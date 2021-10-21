CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Olivine-rich achondrites from Vesta and the missing mantle problem

By Zoltan Vaci
Nature.com
 5 days ago

The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which outdated Cr isotopic data has been reported. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Institute of Meteoritics, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque,...

www.nature.com

healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
#Vesta#Olivine#Mantle
ScienceAlert

Satellite Data Shows Even Small Ancient Gatherer Communities Shaped The Landscape

Even when human societies do not grow crops, farm livestock, build permanent settlements, or burn fossil fuels, they can still shape the surrounding landscape in ways that persist for thousands of years. In Madagascar, a new satellite study has highlighted several ways in which small, highly mobile foragers may have altered the ecology of the southwest coast. In this corner of the island, archaeologists found evidence of foraging and fishing communities that persisted for close to two millennia. The ancient humans that once lived here did not seem to farm or build permanent homes. Instead, they inhabited caves and rock shelters along the...
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Ancient Maya Sites Hidden Under Mexico Reveal a Mysterious Blueprint

You can't see them from the surface, but they're definitely there. Scientists have revealed the discovery of hundreds of ancient ceremonial sites, many of which belonged to the Maya civilization, hiding in plain sight just underneath the landscape of modern-day southern Mexico. The largest of these structures – called Aguada Fénix – was announced by archaeologists last year, representing the oldest and biggest monument of the ancient Maya ever found. But Aguada Fénix clearly was not alone. In a new study, an international team of researchers led by anthropologist Takeshi Inomata from the University of Arizona reports the identification of almost 500...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Evaluation of reopening strategies for educational institutions during COVID-19 through agent based simulation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84192-y, published online 17 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the text, where the RT-qPCR tests were incorrectly referred to as LAMP tests. In the Introduction,. "In the case of the UIUC SHIELD program, results from the LAMP tests are being...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Defining the Gothic Arch Angle (GAA) as a radiographic diagnostic tool for instability in hip dysplasia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99011-7, published online 30 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract and Introduction, where. "Gothic". As the result, in the Abstract,. "The aim of the study was to validate (1) the intra- and interobserver reliability of a newly defined...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Antioxidant and antibacterial insights into the leaves, leaf tea and medicinal roots from Astragalus membranaceus (Fisch.) Bge.

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97109-6, published online 04 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was supported by National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (ZYBZH-Y-GS-11); Science and Technology Department of Gansu Province Support Project (1204FKCA123); Gansu Provincial Department of Agriculture...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Delusional thinking and action binding in healthy individuals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97977-y, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the measurement precision values for "The common method" and "The current method" were inadvertently switched. The incorrect and correct values appear below. Incorrect:. Comparison points Testing method. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: In vivo analysis of onset and progression of retinal degeneration in the Nr2e3 mouse model of enhanced S-cone sensitivity syndrome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98271-7, published online 24 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation (grant 31003A_138492 to P.E.) and the Gottfried-und-Julia-Bangerter-Rhyner-Stiftung (to P.E.).". "This work was supported by the Swiss National Science...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Generation of somatic mitochondrial DNA-replaced cells for mitochondrial dysfunction treatment

"Ï(-)". Consequently, FigureÂ 2(g) legend has been modified accordingly,. "MirCs were generated from mitochondrial disease patient-derived (7S) fibroblasts. (a) mtDNA CN during the procedure of MirC generation. Fibroblasts that received gene transfer, designated as 7S_Ï(-) were cultivated with or without isolated mitochondria. Mock transfectants that received a plasmid without the endonuclease, designated as 7S_Mock, were subjected to the same protocol. (n"‰="‰9, respectively). (b) TaqMan qPCR SNP genotyping assay demonstrated the dominance of exogenous mtDNA. MirCs derived from 7S fibroblasts were designated as 7S_MirC. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (c) Heteroplasmic sc-ddPCR discriminated three different populations: healthy homoplasmic cells (Cluster 1: CL1, red), heteroplasmic cells (CL2, brown), and mutated homoplasmic cells (CL3, blue) for mtDNA. Representative analyses are shown in the quadrant plotting, and the averages are depicted as a bar graph. Donor mitochondria for MirCs were isolated from EPC100 cells. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (d) Cell growth of MirCs compared with the original cells and Ï(-) cells by using time-lapse imaging recorder from day 7 to day 12 in the protocol. The confluency was automatically calculated by JuLI STAT software. (e) Microscopic photographs of cell cultures following mitochondrial replacement 5 days after replating at a concentration of 1"‰Ã—"‰105Â cells on day 12 in the protocol. (f) The yield of cells and the doubling time of MirCs were similar to those of 7S fibroblasts. The black bar indicates 200 Âµm. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (g) Long-term culture showed the lifespan extension of MirCs. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (h) The cell size of MirCs was maintained during culture, whereas that of the original cells was significantly enlarged from early PDL with time. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (i) Short tandem repeats (STRs) demonstrated no contamination of the original MirCs by EPC100 cells that provided the donor mitochondria for MirCs. (j) TERT expression in MirCs to deny carcinogenic transformations. The full-length gel of cropped gels is shown in Supplementary Fig.Â S4. mtDNA, mitochondrial DNA. CNT, no treatment control cell. Ï(-), rho minus, indicates cells with a low mtDNA number. CN, copy number. MC, medium change. DT, doubling time. PDL, population doubling level."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mapping the emergence of molecular vibrations mediating bond formation

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2417-3Published online 24 June 2020. In the Supplementary Information originally published with this Article, there were errors in Eq. (S1) and Supplementary Table S1. Specifically, "\(\vec{{\boldsymbol{q}}}\)" was presented as a vector in Eq. (S1) in three instances and nine times in the paragraph immediately following Eq. (S1). The vector should instead have appeared in scalar form, "q." The scalar "q" now appears in Eq. (S1) three times and also replaces "\(\vec{{\boldsymbol{q}}}\)" in the subsequent paragraph.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structural basis of ketamine action on human NMDA receptors

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03769-9 Published online 28 July 2021. This Article has been amended to make two clarifications. The second sentence of the Abstract paragraph, now reading "Ketamine is a racemic mixture containing equal parts of R- and S-ketamine, with the S-enantiomer having greater affinity for the NMDA receptor (Ebert, B., Mikkelsen, S., Thorkildsen, C. & Borgbjerg, F. M. Norketamine, the main metabolite of ketamine, is a non-competitive NMDA receptor antagonist in the rat cortex and spinal cord. Eur. J. Pharmacol. 333, 99"“104 (1997))," was changed from "Ketamine is a racemic mixture of S- and R-ketamine enantiomers, with S-ketamine isomer being the more active antidepressant (Jelen, L. A., Young, A. H. & Stone, J. M. Ketamine: a tale of two enantiomers. J. Psychopharmacol. 35, 109"“123 (2021))."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mountain rock glaciers contain globally significant water stores

(-) (-) (-) (-) (km2) (km2) (km2) (Gt) South America 17 28,665 16,117 12,548 3557.69 2307.60 1299.40 32.84"‰Â±"‰6.57. NEAR-GLOBAL 76 73,096 39,321 33,724 8879.79 5627.89 3436.06 83.72"‰Â±"‰16.74. Correct:. RGI region No. studies (n) Rock glaciers (n) Rock glacier area WVEQ. Total Intact Relict Total Intact Relict. (-) (-) (-) (-)...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increasing heat and rainfall extremes now far outside the historical climate

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj Climate and Atmospheric Science https://doi.org/10.1038/s41612-021-00202-w, published online 5 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained two typographic errors in the subsection 'Precipitation analysis' under 'Methods'. The fifth sentence contained a typo...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: In situ ultrastructures of two evolutionarily distant apicomplexan rhoptry secretion systems

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25309-9, published online 17 August 2021. Supplementary MoviesÂ 1"“5 and Description of Additional Supplementary Files were missing from this article and have now been uploaded. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Amandine GuÃ©rin, Liam M. Theveny, William David...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome-wide analysis of SARS-CoV-2 virus strains circulating worldwide implicates heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70812-6, published online 19 August 2020. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "The authors of this manuscript would like to extend their thank to all who have contributed sequences to the GISAID database (https://www.gisaid.org/).". "The authors of this manuscript would...
SCIENCE

