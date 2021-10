Gone are the days when we posted about billionaires and their supercars, and they have now transitioned to even bigger things like space races and superyachts. Jeff Bezos is one billionaire who will take pride in not one but both these things. As much as he would love to be master of the universe, he is making his peace for now by being one of the sprawling 417ft yacht known as Y721, which will boast three masts and be the biggest sailing yacht in the world. The exuberant $500 million Y721 was first spotted in the Zwijndrecht shipyard in West Netherlands, constituting three enormous decks.

