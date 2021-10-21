Young author from Delaware wins International Latino Book Award

We have many reasons to be proud to live in Lake Nona. Topping the list, of course, is our community’s intense pursuit of health and wellness. Our architecture is cutting-edge and world-class, and where else can you find such variety and color in the design of neighborhood homes? Then, there’s our Beep shuttles, the USTA, and plans to build the nation’s first vertiport. Perhaps the one asset our town still lacks – other than, of course, higher-end retail options – is a strong literary life. That, though, is about to change. Meet Sophia Gholz, Lake Nona’s resident children’s author, who is publishing yet another major children’s book this fall and will have more to come next year.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO