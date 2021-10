Oklahoma Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lance Frye, resigned Friday afternoon, just a day after Governor Kevin Stitt lambasted the agency upon learning it had agreed to issue a birth certificate designating the applicant's gender as non-binary, rather than male or female. The governor also directed harsh rhetoric at the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after it ruled, following U.S. Supreme Court precedent, that Congress has never disestablished the reservation of the Quapaw Nation. The decision made the Quapaw Nation the latest tribal nation in Oklahoma to have its reservation judicially confirmed.

