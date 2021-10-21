CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsatellites reveal that genetic mixing commonly occurs between invasive fall armyworm populations in Africa

By Amy J. Withers
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the population structure and movements of the invasive fall armyworm (FAW, Spodoptera frugiperda) is important as it can help mitigate crop damage, and highlight areas at risk of outbreaks or evolving insecticide resistance. Determining population structure in invasive FAW has been a challenge due to genetic mutations affecting the markers...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
