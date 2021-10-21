CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prognostic value of pre-irradiation FET PET in patients with not completely resectable IDH-wildtype glioma and minimal or absent contrast enhancement

By Jurij Rosen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn glioma patients, complete resection of the contrast-enhancing portion is associated with improved survival, which, however, cannot be achieved in a considerable number of patients. Here, we evaluated the prognostic value of O-(2-[18F]-fluoroethyl)-L-tyrosine (FET) PET in not completely resectable glioma patients with minimal or absent contrast enhancement before temozolomide chemoradiation. Dynamic...

Nature.com

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new prognostic score for predicting survival in patients treated with robotic stereotactic radiotherapy for brain metastases

The study aimed to analyze potential prognostic factors in patients treated with robotic radiosurgery for brain metastases irrespective of primary tumor location and create a simple prognostic score that can be used without a full diagnostic workup. A retrospective analysis of 142 patients with 1"“9 brain metastases treated with stereotactic radiosurgery (1"“4 fractions) was performed. Volumes of all lesions were calculated using linear dimensions of the tumors (CC, LR, AP) and 4/3*Ï€*(CC/2)*(LR/2)*(AP/2) formula. Kaplan"“Meier method and log-rank test were used to analyze survival. Variables significantly associated with overall survival in univariate analysis were included in Cox multivariate analysis. The validity of the model was tested with the bootstrap method. Variables from the final model were used to construct a new prognostic index by assigning points according to the impact of a specific variable on overall survival. In the multivariate analysis, four factors: Karnofsky Performance Status (p"‰="‰0.000068), number of brain metastases (p"‰="‰0.019), volume of the largest lesion (p"‰="‰0.0037), and presence of extracerebral metastases (p"‰="‰0.0017), were independent predictors of survival. Total scores ranged from 0 to 12 points, and patients were divided into four groups based on median survival of each subgroup: 0"“1 points-18.8Â months, 2"“3 points-16.9Â months, 4"“5 points-5.6Â months, and â‰¥"‰6 points-4.9Â months (p"‰<"‰0.001). The new prognostic index is simple to calculate. It has a strong prognostic value in a heterogeneous population of patients with a various number of brain metastases, but its value requires confirmation in another cohort.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical assessment of the miR-34, miR-200, ZEB1 and SNAIL EMT regulation hub underlines the differential prognostic value of EMT miRs to drive mesenchymal transition and prognosis in resected NSCLC

Patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving curative surgery have a risk of relapse, and adjuvant treatments only translate into a 5% increase in 5-year survival. We assessed the clinical significance of epithelial"“mesenchymal transition (EMT) and explored its association with the [SNAIL/miR-34]:[ZEB/miR-200] regulation hub to refine prognostic information. Methods.
CANCER
Nature.com

Major pulmonary resection after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in potentially resectable stage III non-small cell lung carcinoma

The aim of this study was to identify predictors of postoperative outcome and survival of locally advanced non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) resections after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation. Medical records of all patients with clinical stage III potentially resectable NSCLC initially treated by neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation followed by major pulmonary resections were retrieved from the databases of four Israeli Medical Centers between 1999 to 2019. The 124 suitable patients included, 86 males (69.4%) and 38 females (30.6%), with an average age of 64.2Â years (range 37"“82) and an average hospital stay of 12.6Â days (range 5"“123). Complete resection was achieved in 92.7% of the patients, while complete pathologic response was achieved in 35.5%. The overall readmission rate was 16.1%. The overall 5-year survival rate was 47.9%. One patient (0.8%) had local recurrence. Postoperative complications were reported in 49.2% of the patients, mainly atrial fibrillation (15.9%) and pneumonia (13.7%), empyema (10.3%), and early bronchopleural fistula (7.3%). The early in-hospital mortality rate was 6.5%, and the 6-month mortality rate was 5.6%. Pre-neoadjuvant bulky mediastinal disease (lymph nodes"‰>"‰20Â mm) (p"‰="‰0.034), persistent postoperative N2 disease (p"‰="‰0.016), R1 resection (p"‰="‰0.027), preoperative N2 multistation disease (p"‰="‰0.053) and postoperative stage IIIA (p"‰="‰0.001) emerged as negative predictive factors for survival. Our findings demonstrate that neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in locally advanced potentially resectable NSCLC, followed by major pulmonary resection, is a beneficial approach in selected cases.
CANCER
Nature.com

The feasibility of deep learning-based synthetic contrast-enhanced CT from nonenhanced CT in emergency department patients with acute abdominal pain

Our objective was to investigate the feasibility of deep learning-based synthetic contrast-enhanced CT (DL-SCE-CT) from nonenhanced CT (NECT) in patients who visited the emergency department (ED) with acute abdominal pain (AAP). We trained an algorithm generating DL-SCE-CT using NECT with paired precontrast/postcontrast images. For clinical application, 353 patients from three institutions who visited the ED with AAP were included. Six reviewers (experienced radiologists, ER1-3; training radiologists, TR1-3) made diagnostic and disposition decisions using NECT alone and then with NECT and DL-SCE-CT together. The radiologists' confidence in decisions was graded using a 5-point scale. The diagnostic accuracy using DL-SCE-CT improved in three radiologists (50%, P"‰="‰0.023, 0.012,"‰<"‰0.001, especially in 2/3 of TRs). The confidence of diagnosis and disposition improved significantly in five radiologists (83.3%, P"‰<"‰0.001). Particularly, in subgroups with underlying malignancy and miscellaneous medical conditions (MMCs) and in CT-negative cases, more radiologists reported increased confidence in diagnosis (83.3% [5/6], 100.0% [6/6], and 83.3% [5/6], respectively) and disposition (66.7% [4/6], 83.3% [5/6] and 100% [6/6], respectively). In conclusion, DL-SCE-CT enhances the accuracy and confidence of diagnosis and disposition regarding patients with AAP in the ED, especially for less experienced radiologists, in CT-negative cases, and in certain disease subgroups with underlying malignancy and MMCs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation during second or subsequent complete remission of acute promyelocytic leukemia: a prognostic factor analysis

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) is an effective therapy for patients with relapsed acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). However, it remains unclear whether this procedure is equally effective for certain groups of patients. To address this question, we analyzed 296 patients with APL who had undergone autologous HCT during second or subsequent complete remission (CR2+) between 2006 and 2019. Among them, 24 patients were â‰¥65 years old, and 17 underwent autologous HCT during third or subsequent CR. Of the 286 patients whose measurable residual disease (MRD) data were available, 21 showed detectable MRD. The 5-year probabilities of relapse-free survival (RFS), overall survival, relapse, and nonrelapse mortality for the entire cohort were 85%, 88%, 9%, and 6%, respectively. The multivariate analysis revealed that the duration of first CR ("‰<"‰or â‰¥2 years) was the sole factor associated with RFS (P"‰="‰0.002), but even those with CR1 duration <2 years showed a 5-year RFS of 76%. The other factors such as age, disease status, and MRD status were not predictive for the survival outcomes. Our findings demonstrate very favorable long-term results when autologous HCT is conducted during CR2"‰+"‰across the various subgroups of patients with relapsed APL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prognostic role of tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes and macrophages in relation to MSI, CDX2 and BRAF status: a population-based study of metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Tumour-infiltrating CD3, CD8 lymphocytes and CD68 macrophages are associated with favourable prognosis in localised colorectal cancer, but the effect in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) is not established. Methods. A Scandinavian population-based cohort of non-resectable mCRC patients was studied. Tissue microarrays (n"‰="‰460) were stained with CD3, CD8 and CD68 using fluorescence-based...
CANCER
Nature.com

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are synergistic risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts: the Bunkyo Health Study

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts (SLI), but it is unclear whether they are still independent risk factors when adjusted for each other. In addition, the effect of their combination on SLI is completely unknown. We evaluated SLI, insulin sensitivity, and knee extensor muscle strength by magnetic resonance imaging, PREDIM, and dynamometer, respectively, in 1531 elderly people aged 65"“84Â years living in an urban area of Tokyo. Among the study subjects, 251 (16.4%) had SLI. Impaired insulin sensitivity (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.53 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94"“2.48], Low; 1.86 [1.02"“3.39], p for trend 0.047) and reduced muscle strength (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.40 [0.98"“2.02], Low; 1.49 [1.04"“2.15], p for trend 0.037) were independently associated with increased risk for SLI in the fully adjusted model. In terms of combined, subjects classified as having the lowest insulin sensitivity and lowest strength were 4.33 times (95% CI 1.64"“11.45) more likely to have a SLI than those classified as having the highest insulin sensitivity and highest strength. Impaired insulin sensitivity and reduced muscle strength were independently associated with higher risk of SLI in elderly subjects, and their combination synergistically increased this risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Impairment of emotional expression detection after unilateral medial temporal structure resection

Detecting emotional facial expressions is an initial and indispensable component of face-to-face communication. Neuropsychological studies on the neural substrates of this process have shown that bilateral amygdala lesions impaired the detection of emotional facial expressions. However, the findings were inconsistent, possibly due to the limited number of patients examined. Furthermore, whether this processing is based on emotional or visual factors of facial expressions remains unknown. To investigate this issue, we tested a group of patients (n"‰="‰23) with unilateral resection of medial temporal lobe structures, including the amygdala, and compared their performance under resected- and intact-hemisphere stimulation conditions. The participants were asked to detect normal facial expressions of anger and happiness, and artificially created anti-expressions, among a crowd with neutral expressions. Reaction times for the detection of normal expressions versus anti-expressions were shorter when the target faces were presented to the visual field contralateral to the intact hemisphere (i.e., stimulation of the intact hemisphere; e.g., right visual field for patients with right hemispheric resection) compared with the visual field contralateral to the resected hemisphere (i.e., stimulation of the resected hemisphere). Our findings imply that the medial temporal lobe structures, including the amygdala, play an essential role in the detection of emotional facial expressions, according to the emotional significance of the expressions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Prognostic value of baseline imaging and clinical features in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

To investigate the prognostic value of baseline imaging features for overall survival (OS) and liver decompensation (LD) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Patients with advanced HCC from the SORAMIC trial were evaluated in this post hoc analysis. Several radiological imaging features were collected from baseline computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) imaging, besides clinical values. The prognostic value of these features for OS and LD (grade 2 bilirubin increase) was quantified with univariate Cox proportional hazard models and multivariate Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator (LASSO) regression.
CANCER
Nature.com

pCLE highlights distinctive vascular patterns in early gastric cancer and in gastric diseases with high risk of malignant complications

Endoscopy is widely used to detect and diagnose precancerous lesions and gastric cancer (GC). The probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) is an endoscopic technique suitable for subcellular resolution and for microvasculature analyses. The aim of this study was to use pCLE to identify specific vascular patterns in high-risk and early stage GC. Mucosal architecture, vessel tortuosity, enlargements and leakage were assessed in patients with autoimmune gastritis and early gastric cancer (EGC). We were able to stratify gastritis patients by identifying distinct vascular profiles: gastritis was usually associated with increased vascularization characterized by a high number of tortuous vessels, which were also found in atrophic autoimmune disease. Leaky and tortuous vessels, distributed in a spatially irregular network, characterized the atrophic metaplastic mucosa. The mucosal vasculature of EGC patients displayed tortuous vessels, but unlike what detected in atrophic gastritis, they appeared patchy, as is in neoplastic gastric tissue. Very importantly, we detected vascular changes even in areas without lesions, supporting the contention that vascular alterations may provide a favorable microenvironment for carcinogenesis. This report confirms that pCLE is a valid endoscopic approach to improve the definition of patients with malignant lesions or at increased risk for GC by assessing vascular changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

A combined treatment regimen of MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells and temozolomide chemotherapy is effective against primary high grade gliomas

Chemotherapeutic drugs such as the alkylating agent Temozolomide (TMZ), in addition to reducing tumor mass, can also sensitize tumors to immune recognition by transient upregulation of multiple stress induced NKG2D ligands (NKG2DL). However, the potential for an effective response by innate lymphocyte effectors such as NK and Î³Î´ T cells that recognize NKG2DL is limited by the drug's concomitant lymphodepleting effects. We have previously shown that modification of Î³Î´ T cells with a methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene confers TMZ resistance via production of O6-alkylguanine DNA alkyltransferase (AGT) thereby enabling Î³Î´ T cell function in therapeutic concentrations of TMZ. In this study, we tested this strategy which we have termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) to examine whether combination therapy of TMZ and MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells could improve survival outcomes in four human/mouse xenograft models of primary and refractory GBM. Our results confirm that DRI leverages the innate response of Î³Î´ T cells to chemotherapy-induced stress associated antigen expression and achieves synergies that are significantly greater than either individual approach.
CANCER
Nature.com

A haploscope based binocular pupillometer system to quantify the dynamics of direct and consensual Pupillary Light Reflex

This study described the development of a haploscope-based pupillometer for the parametrization of the Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR), and its feasibility in a set of 30 healthy subjects (light or dark-colored irides) and five patients diagnosed with Relative Afferent Pupillary Defect (RAPD). Our supplementary aim focused on evaluating the influence of iris colour on the PLR to decide whether a difference in PLR parameters should be anticipated when this system is used across ethnicities. All the participants underwent a customized pupillometry protocol and the generated pupil traces, captured by an eye tracker, were analyzed using exponential fits to derive PLR parameters. A Pupil Response Symmetry (PRS) coefficient was calculated to predict the presence of RAPD. The mean (SD) Initial PD during dilation (3.2 (0.5) mm) and the minimum PD during constriction (2.9 (0.4) mm) in the light iris group had a statistically significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher magnitude compared to the dark iris group. The normal limits of the PRS coefficient ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰0.20 to"‰+"‰1.07 and all RAPD patients were outside the calculated normal limits. This proposed system, analysis strategies, and the tested metrics showed good short-term repeatability and the potential in detecting pupil abnormalities in neuro-ophthalmic diseases.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incidence of end-stage kidney disease: a retrospective cohort study

No study has assessed the association between no health checkup and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). This retrospective cohort study, including 69,147 adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰40Â years in Japan who were insured by the National Health Insurance and the Late-Stage Medical Care System for the Elderly, assessed the associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incident ESKD. The main exposure was the histories of kidney tests using dipstick urinalysis and/or serum creatinine measurement at medical facilities and checkups in the past year: "checkups," "no kidney test (without checkup)," and "kidney tests (without checkup)" groups. During the median observational period of 5.0Â years, ESKD was observed in 246 (0.8%) men and 124 (0.3%) women. The "no kidney test" group was associated with ESKD in men (adjusted subhazard ratio of "no kidney test" vs. "checkups": 1.66 [95% confidence interval, 1.04"“2.65], but not in women. Age-specific subgroup analyses identified the "no kidney test" group as a high-risk population of ESKD in elderly men (1.30 [0.70"“2.41] and 2.72 [1.39"“5.33] in men aged 40"“74 and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years, respectively). Elderly men with no kidney test at medical facilities and no health checkup were at higher risk of ESKD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A novel technique to assess rotational deformities in lower extremities using CT-based motion analysis

Rotational deformities following intramedullary (IM) nailing of tibia has a reported incidence of as high as 20%. Common techniques to measure deformities following IM nailing of tibia are either based on clinical assessment, plain X-rays or Computed Tomography (CT) comparing the treated leg with the uninjured contralateral side. All these techniques are based on examiners manual calculation inherently subject to bias. Following our previous rigorous motion analysis and symmetry studies on hemi pelvises, femurs and orthopaedic implants, we aimed to introduce a novel fully digital technique to measure rotational deformities in the lower legs. Following formal institutional approval from the Imperial College, CT images of 10 pairs of human lower legs were retrieved. Images were anonymized and uploaded to a research server. Three dimensional CT images of the lower legs were bilaterally reconstructed. CT-based motion analysis (CTMA) was used and the mirrored images of the left side were merged with the right side proximally as stationary and distally as moving objects. Discrepancies in translation and rotation were automatically calculated. Our study population had a mean age of 54"‰Â±"‰20Â years. There were six males and four females. We observed a greater variation in translation (mm) of Centre of Mass (COM) in sagittal plane (95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰2.959"“.292) which was also presented as rotational difference alongside the antero-posterior direction or Y axis (95% CI .370"“1.035). In other word the right lower legs in our study were more likely to be in varus compared to the left side. However, there were no statistically significant differences in coronal or axial planes. Using our proposed fully digital technique we found that lower legs of the human adults were symmetrical in axial and coronal plane. We found sagittal plane differences which need further addressing in future using bigger sample size. Our novel recommended technique is fully digital and commercially available. This new technique can be useful in clinical practice addressing rotational deformities following orthopaedic surgical intervention. This new technique can substitute the previously introduced techniques.
SWEDEN
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Predicting miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities

Predicting beneficial and valuable miRNA"“disease associations (MDAs) by doing biological laboratory experiments is costly and time-consuming. Proposing a forceful and meaningful computational method for predicting MDAs is essential and captivated many computer scientists in recent years. In this paper, we proposed a new computational method to predict miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities (RWRMMDA). We used a WKNKN algorithm as a pre-processing step to solve the problem of sparsity and incompletion of data to reduce the negative impact of a large number of missing associations. Two heterogeneous networks in disease and miRNA spaces were built by integrating multiple similarity networks, respectively, and different walk probabilities could be designated to each linked neighbor node of the disease or miRNA node in line with its degree in respective networks. Finally, an improve extended random walk with restart algorithm based on miRNA similarity-based and disease similarity-based heterogeneous networks was used to calculate miRNA"“disease association prediction probabilities. The experiments showed that our proposed method achieved a momentous performance with Global LOOCV AUC (Area Under Roc Curve) and AUPR (Area Under Precision-Recall Curve) values of 0.9882 and 0.9066, respectively. And the best AUC and AUPR values under fivefold cross-validation of 0.9855 and 0.8642 which are proven by statistical tests, respectively. In comparison with other previous related methods, it outperformed than NTSHMDA, PMFMDA, IMCMDA and MCLPMDA methods in both AUC and AUPR values. In case studies of Breast Neoplasms, Carcinoma Hepatocellular and Stomach Neoplasms diseases, it inferred 1, 12 and 7 new associations out of top 40 predicted associated miRNAs for each disease, respectively. All of these new inferred associations have been confirmed in different databases or literatures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The cell envelope of Staphylococcus aureus selectively controls the sorting of virulence factors

Staphylococcus aureus bi-component pore-forming leukocidins are secreted toxins that directly target and lyse immune cells. Intriguingly, one of the leukocidins, Leukocidin AB (LukAB), is found associated with the bacterial cell envelope in addition to secreted into the extracellular milieu. Here, we report that retention of LukAB on the bacterial cells provides S. aureus with a pre-synthesized active toxin that kills immune cells. On the bacteria, LukAB is distributed as discrete foci in two distinct compartments: membrane-proximal and surface-exposed. Through genetic screens, we show that a membrane lipid, lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (LPG), and lipoteichoic acid (LTA) contribute to LukAB deposition and release. Furthermore, by studying non-covalently surface-bound proteins we discovered that the sorting of additional exoproteins, such as IsaB, Hel, ScaH, and Geh, are also controlled by LPG and LTA. Collectively, our study reveals a multistep secretion system that controls exoprotein storage and protein translocation across the S. aureus cell wall.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 exploits host DGAT and ADRP for efficient replication

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is predominantly a respiratory tract infection that significantly rewires the host metabolism. Here, we monitored a cohort of COVID-19 patients' plasma lipidome over the disease course and identified triacylglycerol (TG) as the dominant lipid class present in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-induced metabolic dysregulation. In particular, we pinpointed the lipid droplet (LD)-formation enzyme diacylglycerol acyltransferase (DGAT) and the LD stabilizer adipocyte differentiation-related protein (ADRP) to be essential host factors for SARS-CoV-2 replication. Mechanistically, viral nucleo capsid protein drives DGAT1/2 gene expression to facilitate LD formation and associates with ADRP on the LD surface to complete the viral replication cycle. DGAT gene depletion reduces SARS-CoV-2 protein synthesis without compromising viral genome replication/transcription. Importantly, a cheap and orally available DGAT inhibitor, xanthohumol, was found to suppress SARS-CoV-2 replication and the associated pulmonary inflammation in a hamster model. Our findings not only uncovered the mechanistic role of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein to exploit LDs-oriented network for heightened metabolic demand, but also the potential to target the LDs-synthetase DGAT and LDs-stabilizer ADRP for COVID-19 treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole-exome sequencing of the mummified remains of Cangrande della Scala (1291"“1329 CE) indicates the first known case of late-onset Pompe disease

Mummified remains of relevant historical figures are nowadays an important source of information to retrace data concerning their private life and health, especially when historical archives are not available. Next-generation-sequencing was proved to be a valuable tool to unravel the characteristics of these individuals through their genetic heritage. Using the strictest criteria currently available for the validation of ancient DNA sequences, whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing were generated from the mummy remains of an Italian nobleman died almost 700Â years ago, Cangrande della Scala. While its genome sequencing could not yield sufficient coverage for in depth investigation, exome sequencing could overcome the limitations of this approach to achieve significantly high coverage on coding regions, thus allowing to perform the first extensive exome analysis of a mummy genome. Similar to a standard "clinical exome analysis" conducted on modern DNA, an in-depth variant annotation, high-quality filtering and interpretation was performed, leading to the identification of a genotype associated with late-onset Pompe disease (glycogen storage disease type II). This genetic diagnosis was concordant with the limited clinical history available for Cangrande della Scala, who likely represents the earliest known case of this autosomal recessive metabolic disorder.
SCIENCE

