Mental Health

Expectations of objective threats and aversive feelings in specific fears

By James W. B. Elsey
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMistaken beliefs about danger posed by feared stimuli are considered a key factor causing and maintaining fears. Such beliefs are intriguing because many fearful people express them, but acknowledge they are untrue in reality. While previous research indicates fearful individuals may not wholly endorse their beliefs about objective threats (e.g., the...

