycamores to maples and crape myrtles — many of them more than a century old. The Bloom & Grow Garden Society and city of Winter Garden pay tribute to 100 of these trees with the Winter Garden Heritage Tree Project, a tour of trees in the city nominated by members of the community.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Alliance Review

Alliance Garden Club marks its 90th birthday

Alliance Garden Club celebrated its 90th anniversary during September. Club members fathered for an evening event Sept. 8 at the Silver Park Cabin. Among activities that night was The evening a program, "Painting a Picture with Dried Flowers," by Becky Day, chair of the nature and naturals committee for Canton Garden Center. Day provided an assortment of picture frames for the ladies to choose. They each designed an arrangement of dried and pressed flowers, and leaves to put under the glass.
ALLIANCE, OH
yonkerstimes.com

Family Fun Day at Untermyer Gardens Oct 17, 1pm-4pm

On October 17, Untermyer Gardens becomes even more magical!. At 1:00 p.m., Flavors of Magic will present a 45-minute magic show outdoors in the Amphitheater. ROGUE, a featured performer on America’s Got Talent, will perform a show with small-scale illusions, mind reading, and fun for all ages! Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12. After the show, have an adventure of your own on a Family Adventure Tour: our guides will engage your kids with lively exchange about plants, mythology, architecture, sculpture, and ruins. Each 60-minute tour is intended for children between 7-12 who must be accompanied by at least one adult. Choose from a tour of the Walled Garden, The Vista to the Ruin Garden or the Temple of Love to the Dell. Choose from a 2:00 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. tour. Tickets are $12 per child, adults and children under 2 are free. Before or after your tour, stop by the table in the Walled Garden where Members of the Society of American Magicians will teach you a magic trick that you can do with things you find around your house (for a voluntary donation). Drop-in between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Round out your day with a kite flying activity! Put together your own kite and fly it on the grounds of the gardens. Kids will be running and catching the wind as their kites soar like the hawks and eagles who often fly far overhead of the garden. Kites can be purchased in advance or at the event (until sold out) for $7. Drop-in between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. We do not use physical tickets. Your name will be added to the door list. Please check in at the reservation table the day of the event.
YONKERS, NY
thegraftonnews.com

Grafton Garden Club leads walk through Williams Woods

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Rebecca Ahlfors led the members of the Grafton Garden Club and their families on a relaxed and informative nature walk in Williams Woods off Brigham Hill Road. Adults and children alike saw large mushrooms of many colors, lichen, acorns, Asian jumping worms, birds, squirrels and maple...
GRAFTON, MA
Main Line Media News

Norristown Garden Club’s Holiday Tour puts a spin on vintage

NORRISTOWN — There’s a new twist for Norristown Garden Club’s Holiday House this year. Public buildings of historic significance, built in the 18th and 19th centuries, will replace private homes for the 2021 tour. These interesting and handsome places will be beautifully decorated in a manner appropriate for each site.
NORRISTOWN, PA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Garden Club Works Magic Outside Swift

Above: The Cindy-Wood Garden Club planting outside of Swift Community Center. The Cindy-Wood Garden Club transformed a patch of dirt at the entrance to Swift Gym into a stunning garden. Nine club members worked quickly, completing a three-season planting just before another rainstorm. They planted sedum, daisies, catmint, guara, petunias, decorative kale, spirea, inkberry and several other perennials. Next spring colorful annuals will fill in any bare spots. The club designed the garden and paid for the plants. Members will maintain the space, as they do plantings at the library and the sculpture garden at the top of King Street.
GARDENING
sanjuanjournal.com

Fall Art for Fun is back | Letter

Submitted by San Juan Islands Museum of Art. Don’t miss these entertaining and creative classes by Kristen Douglas-Seitz at the San Juan Islands Museum of Art (SJIMA). Art for Fun is a delightful two-hour art party set in a relaxed, interactive atmosphere. It is a great way to enjoy a night out on your own, celebrate a birthday, share a date night or create a team-building experience. Join your friends and follow step-by-step instructions from experienced artists. Everyone paints the same picture and takes home his or her own unique creation. Beginners are welcome! The schedule is as follows:
VISUAL ART
advocatemag.com

Welcome back: Garden Cafe returns after hiatus

Popular eatery Garden Cafe closed amid the pandemic last year, but now it has reopened for business and added dinner and drinks to the menu. Known for its on-site garden and homegrown ingredients, Garden Cafe initially had plans to reopen over the summer. The restaurant has been on the Dallas dining scene since 2002 and has spent the past few months training, staffing and adding new items in preparation for its October reopening.
RESTAURANTS
signalscv.com

The fun is on its way back

Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple. So, when the pandemic forced the center’s closure for more...
LIFESTYLE
tulsakids.com

Running Club and Joss’s First Fun Run!

I signed Joss up for his school’s Running Club, which just ended for the year. Sadly, the school’s after-care program was extremely limited due to short staffing (I think), so we didn’t get in, which was a bummer. So Running Club was the perfect way to get thirty extra minutes of office time in, three days a week for a month. Thankfully, he had a great time and enjoyed making some new friends!
TULSA, OK
NAZ Today

Violas Flower Garden Turned Pumpkin Patch for October

Violas Flower Garden has been around for twenty years, and as the month of October continues to roll through the weeks, so does the garden’s annual Pumpkin Patch, giving families the opportunity to come together and enjoy the fall festivities. Both kids and adults can participate in scavenger hunts, pumpkin...
GARDENING

