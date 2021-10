Thomas Partey opened his goal account for Arsenal in their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in Friday’s Premier League outing. The first-half goal made the 28-year-old the first Ghanaian to score for the Gunners in the Premier League and also makes the North London club the only side to score more goals through African players in the English top-flight (219 goals).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO