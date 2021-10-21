Universal patterns of long-distance commuting and social assortativity in cities
Millions commute to work every day in cities and interact with colleagues, partners, friends, and strangers. Commuting facilitates the mixing of people from distant and diverse neighborhoods, but whether this has an imprint on social inclusion or instead, connections remain assortative is less explored.
Intermittent and periodic outbreaks of infectious diseases have had profound and lasting effects on societies throughout human history. During the global spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the resulting coronavirus disease (COVID-19), social distance has been imposed worldwide to limit the spread of the virus. An additional deliberate intention of keeping a minimum safety distance from neighbors can fundamentally alter the "social force" between individuals. Here, we introduce a new "social distance" term inspired by gas molecular dynamics and integrate it into an existing agent-based social force model to describe the dynamics of crowds under social-distanced conditions. The advantage of this "social distance" term over the simple increasing of the repulsive range of other alternatives is that the fundamental crowd properties are precisely described by our model parameters. We compare the new model with the Helbing and Molnar's classical model and experimental data, and show that this new model is superior in reproducing experimental data. We demonstrate the usability of this model with a bottleneck motion base case. The new model shows that the bottleneck effect can be significantly alleviated through small wall modifications. Lastly, we explain the mechanism of this improvement and conclude that this improvement is due to spatial asymmetry.
Nimravids were the first carnivorans to evolve saberteeth, but previously portrayed as having a narrow evolutionary trajectory of increasing degrees of sabertooth specialization. Here I present a novel hypothesis about the evolution of this group, including a description of Eusmilus adelos, the largest known hoplophonine, which forces a re-evaluation of not only their relationships, but perceived paleoecology. Using a tip-dated Bayesian analysis with sophisticated evolutionary models, nimravids can now be viewed as following two paths of evolution: one led to numerous early dirk-tooth forms, including E. adelos, while the other converged on living feline morphology, tens of millions of years before its appearance in felids.
The capability of Pleistocene hominins to successfully adapt to different types of tropical forested environments has long been debated. In order to investigate environmental changes in Southeast Asia during a critical period for the turnover of hominin species, we analysed palaeoenvironmental proxies from five late Middle to Late Pleistocene faunas. Human teeth discoveries have been reported at Duoi U'Oi, Vietnam (70"“60Â ka) and Nam Lot, Laos (86"“72Â ka). However, the use of palaeoproteomics allowed us to discard the latter, and, to date, no human remains older than"‰~"‰70Â ka are documented in the area. Our findings indicate that tropical rainforests were highly sensitive to climatic changes over that period, with significant fluctuations of the canopy forests. Locally, large-bodied faunas were resilient to these fluctuations until the cooling period of the Marine Isotope Stage 4 (MIS 4; 74"“59Â ka) that transformed the overall biotope. Then, under strong selective pressures, populations with new phenotypic characteristics emerged while some other species disappeared. We argue that this climate-driven shift offered new foraging opportunities for hominins in a novel rainforest environment and was most likely a key factor in the settlement and dispersal of our species during MIS 4 in SE Asia.
The rhesus macaque provides a unique model of acquired immunity against schistosomes, which afflict >200 million people worldwide. By monitoring bloodstream levels of parasite-gut-derived antigen, we show that from week 10 onwards an established infection with Schistosoma mansoni is cleared in an exponential manner, eliciting resistance to reinfection. Secondary challenge at week 42 demonstrates that protection is strong in all animals and complete in some. Antibody profiles suggest that antigens mediating protection are the released products of developing schistosomula. In culture they are killed by addition of rhesus plasma, collected from week 8 post-infection onwards, and even more efficiently with post-challenge plasma. Furthermore, cultured schistosomula lose chromatin activating marks at the transcription start site of genes related to worm development and show decreased expression of genes related to lysosomes and lytic vacuoles involved with autophagy. Overall, our results indicate that enhanced antibody responses against the challenge migrating larvae mediate the naturally acquired protective immunity and will inform the route to an effective vaccine.
Two surveys of principal investigators conducted between April 2020 and January 2021 reveal that while the COVID-19 pandemic's initial impacts on scientists' research time seem alleviated, there has been a decline in the rate of initiating new projects. This dimension of impact disproportionately affects female scientists and those with young children and appears to be homogeneous across fields. These findings may have implications for understanding the long-term effects of the pandemic on scientific research.
A new study suggests that the 6-foot social distancing rule...
This study investigated pre-COVID-19 admission dependency, discharge assistive equipment, discharge medical follow-up recommendation, and functional status at hospital discharge of non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors, stratified by those with (N"‰="‰155) and without (N"‰="‰162) in-hospital rehabilitation. "Mental Status", intensive-care-unit (ICU) Mobility, and modified Barthel Index scores were assessed at hospital discharge. Relative to the non-rehabilitation patients, rehabilitation patients were older, had more comorbidities, worse pre-admission dependency, were discharged with more assistive equipment and supplemental oxygen, spent more days in the hospital, and had more hospital-acquired acute kidney injury, acute respiratory failure, and more follow-up referrals (p"‰<"‰0.05 for all). Cardiology, vascular medicine, urology, and endocrinology were amongst the top referrals. Functional scores of many non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors were abnormal at discharge (p"‰<"‰0.05) and were associated with pre-admission dependency (p"‰<"‰0.05). Some functional scores were negatively correlated with age, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, psychiatric disease, anemia, and neurological disorders (p"‰<"‰0.05). In-hospital rehabilitation providing restorative therapies and assisting discharge planning were challenging in COVID-19 circumstances. Knowledge of the functional status, discharge assistive equipment, and follow-up medical recommendations at discharge could enable appropriate and timely post-discharge care. Follow-up studies of COVID-19 survivors are warranted as many will likely have significant post-acute COVID-19 sequela.
Uncovering the impact of shelter-in-place requirements on mobility behaviour among German and Swedish residents early into the Covid-19 pandemic. Many countries have enforced shelter-in-place requirements to contain the spread of COVID-19 on national territories. These non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) have impacted people’s mobility routines in ways that policy researchers hurry to decipher. The aim is not only to be better equipped for new pandemic episodes but also to uncover timely learnings for those countries which are not over the worst. Motivated by Bryant & Elofsson’s (2020) claim that people in different countries will alter their mobility patterns differently in response to similar NPIs, I decided to add to the debate with an exploratory analysis framed by the following question:
In recent cross-disciplinary studies involving both optics and computing, single-photon-based decision-making has been demonstrated by utilizing the wave-particle duality of light to solve multi-armed bandit problems. Furthermore, entangled-photon-based decision-making has managed to solve a competitive multi-armed bandit problem in such a way that conflicts of decisions among players are avoided while ensuring equality. However, as these studies are based on the polarization of light, the number of available choices is limited to two, corresponding to two orthogonal polarization states. Here we propose a scalable principle to solve competitive decision-making situations by using the orbital angular momentum of photons based on its high dimensionality, which theoretically allows an unlimited number of arms. Moreover, by extending the Hong-Ou-Mandel effect to more than two states, we theoretically establish an experimental configuration able to generate multi-photon states with orbital angular momentum and conditions that provide conflict-free selections at every turn. We numerically examine total rewards regarding three-armed bandit problems, for which the proposed strategy accomplishes almost the theoretical maximum, which is greater than a conventional mixed strategy intending to realize Nash equilibrium. This is thanks to the quantum interference effect that achieves no-conflict selections, even in the exploring phase to find the best arms.
Microalgal-bacterial consortium is an effective way to meet increasingly stringent standards in wastewater treatment. However, the mechanism of wastewater removal effect has not been properly explained in community structure by phycosphere. And little is known about that the concept of macroecology was introduced into phycosphere to explain the phenomenon. In the study, the algal"“bacterial consortia with different ratios of algae and sludge were cultured in same aerobic wastewater within 48Â h in photobioreactors (PSBRs). Community structure at start and end was texted by metagenomic analysis. Bray"“Curtis similarities analysis based on microbial community showed that there was obvious convergent succession in all consortia, which is well known as "convergence" in macroecology. The result showed that Bray"“Curtis similarities at End (overall above 0.88) were higher than these at Start (almost less than 0.66).Â In terms of community structure, the consortium with 5:1 ratio at Start are the more similar with the consortia at End by which the maximum removal of total dissolved nitrogen (TDN, 73.69%), total dissolved phosphorus (TDP, 94.40%) and NH3-N (93.26%) in wastewater treatment process and biomass production (98.2%) higher than other consortia, according with climax community in macroecology with the highest resource utilization than other communities. Therefore, the macroecology can be introduced into phycosphere to explain the consortium for advanced wastewater treatment and optimization community structure. And the study revealed a novel insight into treatment effect and community structure of algal"“bacterial consortia for advanced wastewater treatment, a new idea for to shortening the culture time of consortium and optimize predicting their ecological community structure and predicting ecological community.
Mummified remains of relevant historical figures are nowadays an important source of information to retrace data concerning their private life and health, especially when historical archives are not available. Next-generation-sequencing was proved to be a valuable tool to unravel the characteristics of these individuals through their genetic heritage. Using the strictest criteria currently available for the validation of ancient DNA sequences, whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing were generated from the mummy remains of an Italian nobleman died almost 700Â years ago, Cangrande della Scala. While its genome sequencing could not yield sufficient coverage for in depth investigation, exome sequencing could overcome the limitations of this approach to achieve significantly high coverage on coding regions, thus allowing to perform the first extensive exome analysis of a mummy genome. Similar to a standard "clinical exome analysis" conducted on modern DNA, an in-depth variant annotation, high-quality filtering and interpretation was performed, leading to the identification of a genotype associated with late-onset Pompe disease (glycogen storage disease type II). This genetic diagnosis was concordant with the limited clinical history available for Cangrande della Scala, who likely represents the earliest known case of this autosomal recessive metabolic disorder.
The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. KrÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 (KLF10) is a tumor suppressor in multiple cancers. In a murine model of spontaneous pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC), additional KLF10 depletion accelerated distant metastasis. However, Klf10 knockout mice, which suffer from metabolic disorders, do not develop malignancy. The mechanisms of KLF10 in PDAC progression deserve further exploration. KLF10-depleted and KLF10-overexpressing PDAC cells were established to measure epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), glycolysis, and migration ability. A murine model was established to evaluate the benefit of genetic or pharmacological manipulation in KLF10-depleted PDAC cells (PDACshKLF10). Correlations of KLF10 deficiency with rapid metastasis, elevated EMT, and glycolysis were demonstrated in resected PDAC tissues, in vitro assays, and murine models. We identified sirtuin 6 (SIRT6) as an essential mediator of KLF10 that modulates EMT and glucose homeostasis. Overexpressing SIRT6 reversed the migratory and glycolytic phenotypes of PDACshKLF10 cells. Linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated essential fatty acid, upregulated SIRT6 and prolonged the survival of mice injected with PDACshKLF10. Modulating HIF1Î± and NFÎºB revealed that EMT and glycolysis in PDAC cells were coordinately regulated upstream by KLF10/SIRT6 signaling. Our study demonstrated a novel KLF10/SIRT6 pathway that modulated EMT and glycolysis coordinately via NFÎºB and HIF1Î±. Activation of KLF10/SIRT6 signaling ameliorated the distant progression of PDAC.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, evidence has accumulated that movement restrictions enacted to combat virus spread produce disparate consequences along socioeconomic lines. We investigate the hypothesis that people engaged in financially secure employment are better able to adhere to mobility restrictions, due to occupational factors that link the capacity for flexible work arrangements to income security. We use high-resolution spatial data on household internet traffic as a surrogate for adaptation to home-based work, together with the geographical clustering of occupation types, to investigate the relationship between occupational factors and increased internet traffic during work hours under lockdown in two Australian cities. By testing our hypothesis based on the observed trends, and exploring demographic factors associated with divergences from our hypothesis, we are left with a picture of unequal impact dominated by two major influences: the types of occupations in which people are engaged, and the composition of households and families. During lockdown, increased internet traffic was correlated with income security and, when school activity was conducted remotely, to the proportion of families with children. Our findings suggest that response planning and provision of social and economic support for residents within lockdown areas should explicitly account for income security and household structure. Overall, the results we present contribute to the emerging picture of the impacts of COVID-19 on human behaviour, and will help policy makers to understand the balance between public health and social impact in making decisions about mitigation policies.
Staphylococcus aureus bi-component pore-forming leukocidins are secreted toxins that directly target and lyse immune cells. Intriguingly, one of the leukocidins, Leukocidin AB (LukAB), is found associated with the bacterial cell envelope in addition to secreted into the extracellular milieu. Here, we report that retention of LukAB on the bacterial cells provides S. aureus with a pre-synthesized active toxin that kills immune cells. On the bacteria, LukAB is distributed as discrete foci in two distinct compartments: membrane-proximal and surface-exposed. Through genetic screens, we show that a membrane lipid, lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (LPG), and lipoteichoic acid (LTA) contribute to LukAB deposition and release. Furthermore, by studying non-covalently surface-bound proteins we discovered that the sorting of additional exoproteins, such as IsaB, Hel, ScaH, and Geh, are also controlled by LPG and LTA. Collectively, our study reveals a multistep secretion system that controls exoprotein storage and protein translocation across the S. aureus cell wall.
The topology of polymers affects their characteristic features, i.e., their microscopic structure and macroscopic properties. However, the topology of a polymer is usually fixed during the construction of the polymer chain and cannot be transformed after its determination during the synthesis. In this study, topology-transformable block copolymers that are connected via rotaxane linkages are introduced. We will present systems in which the topology transformation of block copolymers changes their 1) microphase-separated structures and 2) macroscopic mechanical properties. The combination of a rotaxane structure at the junction point and block copolymers that spontaneously form microphase-separated structures in the bulk provides access to systems that cannot be attained using conventional covalent bonds.
You have full access to this article via your institution. In 2018, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) won a US$50-million ruling against the publisher OMICS for deceptive business practices. The FTC’s investigation found that OMICS accepted and published nearly 69,000 articles in academic disciplines with little or no peer review. The judgement against the infamous publisher, located in Hyderabad, India, proved difficult to enforce. But the ensuing stigma still carries a penalty. In the two years after the FTC filed its complaint, the articles OMICS published under its imprint fell by 40%. After all, a publisher with no reputation is preferable to a publisher with a bad one.
Knowledge of feeding ecology of declining species, such as farmland birds, is essential to address their conservation requirements, especially when their habitats are suffering important reductions of trophic resources. In this study, we apply a metabarcoding approach to describe the diet composition of six of the most significant farmland birds inhabiting European cereal pseudo-steppes: little bustard, great bustard, pin-tailed sandgrouse, black-bellied sandgrouse, red-legged partridge, and common quail. We further studied seasonal diet variations (autumn to spring) in all species but the common quail, whose diet was studied during spring and summer. We show that study speciesÂ´ diets mostly consisted of plants, although in the case of little bustard and great bustard arthropods are also highly relevant. Among arthropods, we found high proportions of thrips, arachnids, and springtails, which were previously unreported in their diet, and some taxa that could be used as antiparasitic food. Moreover, we report that little bustard's diet is the least rich of that of all studied species, and that diet of all these species is less diverse in winter than in autumn and spring. Diet composition of these declining species supports the importance of natural and semi-natural vegetation and landscape mosaics that can provide a wide variety of arthropods, plants, and seeds all year-round.
Predicting beneficial and valuable miRNA"“disease associations (MDAs) by doing biological laboratory experiments is costly and time-consuming. Proposing a forceful and meaningful computational method for predicting MDAs is essential and captivated many computer scientists in recent years. In this paper, we proposed a new computational method to predict miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities (RWRMMDA). We used a WKNKN algorithm as a pre-processing step to solve the problem of sparsity and incompletion of data to reduce the negative impact of a large number of missing associations. Two heterogeneous networks in disease and miRNA spaces were built by integrating multiple similarity networks, respectively, and different walk probabilities could be designated to each linked neighbor node of the disease or miRNA node in line with its degree in respective networks. Finally, an improve extended random walk with restart algorithm based on miRNA similarity-based and disease similarity-based heterogeneous networks was used to calculate miRNA"“disease association prediction probabilities. The experiments showed that our proposed method achieved a momentous performance with Global LOOCV AUC (Area Under Roc Curve) and AUPR (Area Under Precision-Recall Curve) values of 0.9882 and 0.9066, respectively. And the best AUC and AUPR values under fivefold cross-validation of 0.9855 and 0.8642 which are proven by statistical tests, respectively. In comparison with other previous related methods, it outperformed than NTSHMDA, PMFMDA, IMCMDA and MCLPMDA methods in both AUC and AUPR values. In case studies of Breast Neoplasms, Carcinoma Hepatocellular and Stomach Neoplasms diseases, it inferred 1, 12 and 7 new associations out of top 40 predicted associated miRNAs for each disease, respectively. All of these new inferred associations have been confirmed in different databases or literatures.
