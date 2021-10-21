Police Beat

From Prince William police: On October 19 at 8:15PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Cottonwood Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation escalated between two groups of men who were outside near the above area. During the encounter, members of both groups exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area in either a vehicle or on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While investigating, officers located two occupied homes and one unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. No injuries were reported. The only suspect description provided is men wearing all black clothing. This shooting does not appear random. The investigation continues.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO