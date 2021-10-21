CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes has 36 and the Kings spoil Portland's opener 124-121

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 36 points and De’Aaron Fox added 27, and the...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sactown Royalty

Harrison Barnes shines in season opener, Kings beat Blazers 124-121 in dramatic finish

The Sacramento Kings claimed their first victory Wednesday night with a 124-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Sacramento saw several key players flaming hot on the offensive end of the spectrum, with Harrison Barnes shooting a career high 8-10 from beyond the arc going for 36 points while De’Aaron Fox exploded in his season debut with 27 points.
NBA
NBC Sports

Barnes answers Walton's challenge in Kings' win over Blazers

When called upon, Harrison Barnes answered with authority. A veteran presence and a leader on and off the court, Barnes delivered a big game Wednesday night in the Kings' season-opening 124-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Scoring a career-high 36 points and pulling down nine rebounds...
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings 124, Trail Blazers 121: Cardiac Kings start the season with a big win in Portland

Welcome back, Kings fans! Our second Christmas has finally arrived - a day filled with hope, promise, and the potential for all of our dreams to come true. That's right, it's day one of Kangz basketball, baby, and I'm so glad you're back here with us. Because, together, I know we are the #Kingsguard, we are #SacramentoProud, we are #LoyalToTheTurmoil, and we WILL have our day in the blazing sun of victory one day. You've been holding it down since the beginning and deserve a season worth cheering about. And it all rests in the hands of our beloved Sacramento Kings.
NBA
