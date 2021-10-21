CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linking the atmospheric Pacific-South American mode with oceanic variability and predictability

By Jiale Lou
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 223 (2021) Cite this article. While Pacific climate variability is largely understood based on El NiÃ±o-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the North Pacific focused Pacific decadal oscillation and the basin-wide interdecadal Pacific oscillation, the role of the South Pacific, including atmospheric drivers and cross-scale interactions,...

