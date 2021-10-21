Changes in the profile properties and chemical weathering characteristics of cultivated soils affected by anthropic activities
The study of the pedogenic process in response to natural evolution, gradual anthropogenic shifts and engineering upheavals is of great significance for understanding, utilizing and transforming nature in the future. Although scholars have considered anthropic activities to be an important factor affecting pedogenesis, research on how and how much anthropic activities...
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25385-x, published online 1 September 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the funding source 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich and from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. SEP-210591007' should have read 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 862923. This output reflects only the author's view, and the European Union cannot be held responsible for any use that may be made of the information contained therein.'. The original article has been corrected.
During the blasting excavation of deep underground caverns, the effects of the structural surface on crack propagation are usually considered in addition to the clamping effects of high in situ stress. Based on the notched borehole and timing sequence control (TSC) fracture blasting method, this paper studies the effects of different borehole shapes on the degree of damage of the surrounding rock and profile flatness of the rock anchor beams and the effects of different filled joint characteristics on the blasting crack propagation rules. The results show that the damage depth of the surrounding rocks by round hole smooth blasting is approximately twice that by notched hole smooth blasting, by which the profile formed is flatter. The notched primary borehole (PBH) remains a strong guidance for crack propagation in a rock mass with filled joints, while the stress concentration effects of the round target borehole (TBH) cannot fully guide the cracks until they fall within a certain distance between the PBH and TBH. It is favourable for cracks to propagate along the lines between boreholes with larger filled joint strengths and larger angles between boreholes.
In tunnel blasting excavation, it is important to clarify the attenuation law of blast wave propagation and predict the blast vibration velocity effectively to ensure safe tunnel construction and protection design. The effects of the free surface area its quantity on the blast vibration velocity are considered, and free surface parameters are introduced to improve the existing blast vibration velocity prediction formula. Based on the Tianhuan railway Daqianshiling tunnel project, field blast vibration monitoring tests are performed to determine changes in the peak blasting vibration velocity based on the blast distance and free surface area. LS-DYNA is used to establish tunnel blasting excavation models under three operating conditions; subsequently, the attenuation law of blast vibration velocity and changes in the vibration response spectrum are analysed. Results show that the free surface area and number of free surfaces enable the blast vibration velocity to be predicted under various operating conditions: a smaller free surface area results in a narrower frequency band range, whereas more free surfaces result in a narrower frequency band range. The improved blast vibration velocity prediction formula is validated using field and numerical test data. It is indicated that the improved formula is applicable to various tunnelling conditions.
Asymmetric Janus transition metal dichalcogenide MoSSe is a promising catalytic material due to the intrinsic in-plane dipole of its opposite faces. The atomic description of the structures observed by experimental techniques is relevant to tuning and optimizing its surface reaction processes. Furthermore, the experimentally observed triangular morphologies in MoSSe suggest that an analysis of the chemical environment of its edges is vital to understand its reactivity. Here we analyze the size-shape stability among different triangular structures-quantum- dots proposed from the ideal S(-1010) and Mo(10-10) terminations. Our stability analysis evidenced that the S"“Se termination is more stable than Mo; moreover, as the size of the quantum dot increases, its stability increases as well. Besides, a trend is observed, with the appearance of elongated Mo-S/Se bonds at symmetric positions of the edges. Tersoff"“Hamann scanning tunneling microscopy images for both faces of the stablest models are presented. Electrostatic potential isosurfaces denote that the basal plane on the S face of both configurations remains the region with more electron density concentration. These results point toward the differentiated activity over both faces. Finally, our study denotes the exact atomic arrangement on the edges of MoSSe quantum dots corresponding with the formation of S/Se dimers who decorates the edges and their role along with the faces as catalytic sites.
The study was based on in 2016"“2017, 2017"“2018, 2018"“2019 field experiment conducted at the University of Natural Sciences and Humanities in Siedlce (Zawady Agricultural Experimental Station), eastern Poland. The studied factors were: I. winter rape cultivars: Monolit-open pollinated cultivar; PT248-F1 hybrid cultivars with traditional growth type; PX115-F1 hybrid cultivars with a semi-dwarf growth type and types of foliar nutrition: (1) control variant without foliar nutrition and amino acids; (2) amino acid; (3) foliar fertilizer sulphur and boron; (4) foliar fertilizer sulphur with foliar fertilizer boron and amino acid. The aim of the study was to determine the effect of foliar application of sulphur, boron, amino acids on the use and feed value of seeds of three winter rape morphotypes. The highest content of crude fat in seeds of the studied morphotypes was found after foliar fertilization with sulphur and boron and amino acids, while the lowest under the influence of amino acids. The highest concentration of total protein was obtained after the application of amino acids, and regardless of the morphotype studied on this object, the same value of this trait was demonstrated. In restored morphotypes, the use of additional foliar fertilization S and B in combination with amino acids did not significantly increase this characteristic compared to the amino acid variant. As a result of the application of amino acids and foliar feeding of S and B, and amino acids, the largest increase in crude fibre content in rapeseeds was obtained, while the application of S and B did not significantly increase this characteristic compared to the control variant. The best feed and use value of seeds were noted in restored morphotypes, with the semi-dwarf variety having the highest fat and crude fibre content. Climatic conditions in the years of research significantly determined the value of seeds. The highest values of the examined traits were obtained in the last year of the study, and the lowest in the growing season 2016"“2017.
The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
The topology of polymers affects their characteristic features, i.e., their microscopic structure and macroscopic properties. However, the topology of a polymer is usually fixed during the construction of the polymer chain and cannot be transformed after its determination during the synthesis. In this study, topology-transformable block copolymers that are connected via rotaxane linkages are introduced. We will present systems in which the topology transformation of block copolymers changes their 1) microphase-separated structures and 2) macroscopic mechanical properties. The combination of a rotaxane structure at the junction point and block copolymers that spontaneously form microphase-separated structures in the bulk provides access to systems that cannot be attained using conventional covalent bonds.
AA amyloidosis can be transmitted experimentally in several mammalian and avian species as well as spontaneously between captive animals, even by oral intake of amyloid seeds. Amyloid seeding can cross species boundaries, and fibrils of one kind of amyloid protein may also seed other types. Here we show that meat from Swedish and Italian cattle for consumption by humans often contains AA amyloid and that bovine AA fibrils efficiently cross-seed human amyloid Î² peptide, associated with Alzheimer's disease.
(Quasi-)one-dimensional systems exhibit various fascinating properties such as Luttinger liquid behavior, Peierls transition, novel topological phases, and the accommodation of unique quasiparticles (e.g., spinon, holon, and soliton, etc.). Here we study molybdenum blue bronze A0.3MoO3 (A"‰="‰K, Rb), a canonical quasi-one-dimensional charge-density-wave material, using laser-based angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Our experiment suggests that the normal phase of A0.3MoO3 is a prototypical Luttinger liquid, from which the charge-density-wave emerges with decreasing temperature. Prominently, we observe strong renormalizations of band dispersions, which are recognized as the spectral function of Holstein polaron derived from band-selective electron-phonon coupling in the system. We argue that the strong electron-phonon coupling plays an important role in electronic properties and the charge-density-wave transition in blue bronzes. Our results not only reconcile the long-standing heavy debates on the electronic properties of blue bronzes but also provide a rare platform to study interesting excitations in Luttinger liquid materials.
Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
Although the hollow icosahedral M12 kernel has been extensively observed in metal nanoclusters, its origin remains a mystery. Here we report a reasonable avenue for the generation of the hollow icosahedron: the kernel collapse from several small nano-building blocks to an integrated hollow icosahedron. On the basis of the Au alloying processes from Ag28Cu12(SR)24 to the template-maintained AuxAg28-xCu12(SR)24 and then to the template-transformed Au12CuyAg32-y(SR)30, the kernel evolution/collapse from "tetrahedral Ag4"‰+"‰4âˆ—Ag3" to "tetrahedral Au4"‰+"‰4âˆ—M3 (M"‰="‰Au/Ag)" and then to "hollow icosahedral Au12" is mapped out. Significantly, the "kernel collapse" from small-sized nano-building blocks to large-sized nanostructures not only unveils the formation of hollow icosahedral M12 in this work, but also might be a very common approach in constructing metallic kernels of nanoclusters and nanoparticles (not limited to the M12 structure).
Serine is a non-essential amino acid that is critical for tumour proliferation and depletion of circulating serine results in reduced tumour growth and increased survival in various cancer models. While many cancer cells cultured in a standard tissue culture medium depend on exogenous serine for optimal growth, here we report that these cells are less sensitive to serine/glycine depletion in medium containing physiological levels of metabolites. The lower requirement for exogenous serine under these culture conditions reflects both increased de novo serine synthesis and the use of hypoxanthine (not present in the standard medium) to support purine synthesis. Limiting serine availability leads to increased uptake of extracellular hypoxanthine, sparing available serine for other pathways such as glutathione synthesis. Taken together these results improve our understanding of serine metabolism in physiologically relevant nutrient conditions and allow us to predict interventions that may enhance the therapeutic response to dietary serine/glycine limitation.
This study investigated pre-COVID-19 admission dependency, discharge assistive equipment, discharge medical follow-up recommendation, and functional status at hospital discharge of non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors, stratified by those with (N"‰="‰155) and without (N"‰="‰162) in-hospital rehabilitation. "Mental Status", intensive-care-unit (ICU) Mobility, and modified Barthel Index scores were assessed at hospital discharge. Relative to the non-rehabilitation patients, rehabilitation patients were older, had more comorbidities, worse pre-admission dependency, were discharged with more assistive equipment and supplemental oxygen, spent more days in the hospital, and had more hospital-acquired acute kidney injury, acute respiratory failure, and more follow-up referrals (p"‰<"‰0.05 for all). Cardiology, vascular medicine, urology, and endocrinology were amongst the top referrals. Functional scores of many non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors were abnormal at discharge (p"‰<"‰0.05) and were associated with pre-admission dependency (p"‰<"‰0.05). Some functional scores were negatively correlated with age, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, psychiatric disease, anemia, and neurological disorders (p"‰<"‰0.05). In-hospital rehabilitation providing restorative therapies and assisting discharge planning were challenging in COVID-19 circumstances. Knowledge of the functional status, discharge assistive equipment, and follow-up medical recommendations at discharge could enable appropriate and timely post-discharge care. Follow-up studies of COVID-19 survivors are warranted as many will likely have significant post-acute COVID-19 sequela.
The chloroplast genome evolves through the course of evolution. Various types of mutational events are found within the chloroplast genome, including insertions-deletions (InDels), substitutions, inversions, gene rearrangement, and pseudogenization of genes. The pseudogenization of the chloroplast threonine (trnT-GGU) gene was previously reported in Cryptomeria japonica (Cupressaceae), Pelargonium"‰Ã—"‰hortorum (Geraniaceae), and Anaphalis sinica and Leontopodium leiolepis of the tribe Gnaphalieae (Asteroideae, Asteraceae). Here, we performed a broad analysis of the trnT-GGU gene among the species of 13 subfamilies of Asteraceae and found this gene as a pseudogene in core Asteraceae (Gymnarrhenoideae, Cichorioideae, Corymbioideae, and Asteroideae), which was linked to an insertion event within the 5"² acceptor stem and is not associated with ecological factors such as habit, habitat, and geographical distribution of the species. The pseudogenization of trnT-GGU was not predicted in codon usage, indicating that the superwobbling phenomenon occurs in core Asteraceae in which a single transfer RNA (trnT-UGU) decodes all four codons of threonine. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first evidence of a complete clade of a plant species using the superwobbling phenomenon for translation.
In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
In recent cross-disciplinary studies involving both optics and computing, single-photon-based decision-making has been demonstrated by utilizing the wave-particle duality of light to solve multi-armed bandit problems. Furthermore, entangled-photon-based decision-making has managed to solve a competitive multi-armed bandit problem in such a way that conflicts of decisions among players are avoided while ensuring equality. However, as these studies are based on the polarization of light, the number of available choices is limited to two, corresponding to two orthogonal polarization states. Here we propose a scalable principle to solve competitive decision-making situations by using the orbital angular momentum of photons based on its high dimensionality, which theoretically allows an unlimited number of arms. Moreover, by extending the Hong-Ou-Mandel effect to more than two states, we theoretically establish an experimental configuration able to generate multi-photon states with orbital angular momentum and conditions that provide conflict-free selections at every turn. We numerically examine total rewards regarding three-armed bandit problems, for which the proposed strategy accomplishes almost the theoretical maximum, which is greater than a conventional mixed strategy intending to realize Nash equilibrium. This is thanks to the quantum interference effect that achieves no-conflict selections, even in the exploring phase to find the best arms.
The combination of biological neurology and memristive theory has greatly promoted the development of neuromorphic computing. To build a large-scale artificial intelligence alert system, the exploration of bionic synapses compatible with standard processes has become an urgent problem to be solved in the next step. In response to the above application requirements, this paper proposes a volatile avalanche diode threshold switching (VADTS) that is fully compatible with standard semiconductor technology to simulate the various functions of the synapse. Technology computer-aided design device-level simulation can verify the bionic principle of VADTS. The function of VADTS's bionic synapse was verified by the experimental test platform. The results show that under the action of the excitation signal (11.25Â V), the device can continuously change from a high-resistance state to a low-resistance state. When the excitation signal is lower than the threshold, VADTS presents a "no adaptation" state of nerve synapses. When the excitation signal is higher than the threshold and changes continuously, the current changes along with the amplitude of the excitation signal, similar to the "sensitization" state of the nerve synapse.
