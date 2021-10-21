CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Vassell, Walker lead balanced Spurs past Magic, 123-97

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ - Associated Press
 5 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Lonnie Walker had 17 points and the San...

Pounding The Rock

What the lack of a contract extension means for Lonnie Walker and the Spurs

The Spurs made a lot of roster moves yesterday because, well, they had to. It was the deadline to get the roster trimmed down to 15 guaranteed contracts, so they predictably waived Al-Farouq Aminu. While they were in the act of completing the roster, they picked up former Lakers two-way player and Nets training camp signee Devontae Cook off the waivers and made him their second two-way player. Finally, they exercised the team options of two of their most promising draftees of the last three summers, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, to guarantee they are on the roster through at least 2022-23.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Spurs Exercise Options On Johnson, Vassell

The Spurs exercised their fourth-year option on forward Keldon Johnson, as well as their third-year option on swingman Devin Vassell, for the 2022/23 season, according to a team press release. Johnson will make approximately $3.87MM next season, while Vassell will take in nearly $4.44MM. Neither move came as a surprise.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Orlando Magic (0-1) play against the San Antonio Spurs (0-0) at AT&T Center. Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021. Orlando Magic 97, San Antonio Spurs 123 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Michael De Leon @mdeleon. Going For Three: Spurs 123, Magic 97 projectspurs.com/2021/10/20/goi… via...
NBA
Gregg Popovich
Lonnie Walker
Devin Vassell
hoopsrumors.com

Spurs Notes: T. Jones, Walker, Popovich, Young

Spurs guard Tre Jones is eager to bounce back from a sprained left ankle that slowed his progress after an outstanding Summer League performance, writes Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News. Jones had to miss the entire preseason after suffering the injury in training camp, but there’s optimism that he will be ready for Wednesday’s season opener.
NBA
projectspurs.com

Going For Three: Spurs 123, Magic 97

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened up a new era of basketball with a 123-97 victory over the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night in the season opener for both clubs. With the win, San Antonio moved to 23-2 in season openers under Head Coach...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Devin Vassell played perfect Spurs basketball on opening night

The Spurs made up for their lack of a star on opening night as a team, logging 31 assists in 49 buckets and having seven players in double figures. It was a great collective performance that would normally make it hard to focus on any individual. But what Devin Vassell did on Wednesday deserves to be highlighted.
NBA
KSAT 12

Spurs make magic in opening night win against Orlando

SAN ANTONIO – Devin Vassell scored a career high 19 points to join 6 other Spurs in double figures in San Antonio’s opening night 123 to 97 victory in the AT&T Center. Right behind Vassell was teammate Lonnie Walker IV who had 17 off the bench followed by Derrick White with 16 and 15 each from Keldon Johnson and Dejounte Murray with another 12 points from Doug McDermott making his first start ever as a Spur.
NBA
#Ap#The San Antonio Spurs
expressnews.com

The triple take: Spurs 123, Magic 97

Over the past quarter century, there has been no better bet on opening night than the Spurs with Gregg Popovich at the helm. Heading into Wednesday’s opener at home against Orlando, the Spurs were 22-2 on the first night of the season under Popovich. Make it 23-2. Using a balanced...
NBA
KENS 5

Spurs tip off season with 123-97 win over visiting Magic | Game Story

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are 1-0 on the season after handily defeating the Orlando Magic, 123-97, at the AT&T Center Wednesday night. Devin Vassell led the Silver and Black with 19 points as the team shot 50% from the floor. Spurs take care of business against Magic...
NBA
KENS 5

'I'm ready to get it going' | Spurs' Vassell ready for season-opener

SAN ANTONIO — The wait is over and the Spurs will begin their 2021-'22 season tonight as they host the Magic in their home-opener. The new season will also mark the team's youth taking full reins and no one is more excited to get the season started than second-year pro, Devin Vassell.
NBA
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Basketball
Sports
