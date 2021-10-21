CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Determining spatio-temporal characteristics of coseismic travelling ionospheric disturbances (CTID) in near real-time

By Boris Maletckii
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthquakes are known to generate ionospheric disturbances that are commonly referred to as co-seismic travelling ionospheric disturbances (CTID). In this work, for the first time, we present a novel method that enables to automatically detect CTID in ionospheric GNSS-data, and to determine their spatio-temporal characteristics (velocity and azimuth of propagation) in...

www.nature.com

Outsider.com

Deepest Earthquake Ever? Scientists Confirming Temblor 467 Miles Underground

A record-breaking temblor is in the process of being confirmed by scientists. If it is indeed confirmed, it would change the way geologists look at earthquakes. Most temblors take place within just a few dozen miles of the Earth’s surface. But six years ago, scientists were baffled when our planet was struck by quakes deep at its core. We aren’t talking about the normal few-dozen-mile range. We’re talking hundreds of miles inside Earth — depths where it was previously thought that due to the intense temperature and pressure, a normal earthquake wouldn’t be possible.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are synergistic risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts: the Bunkyo Health Study

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts (SLI), but it is unclear whether they are still independent risk factors when adjusted for each other. In addition, the effect of their combination on SLI is completely unknown. We evaluated SLI, insulin sensitivity, and knee extensor muscle strength by magnetic resonance imaging, PREDIM, and dynamometer, respectively, in 1531 elderly people aged 65"“84Â years living in an urban area of Tokyo. Among the study subjects, 251 (16.4%) had SLI. Impaired insulin sensitivity (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.53 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94"“2.48], Low; 1.86 [1.02"“3.39], p for trend 0.047) and reduced muscle strength (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.40 [0.98"“2.02], Low; 1.49 [1.04"“2.15], p for trend 0.037) were independently associated with increased risk for SLI in the fully adjusted model. In terms of combined, subjects classified as having the lowest insulin sensitivity and lowest strength were 4.33 times (95% CI 1.64"“11.45) more likely to have a SLI than those classified as having the highest insulin sensitivity and highest strength. Impaired insulin sensitivity and reduced muscle strength were independently associated with higher risk of SLI in elderly subjects, and their combination synergistically increased this risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Study on timing sequence control fracture blasting excavation of deep rock masses with filled joints

During the blasting excavation of deep underground caverns, the effects of the structural surface on crack propagation are usually considered in addition to the clamping effects of high in situ stress. Based on the notched borehole and timing sequence control (TSC) fracture blasting method, this paper studies the effects of different borehole shapes on the degree of damage of the surrounding rock and profile flatness of the rock anchor beams and the effects of different filled joint characteristics on the blasting crack propagation rules. The results show that the damage depth of the surrounding rocks by round hole smooth blasting is approximately twice that by notched hole smooth blasting, by which the profile formed is flatter. The notched primary borehole (PBH) remains a strong guidance for crack propagation in a rock mass with filled joints, while the stress concentration effects of the round target borehole (TBH) cannot fully guide the cracks until they fall within a certain distance between the PBH and TBH. It is favourable for cracks to propagate along the lines between boreholes with larger filled joint strengths and larger angles between boreholes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alpine-style nappes thrust over ancient North China continental margin demonstrate large Archean horizontal plate motions

Whether modern-style plate tectonics operated on early Earth is debated due to a paucity of definitive records of large-scale plate convergence, subduction, and collision in the Archean geological record. Archean Alpine-style sub-horizontal fold/thrust nappes in the Precambrian basement of China contain a Mariana-type subduction-initiation sequence of mid-ocean ridge basalt blocks in a 1600-kilometer-long mÃ©lange belt, overthrusting picritic-boninitic and island-arc tholeiite bearing nappes, in turn emplaced over a passive margin capping an ancient Archean continental fragment. Picrite-boninite and tholeiite units are 2698"‰Â±"‰30 million years old marking the age of subduction initiation, with nappes emplaced over the passive margin at 2520 million years ago. Here, we show the life cycle of the subduction zone and ocean spanned circa 178 million years; conservative plate velocities of 2 centimeters per year yield a lateral transport distance of subducted oceanic crust of 3560 kilometers, providing direct positive evidence for horizontal plate tectonics in the Archean.
WORLD
Nature.com

Observation of metallic electronic structure in a single-atomic-layer oxide

Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A reasonable approach for the generation of hollow icosahedral kernels in metal nanoclusters

Although the hollow icosahedral M12 kernel has been extensively observed in metal nanoclusters, its origin remains a mystery. Here we report a reasonable avenue for the generation of the hollow icosahedron: the kernel collapse from several small nano-building blocks to an integrated hollow icosahedron. On the basis of the Au alloying processes from Ag28Cu12(SR)24 to the template-maintained AuxAg28-xCu12(SR)24 and then to the template-transformed Au12CuyAg32-y(SR)30, the kernel evolution/collapse from "tetrahedral Ag4"‰+"‰4âˆ—Ag3" to "tetrahedral Au4"‰+"‰4âˆ—M3 (M"‰="‰Au/Ag)" and then to "hollow icosahedral Au12" is mapped out. Significantly, the "kernel collapse" from small-sized nano-building blocks to large-sized nanostructures not only unveils the formation of hollow icosahedral M12 in this work, but also might be a very common approach in constructing metallic kernels of nanoclusters and nanoparticles (not limited to the M12 structure).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rhesus macaques self-curing from a schistosome infection can display complete immunity to challenge

The rhesus macaque provides a unique model of acquired immunity against schistosomes, which afflict >200 million people worldwide. By monitoring bloodstream levels of parasite-gut-derived antigen, we show that from week 10 onwards an established infection with Schistosoma mansoni is cleared in an exponential manner, eliciting resistance to reinfection. Secondary challenge at week 42 demonstrates that protection is strong in all animals and complete in some. Antibody profiles suggest that antigens mediating protection are the released products of developing schistosomula. In culture they are killed by addition of rhesus plasma, collected from week 8 post-infection onwards, and even more efficiently with post-challenge plasma. Furthermore, cultured schistosomula lose chromatin activating marks at the transcription start site of genes related to worm development and show decreased expression of genes related to lysosomes and lytic vacuoles involved with autophagy. Overall, our results indicate that enhanced antibody responses against the challenge migrating larvae mediate the naturally acquired protective immunity and will inform the route to an effective vaccine.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

MinION sequencing from sea ice cryoconites leads to de novo genome reconstruction from metagenomes

Genome reconstruction from metagenomes enables detailed study of individual community members, their metabolisms, and their survival strategies. Obtaining high quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) is particularly valuable in extreme environments like sea ice cryoconites, where the native consortia are recalcitrant to culture and strong astrobiology analogues. We evaluated three separate approaches for MAG generation from Allen Bay, Nunavut sea ice cryoconites-HiSeq-only, MinION-only, and hybrid (HiSeq"‰+"‰MinION)-where field MinION sequencing yielded a reliable metagenome. The hybrid assembly produced longer contigs, more coding sequences, and more total MAGs, revealing a microbial community dominated by Bacteroidetes. The hybrid MAGs also had the highest completeness, lowest contamination, and highest N50. A putatively novel species of Octadecabacter is among the hybrid MAGs produced, containing the genus's only known instances of genomic potential for nitrate reduction, denitrification, sulfate reduction, and fermentation. This study shows that the inclusion of MinION reads in traditional short read datasets leads to higher quality metagenomes and MAGs for more accurate descriptions of novel microorganisms in this extreme, transient habitat and has produced the first hybrid MAGs from an extreme environment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of shape and size in the stability of triangular Janus MoSSe quantum dots

Asymmetric Janus transition metal dichalcogenide MoSSe is a promising catalytic material due to the intrinsic in-plane dipole of its opposite faces. The atomic description of the structures observed by experimental techniques is relevant to tuning and optimizing its surface reaction processes. Furthermore, the experimentally observed triangular morphologies in MoSSe suggest that an analysis of the chemical environment of its edges is vital to understand its reactivity. Here we analyze the size-shape stability among different triangular structures-quantum- dots proposed from the ideal S(-1010) and Mo(10-10) terminations. Our stability analysis evidenced that the S"“Se termination is more stable than Mo; moreover, as the size of the quantum dot increases, its stability increases as well. Besides, a trend is observed, with the appearance of elongated Mo-S/Se bonds at symmetric positions of the edges. Tersoff"“Hamann scanning tunneling microscopy images for both faces of the stablest models are presented. Electrostatic potential isosurfaces denote that the basal plane on the S face of both configurations remains the region with more electron density concentration. These results point toward the differentiated activity over both faces. Finally, our study denotes the exact atomic arrangement on the edges of MoSSe quantum dots corresponding with the formation of S/Se dimers who decorates the edges and their role along with the faces as catalytic sites.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Characteristic analysis of volatile avalanche diode threshold switching for bionic nerve synapse applications

The combination of biological neurology and memristive theory has greatly promoted the development of neuromorphic computing. To build a large-scale artificial intelligence alert system, the exploration of bionic synapses compatible with standard processes has become an urgent problem to be solved in the next step. In response to the above application requirements, this paper proposes a volatile avalanche diode threshold switching (VADTS) that is fully compatible with standard semiconductor technology to simulate the various functions of the synapse. Technology computer-aided design device-level simulation can verify the bionic principle of VADTS. The function of VADTS's bionic synapse was verified by the experimental test platform. The results show that under the action of the excitation signal (11.25Â V), the device can continuously change from a high-resistance state to a low-resistance state. When the excitation signal is lower than the threshold, VADTS presents a "no adaptation" state of nerve synapses. When the excitation signal is higher than the threshold and changes continuously, the current changes along with the amplitude of the excitation signal, similar to the "sensitization" state of the nerve synapse.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Habitat geometry in artificial microstructure affects bacterial and fungal growth, interactions, and substrate degradation

Microhabitat conditions determine the magnitude and speed of microbial processes but have been challenging to investigate. In this study we used microfluidic devices to determine the effect of the spatial distortion of a pore space on fungal and bacterial growth, interactions, and substrate degradation. The devices contained channels differing in bending angles and order. Sharper angles reduced fungal and bacterial biomass, especially when angles were repeated in the same direction. Substrate degradation was only decreased by sharperÂ angles when fungi and bacteria were grown together. Investigation at the cellular scale suggests that this was caused by fungal habitat modification, since hyphae branched in sharp and repeated turns, blocking the dispersal of bacteria and the substrate. Our results demonstrate how the geometry of microstructures can influence microbial activity. This can be transferable to soil pore spaces, where spatial occlusion and microbial feedback on microstructures is thought to explain organic matter stabilization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A haploscope based binocular pupillometer system to quantify the dynamics of direct and consensual Pupillary Light Reflex

This study described the development of a haploscope-based pupillometer for the parametrization of the Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR), and its feasibility in a set of 30 healthy subjects (light or dark-colored irides) and five patients diagnosed with Relative Afferent Pupillary Defect (RAPD). Our supplementary aim focused on evaluating the influence of iris colour on the PLR to decide whether a difference in PLR parameters should be anticipated when this system is used across ethnicities. All the participants underwent a customized pupillometry protocol and the generated pupil traces, captured by an eye tracker, were analyzed using exponential fits to derive PLR parameters. A Pupil Response Symmetry (PRS) coefficient was calculated to predict the presence of RAPD. The mean (SD) Initial PD during dilation (3.2 (0.5) mm) and the minimum PD during constriction (2.9 (0.4) mm) in the light iris group had a statistically significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher magnitude compared to the dark iris group. The normal limits of the PRS coefficient ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰0.20 to"‰+"‰1.07 and all RAPD patients were outside the calculated normal limits. This proposed system, analysis strategies, and the tested metrics showed good short-term repeatability and the potential in detecting pupil abnormalities in neuro-ophthalmic diseases.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Limitations of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect through layered structure

In this paper, we show theoretically that the spin-dependent transverse shift of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect (SHE) through layered structure cannot exceed half of the incident beam waist. Exact conditions for obtaining the upper limit of the transmitted SHE are clarified in detail. In addition, different from the popular view in many investigations, we find that there is no positive correlation between the spin-dependent transverse displacement and the ratio between the Fresnel transmission coefficients (tp, ts). In contrast, the optimal transmission ratio is determined by the incident angle and the beam waist. Moreover, two conventional transmission structures are selected and studied in detail. The characteristics of the transverse displacements obtained are in very good agreement with our theoretical conclusions. These findings provide a deeper insight into the photonic spin Hall phenomena and offer a guide for future related research.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Generator based approach to analyze mutations in genomic datasets

In contrast to the conventional approach of directly comparing genomic sequences using sequence alignment tools, we propose a computational approach that performs comparisons between sequence generators. These sequence generators are learned via a data-driven approach that empirically computes the state machine generating the genomic sequence of interest. As the state machine based generator of the sequence is independent of the sequence length, it provides us with an efficient method to compute the statistical distance between large sets of genomic sequences. Moreover, our technique provides a fast and efficient method to cluster large datasets of genomic sequences, characterize their temporal and spatial evolution in a continuous manner, get insights into the locality sensitive information about the sequences without any need for alignment. Furthermore, we show that the technique can be used to detect local regions with mutation activity, which can then be applied to aid alignment techniques for the fast discovery of mutations. To demonstrate the efficacy of our technique on real genomic data, we cluster different strains of SARS-CoV-2 viral sequences, characterize their evolution and identify regions of the viral sequence with mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Seasonal predictability of baroclinic wave activity

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 50 (2021) Cite this article. Midlatitude baroclinic waves drive extratropical weather and climate variations, but their predictability beyond 2 weeks has been deemed low. Here we analyze a large ensemble of climate simulations forced by observed sea surface temperatures (SSTs) and demonstrate that seasonal variations of baroclinic wave activity (BWA) are potentially predictable. This potential seasonal predictability is denoted by robust BWA responses to SST forcings. To probe regional sources of the potential predictability, a regression analysis is applied to the SST-forced large ensemble simulations. By filtering out variability internal to the atmosphere and land, this analysis identifies both well-known and unfamiliar BWA responses to SST forcings across latitudes. Finally, we confirm the model-indicated predictability by showing that an operational seasonal prediction system can leverage some of the identified SST-BWA relationships to achieve skillful predictions of BWA. Our findings help to extend long-range predictions of the statistics of extratropical weather events and their impacts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabarcoding insights into the diet and trophic diversity of six declining farmland birds

Knowledge of feeding ecology of declining species, such as farmland birds, is essential to address their conservation requirements, especially when their habitats are suffering important reductions of trophic resources. In this study, we apply a metabarcoding approach to describe the diet composition of six of the most significant farmland birds inhabiting European cereal pseudo-steppes: little bustard, great bustard, pin-tailed sandgrouse, black-bellied sandgrouse, red-legged partridge, and common quail. We further studied seasonal diet variations (autumn to spring) in all species but the common quail, whose diet was studied during spring and summer. We show that study speciesÂ´ diets mostly consisted of plants, although in the case of little bustard and great bustard arthropods are also highly relevant. Among arthropods, we found high proportions of thrips, arachnids, and springtails, which were previously unreported in their diet, and some taxa that could be used as antiparasitic food. Moreover, we report that little bustard's diet is the least rich of that of all studied species, and that diet of all these species is less diverse in winter than in autumn and spring. Diet composition of these declining species supports the importance of natural and semi-natural vegetation and landscape mosaics that can provide a wide variety of arthropods, plants, and seeds all year-round.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A splicing variant of TFEB negatively regulates the TFEB-autophagy pathway

Transcription factor EB (TFEB) is a master regulator of the autophagy-lysosomal pathway (ALP). Here, we cloned a novel splicing variant of TFEB, comprising 281 amino acids (hereafter referred to as small TFEB), and lacking the helix-loop-helix (HLH) and leucine zipper (LZ) motifs present in the full-length TFEB (TFEB-L). The TFEB variant is widely expressed in several tissues, including the brain, although its expression level is considerably lower than that of TFEB-L. Intriguingly, in cells stably expressing small TFEB, the expression profile of genes was inverted compared to that in cells ectopically expressing TFEB-L. In addition, fisetin-induced luciferase activity of promoter containing either coordinated lysosomal expression and regulation (CLEAR) element or antioxidant response element (ARE) was significantly repressed by co-transfection with small TFEB. Moreover, fisetin-mediated clearance of phosphorylated tau or Î±-synuclein was attenuated in the presence of small TFEB. Taken together, the results suggest that small TFEB is a novel splicing variant of TFEB that might act as a negative regulator of TFEB-L, thus fine tuning the activity of ALP during cellular stress.
SCIENCE

