CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Nash equilibria in human sensorimotor interactions explained by Q-learning with intrinsic costs

By Cecilia Lindig-LeÃ³n
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nash equilibrium concept has previously been shown to be an important tool to understand human sensorimotor interactions, where different actors vie for minimizing their respective effort while engaging in a multi-agent motor task. However, it is not clear how such equilibria are reached. Here, we compare different reinforcement learning models...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Human interactions with robots will only continue to grow in the coming years

NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine will host a free webinar next week titled, “The Future of Human-Robot Interaction.” The webinar, which is part of NYITCOM’s Artificial Intelligence Series, will feature Dr. Kate Darling, a research specialist with the MIT Media Lab and a leading expert in robot ethics. The webinar...
ENGINEERING
Axios

Facebook's AI wants to learn the world through human eyes

Facebook is announcing a new machine learning project that aims to teach AI how to understand and interact with the world through a first-person perspective. Why it matters: Most computer vision is trained on images and videos taken from a third-person perspective, but to build AI assistants and robots that can work with us in the real world, researchers will need to compile data sets built on what is known as egocentric perception.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

The effect of shape and size in the stability of triangular Janus MoSSe quantum dots

Asymmetric Janus transition metal dichalcogenide MoSSe is a promising catalytic material due to the intrinsic in-plane dipole of its opposite faces. The atomic description of the structures observed by experimental techniques is relevant to tuning and optimizing its surface reaction processes. Furthermore, the experimentally observed triangular morphologies in MoSSe suggest that an analysis of the chemical environment of its edges is vital to understand its reactivity. Here we analyze the size-shape stability among different triangular structures-quantum- dots proposed from the ideal S(-1010) and Mo(10-10) terminations. Our stability analysis evidenced that the S"“Se termination is more stable than Mo; moreover, as the size of the quantum dot increases, its stability increases as well. Besides, a trend is observed, with the appearance of elongated Mo-S/Se bonds at symmetric positions of the edges. Tersoff"“Hamann scanning tunneling microscopy images for both faces of the stablest models are presented. Electrostatic potential isosurfaces denote that the basal plane on the S face of both configurations remains the region with more electron density concentration. These results point toward the differentiated activity over both faces. Finally, our study denotes the exact atomic arrangement on the edges of MoSSe quantum dots corresponding with the formation of S/Se dimers who decorates the edges and their role along with the faces as catalytic sites.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Alpine-style nappes thrust over ancient North China continental margin demonstrate large Archean horizontal plate motions

Whether modern-style plate tectonics operated on early Earth is debated due to a paucity of definitive records of large-scale plate convergence, subduction, and collision in the Archean geological record. Archean Alpine-style sub-horizontal fold/thrust nappes in the Precambrian basement of China contain a Mariana-type subduction-initiation sequence of mid-ocean ridge basalt blocks in a 1600-kilometer-long mÃ©lange belt, overthrusting picritic-boninitic and island-arc tholeiite bearing nappes, in turn emplaced over a passive margin capping an ancient Archean continental fragment. Picrite-boninite and tholeiite units are 2698"‰Â±"‰30 million years old marking the age of subduction initiation, with nappes emplaced over the passive margin at 2520 million years ago. Here, we show the life cycle of the subduction zone and ocean spanned circa 178 million years; conservative plate velocities of 2 centimeters per year yield a lateral transport distance of subducted oceanic crust of 3560 kilometers, providing direct positive evidence for horizontal plate tectonics in the Archean.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Behavior#Human Evolution#Int#Q Learning#Exp
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The language of science

Sibusiso Biyela, science communicator and journalist in South Africa, talks to Nature Chemistry about the decolonization of science through science communication. I am involved in quite a number of projects that I am proud to be a part of that have come about through my advocacy for the decolonization of science - which encompasses work to deconstruct the legacies of the field's colonial past, still prevalent today - through science communication. I'm currently consulting on and creating content for a new museum exhibit that will tell the story of human evolution from the perspective of Africans. I'm also helping train a natural language-processing algorithm to translate scientific terms into six African languages, all based on research conducted in Africa.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A haploscope based binocular pupillometer system to quantify the dynamics of direct and consensual Pupillary Light Reflex

This study described the development of a haploscope-based pupillometer for the parametrization of the Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR), and its feasibility in a set of 30 healthy subjects (light or dark-colored irides) and five patients diagnosed with Relative Afferent Pupillary Defect (RAPD). Our supplementary aim focused on evaluating the influence of iris colour on the PLR to decide whether a difference in PLR parameters should be anticipated when this system is used across ethnicities. All the participants underwent a customized pupillometry protocol and the generated pupil traces, captured by an eye tracker, were analyzed using exponential fits to derive PLR parameters. A Pupil Response Symmetry (PRS) coefficient was calculated to predict the presence of RAPD. The mean (SD) Initial PD during dilation (3.2 (0.5) mm) and the minimum PD during constriction (2.9 (0.4) mm) in the light iris group had a statistically significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher magnitude compared to the dark iris group. The normal limits of the PRS coefficient ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰0.20 to"‰+"‰1.07 and all RAPD patients were outside the calculated normal limits. This proposed system, analysis strategies, and the tested metrics showed good short-term repeatability and the potential in detecting pupil abnormalities in neuro-ophthalmic diseases.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Major restructuring of marine plankton assemblages under global warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25385-x, published online 1 September 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the funding source 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich and from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. SEP-210591007' should have read 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 862923. This output reflects only the author's view, and the European Union cannot be held responsible for any use that may be made of the information contained therein.'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Study on timing sequence control fracture blasting excavation of deep rock masses with filled joints

During the blasting excavation of deep underground caverns, the effects of the structural surface on crack propagation are usually considered in addition to the clamping effects of high in situ stress. Based on the notched borehole and timing sequence control (TSC) fracture blasting method, this paper studies the effects of different borehole shapes on the degree of damage of the surrounding rock and profile flatness of the rock anchor beams and the effects of different filled joint characteristics on the blasting crack propagation rules. The results show that the damage depth of the surrounding rocks by round hole smooth blasting is approximately twice that by notched hole smooth blasting, by which the profile formed is flatter. The notched primary borehole (PBH) remains a strong guidance for crack propagation in a rock mass with filled joints, while the stress concentration effects of the round target borehole (TBH) cannot fully guide the cracks until they fall within a certain distance between the PBH and TBH. It is favourable for cracks to propagate along the lines between boreholes with larger filled joint strengths and larger angles between boreholes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generator based approach to analyze mutations in genomic datasets

In contrast to the conventional approach of directly comparing genomic sequences using sequence alignment tools, we propose a computational approach that performs comparisons between sequence generators. These sequence generators are learned via a data-driven approach that empirically computes the state machine generating the genomic sequence of interest. As the state machine based generator of the sequence is independent of the sequence length, it provides us with an efficient method to compute the statistical distance between large sets of genomic sequences. Moreover, our technique provides a fast and efficient method to cluster large datasets of genomic sequences, characterize their temporal and spatial evolution in a continuous manner, get insights into the locality sensitive information about the sequences without any need for alignment. Furthermore, we show that the technique can be used to detect local regions with mutation activity, which can then be applied to aid alignment techniques for the fast discovery of mutations. To demonstrate the efficacy of our technique on real genomic data, we cluster different strains of SARS-CoV-2 viral sequences, characterize their evolution and identify regions of the viral sequence with mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The largest hoplophonine and a complex new hypothesis of nimravid evolution

Nimravids were the first carnivorans to evolve saberteeth, but previously portrayed as having a narrow evolutionary trajectory of increasing degrees of sabertooth specialization. Here I present a novel hypothesis about the evolution of this group, including a description of Eusmilus adelos, the largest known hoplophonine, which forces a re-evaluation of not only their relationships, but perceived paleoecology. Using a tip-dated Bayesian analysis with sophisticated evolutionary models, nimravids can now be viewed as following two paths of evolution: one led to numerous early dirk-tooth forms, including E. adelos, while the other converged on living feline morphology, tens of millions of years before its appearance in felids.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Pseudogenization of the chloroplast threonine (trnT-GGU) gene in the sunflower family (Asteraceae)

The chloroplast genome evolves through the course of evolution. Various types of mutational events are found within the chloroplast genome, including insertions-deletions (InDels), substitutions, inversions, gene rearrangement, and pseudogenization of genes. The pseudogenization of the chloroplast threonine (trnT-GGU) gene was previously reported in Cryptomeria japonica (Cupressaceae), Pelargonium"‰Ã—"‰hortorum (Geraniaceae), and Anaphalis sinica and Leontopodium leiolepis of the tribe Gnaphalieae (Asteroideae, Asteraceae). Here, we performed a broad analysis of the trnT-GGU gene among the species of 13 subfamilies of Asteraceae and found this gene as a pseudogene in core Asteraceae (Gymnarrhenoideae, Cichorioideae, Corymbioideae, and Asteroideae), which was linked to an insertion event within the 5"² acceptor stem and is not associated with ecological factors such as habit, habitat, and geographical distribution of the species. The pseudogenization of trnT-GGU was not predicted in codon usage, indicating that the superwobbling phenomenon occurs in core Asteraceae in which a single transfer RNA (trnT-UGU) decodes all four codons of threonine. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first evidence of a complete clade of a plant species using the superwobbling phenomenon for translation.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Characteristic analysis of volatile avalanche diode threshold switching for bionic nerve synapse applications

The combination of biological neurology and memristive theory has greatly promoted the development of neuromorphic computing. To build a large-scale artificial intelligence alert system, the exploration of bionic synapses compatible with standard processes has become an urgent problem to be solved in the next step. In response to the above application requirements, this paper proposes a volatile avalanche diode threshold switching (VADTS) that is fully compatible with standard semiconductor technology to simulate the various functions of the synapse. Technology computer-aided design device-level simulation can verify the bionic principle of VADTS. The function of VADTS's bionic synapse was verified by the experimental test platform. The results show that under the action of the excitation signal (11.25Â V), the device can continuously change from a high-resistance state to a low-resistance state. When the excitation signal is lower than the threshold, VADTS presents a "no adaptation" state of nerve synapses. When the excitation signal is higher than the threshold and changes continuously, the current changes along with the amplitude of the excitation signal, similar to the "sensitization" state of the nerve synapse.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Higher-order topological insulator in cubic semiconductor quantum wells

The search for exotic new topological states of matter in widely accessible materials, for which the manufacturing process is mastered, is one of the major challenges of the current topological physics. Here we predict higher order topological insulator state in quantum wells based on the most common semiconducting materials. By successively deriving the bulk and boundary Hamiltonians, we theoretically prove the existence of topological corner states due to cubic symmetry in quantum wells with double band inversion. We show that the appearance of corner states does not depend solely on the crystallographic orientation of the meeting edges, but also on the growth orientation of the quantum well. Our theoretical results significantly extend the application potential of topological quantum wells based on IV, II"“VI and III"“V semiconductors with diamond or zinc-blende structures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A reasonable approach for the generation of hollow icosahedral kernels in metal nanoclusters

Although the hollow icosahedral M12 kernel has been extensively observed in metal nanoclusters, its origin remains a mystery. Here we report a reasonable avenue for the generation of the hollow icosahedron: the kernel collapse from several small nano-building blocks to an integrated hollow icosahedron. On the basis of the Au alloying processes from Ag28Cu12(SR)24 to the template-maintained AuxAg28-xCu12(SR)24 and then to the template-transformed Au12CuyAg32-y(SR)30, the kernel evolution/collapse from "tetrahedral Ag4"‰+"‰4âˆ—Ag3" to "tetrahedral Au4"‰+"‰4âˆ—M3 (M"‰="‰Au/Ag)" and then to "hollow icosahedral Au12" is mapped out. Significantly, the "kernel collapse" from small-sized nano-building blocks to large-sized nanostructures not only unveils the formation of hollow icosahedral M12 in this work, but also might be a very common approach in constructing metallic kernels of nanoclusters and nanoparticles (not limited to the M12 structure).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The new SRS/FSRT technique HyperArc for benign brain lesions: a dosimetric analysis

To evaluate the potential benefit of HyperArc (HA) fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy (FSRT) for the benign brain lesion. Sixteen patients with a single deep-seated, centrally located benign brain lesion treated by CyberKnife (CK, G4 cone-based model) were enrolled. Treatment plans for HA with two different optimization algorithms (SRS NTO and ALDO) and coplanar RapidArc (RA) were generated for each patient to meet the corresponding treatment plan criteria. These four FSRT treatment plans were divided into two groups-the homogeneous delivery group (HA-SRS NTO and coplanar RA) and the inhomogeneous delivery group (HA-ALDO and cone-based CK)-to compare for dosimetric outcomes. For homogeneous delivery, the brain V5, V12, and V24 and the mean brainstem dose were significantly lower with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. The conformity index, high and intermediate dose spillage, and gradient radius were significantly better with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. For inhomogeneous delivery, the HA-ALDO exhibited superior PTV coverage levels to the cone-based CK plans. Almost all the doses delivered to organs at risk and dose distribution metrics were significantly better with the HA-ALDO plans than with the cone-based CK plans. Good dosimetric distribution makes HA an attractive FSRT technique for the treatment of benign brain lesions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Molecular dynamics simulations of ion beam irradiation on graphene/MoS heterostructure

The interaction between ion irradiation and two-dimensional (2D) heterostructures is important for the performance modulation and application realization, while few studies have been reported. This paper investigates the influence of Ar ion irradiation on graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by using molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. The generation of defects is studied at first by considering the influence factors (i.e., irradiation energy, dose, stacking order, and substrate). Then uniaxial tensile test simulations are conducted to uncover the evolution of the mechanical performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure after being irradiated by ions. At last, the control rule of interlayer distance in graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by ion irradiation is illustrated for the actual applications. This study could provide important guidance for future application in tuning the performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure-based devices by ion beam irradiation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A macroscopic object passively cooled into its quantum ground state of motion beyond single-mode cooling

The nature of the quantum-to-classical crossover remains one of the most challenging open question of Science to date. In this respect, moving objects play a specific role. Pioneering experiments over the last few years have begun exploring quantum behaviour of micron-sized mechanical systems, either by passively cooling single GHz modes, or by adapting laser cooling techniques developed in atomic physics to cool specific low-frequency modes far below the temperature of their surroundings. Here instead we describe a very different approach, passive cooling of a whole micromechanical system down to 500"‰Î¼K, reducing the average number of quanta in the fundamental vibrational mode at 15"‰MHz to just 0.3 (with even lower values expected for higher harmonics); the challenge being to be still able to detect the motion without disturbing the system noticeably. With such an approach higher harmonics and the surrounding environment are also cooled, leading to potentially much longer mechanical coherence times, and enabling experiments questioning mechanical wave-function collapse, potentially from the gravitational background, and quantum thermodynamics. Beyond the average behaviour, here we also report on the fluctuations of the fundamental vibrational mode of the device in-equilibrium with the cryostat. These reveal a surprisingly complex interplay with the local environment and allow characteristics of two distinct thermodynamic baths to be probed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Observation of metallic electronic structure in a single-atomic-layer oxide

Correlated electrons in transition metal oxides exhibit a variety of emergent phases. When transition metal oxides are confined to a single-atomic-layer thickness, experiments so far have shown that they usually lose diverse properties and become insulators. In an attempt to extend the range of electronic phases of the single-atomic-layer oxide, we search for a metallic phase in a monolayer-thick epitaxial SrRuO3 film. Combining atomic-scale epitaxy and angle-resolved photoemission measurements, we show that the monolayer SrRuO3 is a strongly correlated metal. Systematic investigation reveals that the interplay between dimensionality and electronic correlation makes the monolayer SrRuO3 an incoherent metal with orbital-selective correlation. Furthermore, the unique electronic phase of the monolayer SrRuO3 is found to be highly tunable, as charge modulation demonstrates an incoherent-to-coherent crossover of the two-dimensional metal. Our work emphasizes the potentially rich phases of single-atomic-layer oxides and provides a guide to the manipulation of their two-dimensional correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy