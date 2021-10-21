Prognostic value of pre-irradiation FET PET in patients with not completely resectable IDH-wildtype glioma and minimal or absent contrast enhancement

Our objective was to investigate the feasibility of deep learning-based synthetic contrast-enhanced CT (DL-SCE-CT) from nonenhanced CT (NECT) in patients who visited the emergency department (ED) with acute abdominal pain (AAP). We trained an algorithm generating DL-SCE-CT using NECT with paired precontrast/postcontrast images. For clinical application, 353 patients from three institutions who visited the ED with AAP were included. Six reviewers (experienced radiologists, ER1-3; training radiologists, TR1-3) made diagnostic and disposition decisions using NECT alone and then with NECT and DL-SCE-CT together. The radiologists' confidence in decisions was graded using a 5-point scale. The diagnostic accuracy using DL-SCE-CT improved in three radiologists (50%, P"‰="‰0.023, 0.012,"‰<"‰0.001, especially in 2/3 of TRs). The confidence of diagnosis and disposition improved significantly in five radiologists (83.3%, P"‰<"‰0.001). Particularly, in subgroups with underlying malignancy and miscellaneous medical conditions (MMCs) and in CT-negative cases, more radiologists reported increased confidence in diagnosis (83.3% [5/6], 100.0% [6/6], and 83.3% [5/6], respectively) and disposition (66.7% [4/6], 83.3% [5/6] and 100% [6/6], respectively). In conclusion, DL-SCE-CT enhances the accuracy and confidence of diagnosis and disposition regarding patients with AAP in the ED, especially for less experienced radiologists, in CT-negative cases, and in certain disease subgroups with underlying malignancy and MMCs.
