Deformation understanding in the Upper Paleozoic of Ventana Ranges at Southwest Gondwana Boundary

By Guadalupe ArzadÃºn
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the east of the Ventana Ranges, Buenos Aires, Argentina, outcrops the Carboniferous-Permian PillahuincÃ³ Group (Sauce Grande, Piedra Azul, Bonete and Tunas Formation). We carried out an Anisotropy of Magnetic Susceptibility (AMS)Â study on Sauce Grande, Piedra Azul and Bonete Formation that displays ellipsoids with constant Kmax axes trending NW"“SE, parallel...

