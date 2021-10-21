Barnes has 36 and the Kings spoil Portland's opener 124-121

Welcome back, Kings fans! Our second Christmas has finally arrived - a day filled with hope, promise, and the potential for all of our dreams to come true. That's right, it's day one of Kangz basketball, baby, and I'm so glad you're back here with us. Because, together, I know we are the #Kingsguard, we are #SacramentoProud, we are #LoyalToTheTurmoil, and we WILL have our day in the blazing sun of victory one day. You've been holding it down since the beginning and deserve a season worth cheering about. And it all rests in the hands of our beloved Sacramento Kings.

