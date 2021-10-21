CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Global greenhouse gas emissions from residential and commercial building materials and mitigation strategies to 2060

By Xiaoyang Zhong
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding stock growth around the world drives extensive material consumption and environmental impacts. Future impacts will be dependent on the level and rate of socioeconomic development, along with material use and supply strategies. Here we evaluate material-related greenhouse gas (GHG)Â emissions for residential and commercial buildings along with their reduction potentials...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Greenhouse gas levels reach record high amid COP26 worries

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record levels last year, the United Nations said Monday, in a stark warning as Britain's Boris Johnson admitted being "very worried" about the COP26 summit going awry. The UN's blunt report on rising global warming comes as Prime Minister Johnson, the COP26 host, said it was "very, very far from clear that we'll get the progress that we need". "I'm very worried because it might go wrong... it's touch and go," Johnson said, though he remained hopeful a deal can be done at the 12-day climate talks to reduce carbon emissions and limit future temperature rises. Highlighting the difficulties ahead, coal-intensive Australia on Monday unveiled a long-awaited 2050 target to reach net zero emissions -- while dismissing any upgrade to its 2030 goals.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Climate change: Australia pledges net zero emissions by 2050

Leading global coal and gas supplier Australia has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Prime Minister Scott Morrison however said the plan would not include ending Australia's fossil fuel sectors. The nation will also not set ambitious targets for 2030 - an objective of next month's COP26...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Energy Efficiency#Co2 Emissions#Introduction Housing
Reuters

Shipping drifts off net-zero course without carbon levy -study

COPENHAGEN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The global shipping industry is on course to see its greenhouse gas emissions rise by around a fifth by 2050 if action including introducing a carbon levy on fuel is not taken, new research backed by industry leaders shows. With about 90% of world trade...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Major restructuring of marine plankton assemblages under global warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25385-x, published online 1 September 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the funding source 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich and from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. SEP-210591007' should have read 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 862923. This output reflects only the author's view, and the European Union cannot be held responsible for any use that may be made of the information contained therein.'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Nature.com

Study on timing sequence control fracture blasting excavation of deep rock masses with filled joints

During the blasting excavation of deep underground caverns, the effects of the structural surface on crack propagation are usually considered in addition to the clamping effects of high in situ stress. Based on the notched borehole and timing sequence control (TSC) fracture blasting method, this paper studies the effects of different borehole shapes on the degree of damage of the surrounding rock and profile flatness of the rock anchor beams and the effects of different filled joint characteristics on the blasting crack propagation rules. The results show that the damage depth of the surrounding rocks by round hole smooth blasting is approximately twice that by notched hole smooth blasting, by which the profile formed is flatter. The notched primary borehole (PBH) remains a strong guidance for crack propagation in a rock mass with filled joints, while the stress concentration effects of the round target borehole (TBH) cannot fully guide the cracks until they fall within a certain distance between the PBH and TBH. It is favourable for cracks to propagate along the lines between boreholes with larger filled joint strengths and larger angles between boreholes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alpine-style nappes thrust over ancient North China continental margin demonstrate large Archean horizontal plate motions

Whether modern-style plate tectonics operated on early Earth is debated due to a paucity of definitive records of large-scale plate convergence, subduction, and collision in the Archean geological record. Archean Alpine-style sub-horizontal fold/thrust nappes in the Precambrian basement of China contain a Mariana-type subduction-initiation sequence of mid-ocean ridge basalt blocks in a 1600-kilometer-long mÃ©lange belt, overthrusting picritic-boninitic and island-arc tholeiite bearing nappes, in turn emplaced over a passive margin capping an ancient Archean continental fragment. Picrite-boninite and tholeiite units are 2698"‰Â±"‰30 million years old marking the age of subduction initiation, with nappes emplaced over the passive margin at 2520 million years ago. Here, we show the life cycle of the subduction zone and ocean spanned circa 178 million years; conservative plate velocities of 2 centimeters per year yield a lateral transport distance of subducted oceanic crust of 3560 kilometers, providing direct positive evidence for horizontal plate tectonics in the Archean.
WORLD
Nature.com

Band-selective Holstein polaron in Luttinger liquid material AMoO (A"‰="‰K, Rb)

(Quasi-)one-dimensional systems exhibit various fascinating properties such as Luttinger liquid behavior, Peierls transition, novel topological phases, and the accommodation of unique quasiparticles (e.g., spinon, holon, and soliton, etc.). Here we study molybdenum blue bronze A0.3MoO3 (A"‰="‰K, Rb), a canonical quasi-one-dimensional charge-density-wave material, using laser-based angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Our experiment suggests that the normal phase of A0.3MoO3 is a prototypical Luttinger liquid, from which the charge-density-wave emerges with decreasing temperature. Prominently, we observe strong renormalizations of band dispersions, which are recognized as the spectral function of Holstein polaron derived from band-selective electron-phonon coupling in the system. We argue that the strong electron-phonon coupling plays an important role in electronic properties and the charge-density-wave transition in blue bronzes. Our results not only reconcile the long-standing heavy debates on the electronic properties of blue bronzes but also provide a rare platform to study interesting excitations in Luttinger liquid materials.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MinION sequencing from sea ice cryoconites leads to de novo genome reconstruction from metagenomes

Genome reconstruction from metagenomes enables detailed study of individual community members, their metabolisms, and their survival strategies. Obtaining high quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) is particularly valuable in extreme environments like sea ice cryoconites, where the native consortia are recalcitrant to culture and strong astrobiology analogues. We evaluated three separate approaches for MAG generation from Allen Bay, Nunavut sea ice cryoconites-HiSeq-only, MinION-only, and hybrid (HiSeq"‰+"‰MinION)-where field MinION sequencing yielded a reliable metagenome. The hybrid assembly produced longer contigs, more coding sequences, and more total MAGs, revealing a microbial community dominated by Bacteroidetes. The hybrid MAGs also had the highest completeness, lowest contamination, and highest N50. A putatively novel species of Octadecabacter is among the hybrid MAGs produced, containing the genus's only known instances of genomic potential for nitrate reduction, denitrification, sulfate reduction, and fermentation. This study shows that the inclusion of MinION reads in traditional short read datasets leads to higher quality metagenomes and MAGs for more accurate descriptions of novel microorganisms in this extreme, transient habitat and has produced the first hybrid MAGs from an extreme environment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

AA amyloid in human food chain is a possible biohazard

AA amyloidosis can be transmitted experimentally in several mammalian and avian species as well as spontaneously between captive animals, even by oral intake of amyloid seeds. Amyloid seeding can cross species boundaries, and fibrils of one kind of amyloid protein may also seed other types. Here we show that meat from Swedish and Italian cattle for consumption by humans often contains AA amyloid and that bovine AA fibrils efficiently cross-seed human amyloid Î² peptide, associated with Alzheimer's disease.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Observation of metallic electronic structure in a single-atomic-layer oxide

Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The largest hoplophonine and a complex new hypothesis of nimravid evolution

Nimravids were the first carnivorans to evolve saberteeth, but previously portrayed as having a narrow evolutionary trajectory of increasing degrees of sabertooth specialization. Here I present a novel hypothesis about the evolution of this group, including a description of Eusmilus adelos, the largest known hoplophonine, which forces a re-evaluation of not only their relationships, but perceived paleoecology. Using a tip-dated Bayesian analysis with sophisticated evolutionary models, nimravids can now be viewed as following two paths of evolution: one led to numerous early dirk-tooth forms, including E. adelos, while the other converged on living feline morphology, tens of millions of years before its appearance in felids.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Metabarcoding insights into the diet and trophic diversity of six declining farmland birds

Knowledge of feeding ecology of declining species, such as farmland birds, is essential to address their conservation requirements, especially when their habitats are suffering important reductions of trophic resources. In this study, we apply a metabarcoding approach to describe the diet composition of six of the most significant farmland birds inhabiting European cereal pseudo-steppes: little bustard, great bustard, pin-tailed sandgrouse, black-bellied sandgrouse, red-legged partridge, and common quail. We further studied seasonal diet variations (autumn to spring) in all species but the common quail, whose diet was studied during spring and summer. We show that study speciesÂ´ diets mostly consisted of plants, although in the case of little bustard and great bustard arthropods are also highly relevant. Among arthropods, we found high proportions of thrips, arachnids, and springtails, which were previously unreported in their diet, and some taxa that could be used as antiparasitic food. Moreover, we report that little bustard's diet is the least rich of that of all studied species, and that diet of all these species is less diverse in winter than in autumn and spring. Diet composition of these declining species supports the importance of natural and semi-natural vegetation and landscape mosaics that can provide a wide variety of arthropods, plants, and seeds all year-round.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Convergent community structure of algal"“bacterial consortia and its effects on advanced wastewater treatment and biomass production

Microalgal-bacterial consortium is an effective way to meet increasingly stringent standards in wastewater treatment. However, the mechanism of wastewater removal effect has not been properly explained in community structure by phycosphere. And little is known about that the concept of macroecology was introduced into phycosphere to explain the phenomenon. In the study, the algal"“bacterial consortia with different ratios of algae and sludge were cultured in same aerobic wastewater within 48Â h in photobioreactors (PSBRs). Community structure at start and end was texted by metagenomic analysis. Bray"“Curtis similarities analysis based on microbial community showed that there was obvious convergent succession in all consortia, which is well known as "convergence" in macroecology. The result showed that Bray"“Curtis similarities at End (overall above 0.88) were higher than these at Start (almost less than 0.66).Â In terms of community structure, the consortium with 5:1 ratio at Start are the more similar with the consortia at End by which the maximum removal of total dissolved nitrogen (TDN, 73.69%), total dissolved phosphorus (TDP, 94.40%) and NH3-N (93.26%) in wastewater treatment process and biomass production (98.2%) higher than other consortia, according with climax community in macroecology with the highest resource utilization than other communities. Therefore, the macroecology can be introduced into phycosphere to explain the consortium for advanced wastewater treatment and optimization community structure. And the study revealed a novel insight into treatment effect and community structure of algal"“bacterial consortia for advanced wastewater treatment, a new idea for to shortening the culture time of consortium and optimize predicting their ecological community structure and predicting ecological community.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy