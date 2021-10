Tell me — sentimental memories of gardens brought on by an explosive, sweet fragrance—what flower comes to mind?. I believe many of you will say Sweet Peas. This simple-to-grow, inexpensive flower can give much joy and is easy to grow. If you want these flowers, it is best to take out the weeds in an area and then work in compost or peat moss weeks before you are ready to plant. Put up six-foot stakes and string for trellises. In late fall, soak seeds overnight before planting. Push down a pencil in the soil and plant seeds about ½ inch deep, covering the seeds and tamping down. The seeds appreciate dampness and a well-drained soil.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO