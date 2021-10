Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan sensationally negotiated a potentially tricky chase of 152 as Pakistan claimed a historic first World Cup win over arch rivals India at the 13th attempt.India have had a stranglehold over their neighbours in World Cup matches, prevailing in each of the dozen previous occasions they had met – seven at 50-over level and five in T20s – but that was broken in jaw-dropping fashion.After Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled with pace and verve in his three for 31 to restrict India to 151 for seven, Babar and Rizwan took centre stage with an unbroken 152-run...

