News anchors John King, Neil Cavuto speak out in support of Covid vaccine

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

mediaite.com

Fox’s Neil Cavuto Off Air After Contracting Covid: ‘Had I Not Been Vaccinated… This Would Be a Far More Dire Situation’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement provided to Mediaite, Cavuto said he is lucky to be vaccinated and urged more people to get the shot. While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Neil Cavuto Desperately Pleads With Fox News Audience to Get Vaccinated: ‘I’m Begging You,’ Think of ‘Those Around You’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto urged network viewers to get vaccinated in his first on-air comments since he was diagnosed with a breakthrough coronavirus case. Cavuto, who has multiple sclerosis and an open history of health issues, has been off the air since last week after testing positive for Covid. When the news first broke, the Fox anchor noted in a statement to Mediaite that “had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

Fox News Host’s Pro-COVID-Vaccine Message Gets No Airtime on Fox News

On Tuesday, Fox Business host Neil Cavuto informed the public that he has contracted COVID-19—an announcement he used to advise others to get vaccinated. “While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well,” Cavuto, who underwent an open-heart surgery in 2016, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997, and has previously been treated for cancer, said in a statement released by the network. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” He then expressed his hope that everyone who is still unvaccinated “gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

CNN's John King slams Fox News over "reckless" lies about COVID-19 vaccines

After revealing his multiple sclerosis diagnosis live on air Tuesday, King delivered a moving account of his "very frightening" disease and his decision to keep it secret this morning on New Day. King admits his decision to come forward was prompted by some at Fox News politicizing Colin Powell's death on Monday by pointing out he was fully vaccinated when he died of COVID complications. "It is a cumulative thing,” King replied. “Colin Powell is a treasure; we lost a hero. For people to say, this is proof that vaccines don’t work because Colin Powell was vaccinated when just the opposite is true. Just the opposite is true.” King added: “What crossed the line for me was lying about an American hero when those 728,000 people who we have already lost, they’re all heroes to somebody too. And to lie about vaccines and make it worse, today and tomorrow, based on all we now know? It’s just reckless, and it pushed me across the line." King also went out of his way to wish Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto, who also has MS, well after his COVID diagnosis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Cable News Hosts and Fox News Colleagues Wish Neil Cavuto Well After Covid Diagnosis: ‘Prayers for Your Quick Recovery’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto received an outpouring of well-wishes from network colleagues and other cable news personalities following his Covid-19 diagnosis. Cavuto will be off the air as he recovers from the coronavirus, meaning Jackie DeAngelis will fill in for him on his Fox Business program Cavuto Coast to Coast, and Charles Payne will helm Your World on Fox News. Cavuto has openly discussed his battle with multiple sclerosis and other health problems over the last few years, and he released a statement on Tuesday urging people to get vaccinated:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Laredo Morning Times

Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Neil Cavuto, one of the longest-serving anchors at Fox News Media, has said he tested positive for coronavirus and will take a break from his regular anchoring duties on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Cavuto has for years been open about health challenges he faces. He has multiple...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AdWeek

Charles Payne Says His Colleague Neil Cavuto Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Fox News’ Your World was guest-hosted by Charles Payne Wednesday, and he started out the 4 p.m. broadcast by addressing Neil Cavuto’s absence. “By now most of you know Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19. In fact, so many of you have reached out to me to wish him well on your behalf,” said Payne. “And I want everyone to know that he’s feeling fine. We all know he’s a fighter and we do look forward to getting him back in his chair as soon as possible.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Neil Cavuto Says He Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement Tuesday, Cavuto encouraged people to get vaccinated. “While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well,” he said. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fox News host under fire for using Colin Powell’s death to launch anti-vaccine mandate rant

It didn’t take long for Fox News to turn the death of former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell into a reason to cast doubt on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.General Powell, the first Black man to hold either of those high government posts, passed away early Monday from complications due to Covid-19. In a statement announcing his death, his family noted that he had been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.It was this last fact that Fox and Friends host Will Cain seized on just minutes after delivering the news of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Brian Stelter Calls Out Fox News’ Mixed Vaccine Messaging: ‘Sane Rational Voices’ Like Cavuto Are Drowned Out by Lisa Boothe

CNN’s Brian Stelter called out Fox News over the contradictory vaccine commentary the network aired from Neil Cavuto and Lisa Boothe. Cavuto returned to the Fox airwaves over the weekend for the first time since his recent Covid scare, and he implored MediaBuzz watchers to put politics aside, get inoculated against Covid, and help protect immunocompromised people like him around the country.
HEALTH
wmleader.com

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto urges people to put politics aside and get vaccine

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto is urging others to get vaccinated after testing positive for COVID-19. In his first interview since his diagnosis Wednesday, the “Your World with Neil Cavuto” host shared a health update during his appearance on “MediaBuzz” Sunday. “I’m feeling better,” he said. “(My wife) tested positive...
PHARMACEUTICALS
