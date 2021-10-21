CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An ALE meta-analytic review of top-down and bottom-up processing of music in the brain

By Victor Pando-Naude
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA remarkable feature of the human brain is its ability to integrate information from the environment with internally generated content. The integration of top-down and bottom-up processes during complex multi-modal human activities, however, is yet to be fully understood. Music provides an excellent model for understanding this since music listening leads...

Nature.com

Levosimendan versus dobutamine for sepsis-induced cardiac dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Levosimendan and dobutamine are extensively used to treat sepsis-associated cardiovascular failure in ICU. Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of levosimendan in patients with sepsis-induced cardiomyopathy remains unclear. Moreover, previous studies on whether levosimendan is superior to dobutamine are still controversial. More importantly, these studies did not take changes (before-after comparison to the baseline) in quantitative parameters such as ejection fraction into account with the baseline level. Here, we aimed to determine the pros and cons of the two medicines by assessing the changes in cardiac function and blood lactate, mortality, with the standardized mean difference used as a summary statistic. Relevant studies were obtained by a thorough and disciplined literature search in several notable academic databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, Cochrane Library and Embase until November 2020. Outcomes included changes in cardiac function, lactic acid, mortality and length of hospital stay. A total of 6 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, including 192 patients. Compared with dobutamine, patients treated with levosimendan had a greater improvement of cardiac index (Î”CI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰0.90 [0.20,1.60]; I2"‰="‰76%, P"‰<"‰0.01) and left ventricular stroke work index (Î”LVSWI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.56 [0.90,2.21]; I2"‰="‰65%, P"‰="‰0.04), a significant decrease of blood lactate (Î”blood lactate) (random effects, MD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.79 [âˆ’"‰1.33,"‰âˆ’"‰0.25]; I2"‰="‰68%, P"‰<"‰0.01) at 24-h after drug intervention, respectively. There was no significant difference between levosimendan and dobutamine on all-cause mortality in ICU (fixed effect, OR"‰="‰0.72 [0.39,1.33]; I2"‰="‰0%, P"‰="‰0.99). We combine effect sizes related to different measurement parameters to evaluate cardiac function, which implied that septic patients with myocardial dysfunction might have a better improvement of cardiac function by levosimendan than dobutamine (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.05 [0.69,1.41]; I2"‰="‰67%, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study suggested a significant improvement of CI, LVSWI, and decrease of blood lactate in septic patients with myocardial dysfunction in ICU after 24-h administration of levosimendan than dobutamine. However, the administration of levosimendan has neither an impact on mortality nor LVEF. Septic patients with myocardial dysfunction may partly benefit from levosimendan than dobutamine, mainly embodied in cardiac function improvement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pharmacological treatment for bipolar mania: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of double-blind randomized controlled trials

A systematic review and random-effects model network meta-analysis was conducted to compare the efficacy, acceptability, tolerability, and safety of pharmacological interventions for adults with acute bipolar mania. We searched PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and Embase databases for eligible studies published before March 14, 2021. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of oral medication monotherapy lasting â‰¥10 days in adults with mania were included, and studies that allowed the use of antipsychotics as a rescue medication during a trial were excluded. The primary outcomes were response to treatment (efficacy) and all-cause discontinuation (acceptability). The secondary outcomes were the improvement of mania symptoms and discontinuation due to inefficacy. Of the 79 eligible RCTs, 72 double-blind RCTs of 23 drugs and a placebo were included in the meta-analysis (mean study duration"‰="‰3.96"‰Â±"‰2.39 weeks, n"‰="‰16442, mean age"‰="‰39.55 years, with 50.93% males). Compared with the placebo, aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, tamoxifen, valproate, and ziprasidone outperformed response to treatment (N"‰="‰56, n"‰="‰14503); aripiprazole, olanzapine, quetiapine, and risperidone had lower all-cause discontinuation; however, topiramate had higher all-cause discontinuation (N"‰="‰70, n"‰="‰16324). Compared with the placebo, aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, tamoxifen, valproate, and ziprasidone outperformed the improvement of mania symptoms (N"‰="‰61, n"‰="‰15466), and aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, valproate, and ziprasidone had lower discontinuation due to inefficacy (N"‰="‰50, n"‰="‰14284). In conclusions, these antipsychotics, carbamazepine, lithium, tamoxifen, and valproate were effective for acute mania. However, only aripiprazole, olanzapine, quetiapine, and risperidone had better acceptability than the placebo.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The effect of shape and size in the stability of triangular Janus MoSSe quantum dots

Asymmetric Janus transition metal dichalcogenide MoSSe is a promising catalytic material due to the intrinsic in-plane dipole of its opposite faces. The atomic description of the structures observed by experimental techniques is relevant to tuning and optimizing its surface reaction processes. Furthermore, the experimentally observed triangular morphologies in MoSSe suggest that an analysis of the chemical environment of its edges is vital to understand its reactivity. Here we analyze the size-shape stability among different triangular structures-quantum- dots proposed from the ideal S(-1010) and Mo(10-10) terminations. Our stability analysis evidenced that the S"“Se termination is more stable than Mo; moreover, as the size of the quantum dot increases, its stability increases as well. Besides, a trend is observed, with the appearance of elongated Mo-S/Se bonds at symmetric positions of the edges. Tersoff"“Hamann scanning tunneling microscopy images for both faces of the stablest models are presented. Electrostatic potential isosurfaces denote that the basal plane on the S face of both configurations remains the region with more electron density concentration. These results point toward the differentiated activity over both faces. Finally, our study denotes the exact atomic arrangement on the edges of MoSSe quantum dots corresponding with the formation of S/Se dimers who decorates the edges and their role along with the faces as catalytic sites.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A reasonable approach for the generation of hollow icosahedral kernels in metal nanoclusters

Although the hollow icosahedral M12 kernel has been extensively observed in metal nanoclusters, its origin remains a mystery. Here we report a reasonable avenue for the generation of the hollow icosahedron: the kernel collapse from several small nano-building blocks to an integrated hollow icosahedron. On the basis of the Au alloying processes from Ag28Cu12(SR)24 to the template-maintained AuxAg28-xCu12(SR)24 and then to the template-transformed Au12CuyAg32-y(SR)30, the kernel evolution/collapse from "tetrahedral Ag4"‰+"‰4âˆ—Ag3" to "tetrahedral Au4"‰+"‰4âˆ—M3 (M"‰="‰Au/Ag)" and then to "hollow icosahedral Au12" is mapped out. Significantly, the "kernel collapse" from small-sized nano-building blocks to large-sized nanostructures not only unveils the formation of hollow icosahedral M12 in this work, but also might be a very common approach in constructing metallic kernels of nanoclusters and nanoparticles (not limited to the M12 structure).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MinION sequencing from sea ice cryoconites leads to de novo genome reconstruction from metagenomes

Genome reconstruction from metagenomes enables detailed study of individual community members, their metabolisms, and their survival strategies. Obtaining high quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) is particularly valuable in extreme environments like sea ice cryoconites, where the native consortia are recalcitrant to culture and strong astrobiology analogues. We evaluated three separate approaches for MAG generation from Allen Bay, Nunavut sea ice cryoconites-HiSeq-only, MinION-only, and hybrid (HiSeq"‰+"‰MinION)-where field MinION sequencing yielded a reliable metagenome. The hybrid assembly produced longer contigs, more coding sequences, and more total MAGs, revealing a microbial community dominated by Bacteroidetes. The hybrid MAGs also had the highest completeness, lowest contamination, and highest N50. A putatively novel species of Octadecabacter is among the hybrid MAGs produced, containing the genus's only known instances of genomic potential for nitrate reduction, denitrification, sulfate reduction, and fermentation. This study shows that the inclusion of MinION reads in traditional short read datasets leads to higher quality metagenomes and MAGs for more accurate descriptions of novel microorganisms in this extreme, transient habitat and has produced the first hybrid MAGs from an extreme environment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Music
Nature.com

Selection on adaptive and maladaptive gene expression plasticity during thermal adaptation to urban heat islands

Phenotypic plasticity enables a single genotype to produce multiple phenotypes in response to environmental variation. Plasticity may play a critical role in the colonization of novel environments, but its role in adaptive evolution is controversial. Here we suggest that rapid parallel regulatory adaptation of Anolis lizards to urban heat islands is due primarily to selection for reduced and/or reversed heat-induced plasticity that is maladaptive in urban thermal conditions. We identify evidence for polygenic selection across genes of the skeletal muscle transcriptome associated with heat tolerance. Forest lizards raised in common garden conditions exhibit heat-induced changes in expression of these genes that largely correlate with decreased heat tolerance, consistent with maladaptive regulatory response to high-temperature environments. In contrast, urban lizards display reduced gene expression plasticity after heat challenge in common garden and a significant increase in gene expression change that is congruent with greater heat tolerance, a putatively adaptive state in warmer urban environments. Genes displaying maladaptive heat-induced plasticity repeatedly show greater genetic divergence between urban and forest habitats than those displaying adaptive plasticity. These results highlight the role of selection against maladaptive regulatory plasticity during rapid adaptive modification of complex systems in the wild.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Higher-order topological insulator in cubic semiconductor quantum wells

The search for exotic new topological states of matter in widely accessible materials, for which the manufacturing process is mastered, is one of the major challenges of the current topological physics. Here we predict higher order topological insulator state in quantum wells based on the most common semiconducting materials. By successively deriving the bulk and boundary Hamiltonians, we theoretically prove the existence of topological corner states due to cubic symmetry in quantum wells with double band inversion. We show that the appearance of corner states does not depend solely on the crystallographic orientation of the meeting edges, but also on the growth orientation of the quantum well. Our theoretical results significantly extend the application potential of topological quantum wells based on IV, II"“VI and III"“V semiconductors with diamond or zinc-blende structures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Motion cues from the background influence associative color learning of honey bees in a virtual-reality scenario

Honey bees exhibit remarkable visual learning capacities, which can be studied using virtual reality (VR) landscapes in laboratory conditions. Existing VR environments for bees are imperfect as they provide either open-loop conditions or 2D displays. Here we achieved a true 3D environment in which walking bees learned to discriminate a rewarded from a punished virtual stimulus based on color differences. We included ventral or frontal background cues, which were also subjected to 3D updating based on the bee movements. We thus studied if and how the presence of such motion cues affected visual discrimination in our VR landscape. Our results showed that the presence of frontal, and to a lesser extent, of ventral background motion cues impaired the bees' performance. Whenever these cues were suppressed, color discrimination learning became possible. We analyzed the specific contribution of foreground and background cues and discussed the role of attentional interference and differences in stimulus salience in the VR environment to account for these results. Overall, we show how background and target cues may interact at the perceptual level and influence associative learning in bees. In addition, we identify issues that may affect decision-making in VR landscapes, which require specific control by experimenters.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Alpine-style nappes thrust over ancient North China continental margin demonstrate large Archean horizontal plate motions

Whether modern-style plate tectonics operated on early Earth is debated due to a paucity of definitive records of large-scale plate convergence, subduction, and collision in the Archean geological record. Archean Alpine-style sub-horizontal fold/thrust nappes in the Precambrian basement of China contain a Mariana-type subduction-initiation sequence of mid-ocean ridge basalt blocks in a 1600-kilometer-long mÃ©lange belt, overthrusting picritic-boninitic and island-arc tholeiite bearing nappes, in turn emplaced over a passive margin capping an ancient Archean continental fragment. Picrite-boninite and tholeiite units are 2698"‰Â±"‰30 million years old marking the age of subduction initiation, with nappes emplaced over the passive margin at 2520 million years ago. Here, we show the life cycle of the subduction zone and ocean spanned circa 178 million years; conservative plate velocities of 2 centimeters per year yield a lateral transport distance of subducted oceanic crust of 3560 kilometers, providing direct positive evidence for horizontal plate tectonics in the Archean.
WORLD
Nature.com

The cell envelope of Staphylococcus aureus selectively controls the sorting of virulence factors

Staphylococcus aureus bi-component pore-forming leukocidins are secreted toxins that directly target and lyse immune cells. Intriguingly, one of the leukocidins, Leukocidin AB (LukAB), is found associated with the bacterial cell envelope in addition to secreted into the extracellular milieu. Here, we report that retention of LukAB on the bacterial cells provides S. aureus with a pre-synthesized active toxin that kills immune cells. On the bacteria, LukAB is distributed as discrete foci in two distinct compartments: membrane-proximal and surface-exposed. Through genetic screens, we show that a membrane lipid, lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (LPG), and lipoteichoic acid (LTA) contribute to LukAB deposition and release. Furthermore, by studying non-covalently surface-bound proteins we discovered that the sorting of additional exoproteins, such as IsaB, Hel, ScaH, and Geh, are also controlled by LPG and LTA. Collectively, our study reveals a multistep secretion system that controls exoprotein storage and protein translocation across the S. aureus cell wall.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The new SRS/FSRT technique HyperArc for benign brain lesions: a dosimetric analysis

To evaluate the potential benefit of HyperArc (HA) fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy (FSRT) for the benign brain lesion. Sixteen patients with a single deep-seated, centrally located benign brain lesion treated by CyberKnife (CK, G4 cone-based model) were enrolled. Treatment plans for HA with two different optimization algorithms (SRS NTO and ALDO) and coplanar RapidArc (RA) were generated for each patient to meet the corresponding treatment plan criteria. These four FSRT treatment plans were divided into two groups-the homogeneous delivery group (HA-SRS NTO and coplanar RA) and the inhomogeneous delivery group (HA-ALDO and cone-based CK)-to compare for dosimetric outcomes. For homogeneous delivery, the brain V5, V12, and V24 and the mean brainstem dose were significantly lower with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. The conformity index, high and intermediate dose spillage, and gradient radius were significantly better with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. For inhomogeneous delivery, the HA-ALDO exhibited superior PTV coverage levels to the cone-based CK plans. Almost all the doses delivered to organs at risk and dose distribution metrics were significantly better with the HA-ALDO plans than with the cone-based CK plans. Good dosimetric distribution makes HA an attractive FSRT technique for the treatment of benign brain lesions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Limitations of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect through layered structure

In this paper, we show theoretically that the spin-dependent transverse shift of the transmitted photonic spin Hall effect (SHE) through layered structure cannot exceed half of the incident beam waist. Exact conditions for obtaining the upper limit of the transmitted SHE are clarified in detail. In addition, different from the popular view in many investigations, we find that there is no positive correlation between the spin-dependent transverse displacement and the ratio between the Fresnel transmission coefficients (tp, ts). In contrast, the optimal transmission ratio is determined by the incident angle and the beam waist. Moreover, two conventional transmission structures are selected and studied in detail. The characteristics of the transverse displacements obtained are in very good agreement with our theoretical conclusions. These findings provide a deeper insight into the photonic spin Hall phenomena and offer a guide for future related research.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

E3-ligase knock down revealed differential titin degradation by autopagy and the ubiquitin proteasome system

The sarcomere protein titin is a major determinant of cardiomyocyte stiffness and ventricular distensibility. The constant mechanical stress on titin requires well-controlled protein quality control, the exact mechanisms of which have not yet been fully elucidated. Here, we analyzed E3-ligases potentially responsible for cardiac titin ubiquitination and specifically studied the involvement of the autophagosomal system in titin degradation. Pharmacological inhibition of autophagy and the proteasome in cultured primary rat cardiomyocytes significantly elevated titin ubiquitination and increased titin degradation. Using in-vitro pull down assays we identified binding of E3-ligases MuRF1-3, CHIP and Fbx32 to several titin domains. Immunofluorescence analysis showed sarcomeric localization of the E3-ligases. siRNA-mediated knock-down of the E3-ligases MuRF-1, -3 and a combination of CHIP/Fbx32 significantly reduced autophagy-related titin ubiquitination, whereas knock-down of MuRF-2 and -3 reduced proteasome-related titin ubiquitination. We demonstrated that the proteasomal and the autophagosomal-lysosomal system participate in degradation of the titin filament. We found that ubiquitination and degradation of titin are partially regulated by E3-ligases of the MuRF family. We further identified CHIP and Fbx32 as E3-ligases involved in titin ubiquitination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The largest hoplophonine and a complex new hypothesis of nimravid evolution

Nimravids were the first carnivorans to evolve saberteeth, but previously portrayed as having a narrow evolutionary trajectory of increasing degrees of sabertooth specialization. Here I present a novel hypothesis about the evolution of this group, including a description of Eusmilus adelos, the largest known hoplophonine, which forces a re-evaluation of not only their relationships, but perceived paleoecology. Using a tip-dated Bayesian analysis with sophisticated evolutionary models, nimravids can now be viewed as following two paths of evolution: one led to numerous early dirk-tooth forms, including E. adelos, while the other converged on living feline morphology, tens of millions of years before its appearance in felids.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Tuning the selectivity of catalytic nitriles hydrogenation by structure regulation in atomically dispersed Pd catalysts

The product selectivity in catalytic hydrogenation of nitriles is strongly correlated with the structure of the catalyst. In this work, two types of atomically dispersed Pd species stabilized on the defect-rich nanodiamond-graphene (ND@G) hybrid support: single Pd atoms (Pd1/ND@G) and fully exposed Pd clusters with average three Pd atoms (Pdn/ND@G), were fabricated. The two catalysts show distinct difference in the catalytic transfer hydrogenation of nitriles. The Pd1/ND@G catalyst preferentially generates secondary amines (Turnover frequency (TOF@333"‰K 709"‰hâˆ’1, selectivity >98%), while the Pdn/ND@G catalyst exhibits high selectivity towards primary amines (TOF@313"‰K 543"‰hâˆ’1, selectivity >98%) under mild reaction conditions. Detailed characterizations and density functional theory (DFT) calculations show that the structure of atomically dispersed Pd catalysts governs the dissociative adsorption pattern of H2 and also the hydrogenation pathway of the benzylideneimine (BI) intermediate, resulting in different product selectivity over Pd1/ND@G and Pdn/ND@G, respectively. The structure-performance relationship established over atomically dispersed Pd catalysts provides valuable insights for designing catalysts with tunable selectivity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A haploscope based binocular pupillometer system to quantify the dynamics of direct and consensual Pupillary Light Reflex

This study described the development of a haploscope-based pupillometer for the parametrization of the Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR), and its feasibility in a set of 30 healthy subjects (light or dark-colored irides) and five patients diagnosed with Relative Afferent Pupillary Defect (RAPD). Our supplementary aim focused on evaluating the influence of iris colour on the PLR to decide whether a difference in PLR parameters should be anticipated when this system is used across ethnicities. All the participants underwent a customized pupillometry protocol and the generated pupil traces, captured by an eye tracker, were analyzed using exponential fits to derive PLR parameters. A Pupil Response Symmetry (PRS) coefficient was calculated to predict the presence of RAPD. The mean (SD) Initial PD during dilation (3.2 (0.5) mm) and the minimum PD during constriction (2.9 (0.4) mm) in the light iris group had a statistically significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher magnitude compared to the dark iris group. The normal limits of the PRS coefficient ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰0.20 to"‰+"‰1.07 and all RAPD patients were outside the calculated normal limits. This proposed system, analysis strategies, and the tested metrics showed good short-term repeatability and the potential in detecting pupil abnormalities in neuro-ophthalmic diseases.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Habitat geometry in artificial microstructure affects bacterial and fungal growth, interactions, and substrate degradation

Microhabitat conditions determine the magnitude and speed of microbial processes but have been challenging to investigate. In this study we used microfluidic devices to determine the effect of the spatial distortion of a pore space on fungal and bacterial growth, interactions, and substrate degradation. The devices contained channels differing in bending angles and order. Sharper angles reduced fungal and bacterial biomass, especially when angles were repeated in the same direction. Substrate degradation was only decreased by sharperÂ angles when fungi and bacteria were grown together. Investigation at the cellular scale suggests that this was caused by fungal habitat modification, since hyphae branched in sharp and repeated turns, blocking the dispersal of bacteria and the substrate. Our results demonstrate how the geometry of microstructures can influence microbial activity. This can be transferable to soil pore spaces, where spatial occlusion and microbial feedback on microstructures is thought to explain organic matter stabilization.
SCIENCE

