Electrocorticography reveals thalamic control of cortical dynamics following traumatic brain injury

By Sima Mofakham
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe return of consciousness after traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with restoring complex cortical dynamics; however, it is unclear what interactions govern these complex dynamics. Here, we set out to uncover the mechanism underlying the return of consciousness by measuring local field potentials (LFP)Â using invasiveÂ electrophysiological recordingsÂ in patients...

Neurocraft: software for microscale brain network dynamics

The brain operates at millisecond timescales but despite of that, the study of its functional networks is approached with time invariant methods. Equally, for a variety of brain conditions treatment is delivered with fixed temporal protocols unable to monitor and follow the rapid progression and therefore the cycles of a disease. To facilitate the understanding of brain network dynamics we developed Neurocraft, a user friendly software suite. Neurocraft features a highly novel signal processing engine fit for tracking evolving network states with superior time and frequency resolution. A variety of analytics like dynamic connectivity maps, force-directed representations and propagation models, allow for the highly selective investigation of transient pathophysiological dynamics. In addition, machine-learning tools enable the unsupervised investigation and selection of key network features at individual and group-levels. For proof of concept, we compared six seizure-free and non seizure-free focal epilepsy patients after resective surgery using Neurocraft. The network features were calculated using 50 intracranial electrodes on average during at least 120 epileptiform discharges lasting less than one second, per patient. Powerful network differences were detected in the pre-operative data of the two patient groups (effect size"‰="‰1.27), suggesting the predictive value of dynamic network features. More than one million patients are treated with cardiac and neuro modulation devices that are unable to track the hourly or daily changes in a subject's disease. Decoding the dynamics of transition from normal to abnormal states may be crucial in the understanding, tracking and treatment of neurological conditions. Neurocraft provides a user-friendly platform for the research of microscale brain dynamics and a stepping stone for the personalised device-based adaptive neuromodulation in real-time.
Paediatric Trauma Score as a non-imaging tool for predicting intracranial haemorrhage in patients with traumatic brain injury

To identify a useful non-imaging tool to screen paediatric patients with traumatic brain injury for intracranial haemorrhage (ICH). We retrospectively analysed patients aged"‰<"‰15Â years who visited the emergency department with head trauma between January 2015 and September 2020. We divided patients into two groups (ICH and non-ICH) and compared their demographic and clinical factors. Among 85 patients, 21 and 64 were in the ICH and non-ICH groups, respectively. Age (p"‰="‰0.002), Pediatric trauma score (PTS; p"‰<"‰0.001), seizure (p"‰="‰0.042), and fracture (p"‰<"‰0.001) differed significantly between the two groups. Factors differing significantly between the groups were as follows: age (odds ratio, 0.84, p"‰="‰0.004), seizure (4.83, p"‰="‰0.013), PTS (0.15, p"‰<"‰0.001), and fracture (69.3, p"‰<"‰0.001). Factors with meaningful cut-off values were age (cut-off [sensitivity, specificity], 6.5 [0.688, 0.714], p"‰="‰0.003) and PTS [10.5 (0.906, 0.81), p"‰<"‰0.001]. Based on the previously known value for critical injury (â‰¤"‰8 points) and the cut-off value of the PTS identified in this study (â‰¤"‰10 points), we divided patients into low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk groups; their probabilities of ICH (95% confidence intervals) were 0.16"“12.74%, 35.86"“89.14%, and 100%, respectively. PTS was the only factor that differed significantly between mild and severe ICH cases (p"‰="‰0.012). PTS is a useful screening tool with a high predictability for ICH and can help reduce radiation exposure when used to screen patient groups before performing imaging studies.
Dynamic and progressive changes in thalamic functional connectivity over the first five years of psychosis

The early stage of psychosis (ESP) is a critical period where effective intervention has the most favorable impact on outcomes. Thalamic connectivity abnormalities have been consistently found in psychosis, and are associated with clinical symptoms and cognitive deficits. However, most studies consider ESP patients as a homogeneous population and fail to take the duration of illness into account. In this study, we aimed to capture the progression of thalamic connectivity changes over the first five years of psychosis. Resting-state functional MRI scans were collected from 156 ESP patients (44 with longitudinal data) and 82 healthy controls (24 with longitudinal data). We first performed a case-control analysis comparing thalamic connectivity with 13 networks in the cortex and cerebellum. Next, we modelled the shape (flat, linear, curvilinear) of thalamic connectivity trajectories by comparing flexible non-linear versus linear models. We then tested the significance of the duration of illness and diagnosis in trajectories that changed over time. Connectivity changed over the ESP period between the thalamus and default mode network (DMN) and fronto-parietal network (FPN) nodes in both the cortex and cerebellum. Three models followed a curvilinear trajectory (early increase followed by a subsequent decrease), while thalamo-cerebellar FPN connectivity followed a linear trajectory of steady reductions over time, indicating different rates of change. Finally, diagnosis significantly predicted thalamic connectivity. Thalamo-cortical and thalamo-cerebellar connectivity change in a dynamic fashion during the ESP period. A better understanding of these changes may provide insights into the compensatory and progressive changes in functional connectivity in the early stages of illness.
Characterizing non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors with and without in-hospital rehabilitation

This study investigated pre-COVID-19 admission dependency, discharge assistive equipment, discharge medical follow-up recommendation, and functional status at hospital discharge of non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors, stratified by those with (N"‰="‰155) and without (N"‰="‰162) in-hospital rehabilitation. "Mental Status", intensive-care-unit (ICU) Mobility, and modified Barthel Index scores were assessed at hospital discharge. Relative to the non-rehabilitation patients, rehabilitation patients were older, had more comorbidities, worse pre-admission dependency, were discharged with more assistive equipment and supplemental oxygen, spent more days in the hospital, and had more hospital-acquired acute kidney injury, acute respiratory failure, and more follow-up referrals (p"‰<"‰0.05 for all). Cardiology, vascular medicine, urology, and endocrinology were amongst the top referrals. Functional scores of many non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors were abnormal at discharge (p"‰<"‰0.05) and were associated with pre-admission dependency (p"‰<"‰0.05). Some functional scores were negatively correlated with age, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, psychiatric disease, anemia, and neurological disorders (p"‰<"‰0.05). In-hospital rehabilitation providing restorative therapies and assisting discharge planning were challenging in COVID-19 circumstances. Knowledge of the functional status, discharge assistive equipment, and follow-up medical recommendations at discharge could enable appropriate and timely post-discharge care. Follow-up studies of COVID-19 survivors are warranted as many will likely have significant post-acute COVID-19 sequela.
Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
The cell envelope of Staphylococcus aureus selectively controls the sorting of virulence factors

Staphylococcus aureus bi-component pore-forming leukocidins are secreted toxins that directly target and lyse immune cells. Intriguingly, one of the leukocidins, Leukocidin AB (LukAB), is found associated with the bacterial cell envelope in addition to secreted into the extracellular milieu. Here, we report that retention of LukAB on the bacterial cells provides S. aureus with a pre-synthesized active toxin that kills immune cells. On the bacteria, LukAB is distributed as discrete foci in two distinct compartments: membrane-proximal and surface-exposed. Through genetic screens, we show that a membrane lipid, lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (LPG), and lipoteichoic acid (LTA) contribute to LukAB deposition and release. Furthermore, by studying non-covalently surface-bound proteins we discovered that the sorting of additional exoproteins, such as IsaB, Hel, ScaH, and Geh, are also controlled by LPG and LTA. Collectively, our study reveals a multistep secretion system that controls exoprotein storage and protein translocation across the S. aureus cell wall.
The new SRS/FSRT technique HyperArc for benign brain lesions: a dosimetric analysis

To evaluate the potential benefit of HyperArc (HA) fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy (FSRT) for the benign brain lesion. Sixteen patients with a single deep-seated, centrally located benign brain lesion treated by CyberKnife (CK, G4 cone-based model) were enrolled. Treatment plans for HA with two different optimization algorithms (SRS NTO and ALDO) and coplanar RapidArc (RA) were generated for each patient to meet the corresponding treatment plan criteria. These four FSRT treatment plans were divided into two groups-the homogeneous delivery group (HA-SRS NTO and coplanar RA) and the inhomogeneous delivery group (HA-ALDO and cone-based CK)-to compare for dosimetric outcomes. For homogeneous delivery, the brain V5, V12, and V24 and the mean brainstem dose were significantly lower with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. The conformity index, high and intermediate dose spillage, and gradient radius were significantly better with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. For inhomogeneous delivery, the HA-ALDO exhibited superior PTV coverage levels to the cone-based CK plans. Almost all the doses delivered to organs at risk and dose distribution metrics were significantly better with the HA-ALDO plans than with the cone-based CK plans. Good dosimetric distribution makes HA an attractive FSRT technique for the treatment of benign brain lesions.
Rhesus macaques self-curing from a schistosome infection can display complete immunity to challenge

The rhesus macaque provides a unique model of acquired immunity against schistosomes, which afflict >200 million people worldwide. By monitoring bloodstream levels of parasite-gut-derived antigen, we show that from week 10 onwards an established infection with Schistosoma mansoni is cleared in an exponential manner, eliciting resistance to reinfection. Secondary challenge at week 42 demonstrates that protection is strong in all animals and complete in some. Antibody profiles suggest that antigens mediating protection are the released products of developing schistosomula. In culture they are killed by addition of rhesus plasma, collected from week 8 post-infection onwards, and even more efficiently with post-challenge plasma. Furthermore, cultured schistosomula lose chromatin activating marks at the transcription start site of genes related to worm development and show decreased expression of genes related to lysosomes and lytic vacuoles involved with autophagy. Overall, our results indicate that enhanced antibody responses against the challenge migrating larvae mediate the naturally acquired protective immunity and will inform the route to an effective vaccine.
A combined treatment regimen of MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells and temozolomide chemotherapy is effective against primary high grade gliomas

Chemotherapeutic drugs such as the alkylating agent Temozolomide (TMZ), in addition to reducing tumor mass, can also sensitize tumors to immune recognition by transient upregulation of multiple stress induced NKG2D ligands (NKG2DL). However, the potential for an effective response by innate lymphocyte effectors such as NK and Î³Î´ T cells that recognize NKG2DL is limited by the drug's concomitant lymphodepleting effects. We have previously shown that modification of Î³Î´ T cells with a methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene confers TMZ resistance via production of O6-alkylguanine DNA alkyltransferase (AGT) thereby enabling Î³Î´ T cell function in therapeutic concentrations of TMZ. In this study, we tested this strategy which we have termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) to examine whether combination therapy of TMZ and MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells could improve survival outcomes in four human/mouse xenograft models of primary and refractory GBM. Our results confirm that DRI leverages the innate response of Î³Î´ T cells to chemotherapy-induced stress associated antigen expression and achieves synergies that are significantly greater than either individual approach.
Host methylation predicts SARS-CoV-2 infection and clinical outcome

Since the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, most clinical testing has focused on RT-PCR1. Host epigenome manipulation post coronavirus infection2,3,4 suggests that DNA methylation signatures may differentiate patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection from uninfected individuals, and help predict COVID-19 disease severity, even at initial presentation. Methods. We customized Illumina's Infinium MethylationEPIC...
Predicting miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities

Predicting beneficial and valuable miRNA"“disease associations (MDAs) by doing biological laboratory experiments is costly and time-consuming. Proposing a forceful and meaningful computational method for predicting MDAs is essential and captivated many computer scientists in recent years. In this paper, we proposed a new computational method to predict miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities (RWRMMDA). We used a WKNKN algorithm as a pre-processing step to solve the problem of sparsity and incompletion of data to reduce the negative impact of a large number of missing associations. Two heterogeneous networks in disease and miRNA spaces were built by integrating multiple similarity networks, respectively, and different walk probabilities could be designated to each linked neighbor node of the disease or miRNA node in line with its degree in respective networks. Finally, an improve extended random walk with restart algorithm based on miRNA similarity-based and disease similarity-based heterogeneous networks was used to calculate miRNA"“disease association prediction probabilities. The experiments showed that our proposed method achieved a momentous performance with Global LOOCV AUC (Area Under Roc Curve) and AUPR (Area Under Precision-Recall Curve) values of 0.9882 and 0.9066, respectively. And the best AUC and AUPR values under fivefold cross-validation of 0.9855 and 0.8642 which are proven by statistical tests, respectively. In comparison with other previous related methods, it outperformed than NTSHMDA, PMFMDA, IMCMDA and MCLPMDA methods in both AUC and AUPR values. In case studies of Breast Neoplasms, Carcinoma Hepatocellular and Stomach Neoplasms diseases, it inferred 1, 12 and 7 new associations out of top 40 predicted associated miRNAs for each disease, respectively. All of these new inferred associations have been confirmed in different databases or literatures.
E3-ligase knock down revealed differential titin degradation by autopagy and the ubiquitin proteasome system

The sarcomere protein titin is a major determinant of cardiomyocyte stiffness and ventricular distensibility. The constant mechanical stress on titin requires well-controlled protein quality control, the exact mechanisms of which have not yet been fully elucidated. Here, we analyzed E3-ligases potentially responsible for cardiac titin ubiquitination and specifically studied the involvement of the autophagosomal system in titin degradation. Pharmacological inhibition of autophagy and the proteasome in cultured primary rat cardiomyocytes significantly elevated titin ubiquitination and increased titin degradation. Using in-vitro pull down assays we identified binding of E3-ligases MuRF1-3, CHIP and Fbx32 to several titin domains. Immunofluorescence analysis showed sarcomeric localization of the E3-ligases. siRNA-mediated knock-down of the E3-ligases MuRF-1, -3 and a combination of CHIP/Fbx32 significantly reduced autophagy-related titin ubiquitination, whereas knock-down of MuRF-2 and -3 reduced proteasome-related titin ubiquitination. We demonstrated that the proteasomal and the autophagosomal-lysosomal system participate in degradation of the titin filament. We found that ubiquitination and degradation of titin are partially regulated by E3-ligases of the MuRF family. We further identified CHIP and Fbx32 as E3-ligases involved in titin ubiquitination.
Development of a novel humanized mouse model for improved evaluation of in vivo anti-cancer effects of anti-PD-1 antibody

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionized the treatment of cancer in the clinic. Further discovery of novel drugs or therapeutic protocols that enhance efficacy requires reliable animal models that recapitulate human immune responses to ICI treatment in vivo. In this study, we utilized an immunodeficient NOG mouse substrain deficient for mouse FcÎ³R genes, NOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice, to evaluate the anti-cancer effects of nivolumab, an anti-programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) antibody. After reconstitution of human immune systems by human hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice), four different programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive human cancer cell lines were tested. Among them, the growth of three cell lines was strongly suppressed by nivolumab in huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice, but not in conventional huNOG mice. Accordingly, immunohistochemistry demonstrated the enhanced infiltration of human T cells into tumor parenchyma in only nivolumab-treated huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Consistently, the number of human T cells was increased in the spleen in huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice by nivolumab but not in huNOG mice. Furthermore, human PD-L1 expression was strongly induced in the spleen of huNOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Collectively, our results suggest that the anti-cancer effects of anti-PD-1 antibodies can be detected more clearly in NOG-FcÎ³Râˆ’/âˆ’ mice than in NOG mice.
Hypothalamic kinin B1 receptor mediates orexin system hyperactivity in neurogenic hypertension

Brain orexin system hyperactivity contributes to neurogenic hypertension. We previously reported upregulated neuronal kinin B1 receptor (B1R) expression in hypertension. However, the role of central B1R activation on the orexin system in neurogenic hypertension has not been examined. We hypothesized that kinin B1R contributes to hypertension via upregulation of brain orexin-arginine vasopressin signaling. We utilized deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA)-salt hypertension model in wild-type (WT) and B1R knockout (B1RKO) mice. In WT mice, DOCA-salt-treatment increased gene and protein expression of orexin A, orexin receptor 1, and orexin receptor 2 in the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus and these effects were attenuated in B1RKO mice. Furthermore, DOCA-salt- treatment increased plasma arginine vasopressin levels in WT mice, but not in B1RKO mice. Cultured primary hypothalamic neurons expressed orexin A and orexin receptor 1. B1R specific agonist (LDABK) stimulation of primary neurons increased B1R protein expression, which was abrogated by B1R selective antagonist R715 but not by the dual orexin receptor antagonist, ACT 462206, suggesting that B1R is upstream of the orexin system. These data provide novel evidence that B1R blockade blunts orexin hyperactivity and constitutes a potential therapeutic target for the treatment of salt-sensitive hypertension.
Molecular dynamics simulations of ion beam irradiation on graphene/MoS heterostructure

The interaction between ion irradiation and two-dimensional (2D) heterostructures is important for the performance modulation and application realization, while few studies have been reported. This paper investigates the influence of Ar ion irradiation on graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by using molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. The generation of defects is studied at first by considering the influence factors (i.e., irradiation energy, dose, stacking order, and substrate). Then uniaxial tensile test simulations are conducted to uncover the evolution of the mechanical performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure after being irradiated by ions. At last, the control rule of interlayer distance in graphene/MoS2 heterostructure by ion irradiation is illustrated for the actual applications. This study could provide important guidance for future application in tuning the performance of graphene/MoS2 heterostructure-based devices by ion beam irradiation.
Stereotactic navigation versus ultrasound guidance in placing IRE applicators in a liver phantom

The aim of this study was to compare the accuracy of stereotactic CT-guided navigation and ultrasound guided navigation for placing electrodes in Irreversible electroporation in a liver phantom. A liver phantom with multiple tumours was usedÂ and interventionists placed four IRE electrodes around each tumour guided either by stereotactic CT-guided navigation or ultrasound. The goal was to place them in a perfect 20"‰Ã—"‰20Â mm square with parallel electrodes. After each treatment, a CT-scan was performed. The accuracy in pairwise electrode distance, pairwise parallelism and time per tumour was analysed. Eight interventionists placed four electrodes around 55 tumours, 25 with ultrasound and 30 with stereotactic CT-guided navigation. 330 electrode pairs were analysed, 150 with ultrasound and 180 with stereotactic CT-navigation. The absolute median deviation from the optimal distance was 1.3Â mm (range 0.0 to 11.3Â mm) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group versus 7.1Â mm (range 0.3 to 18.1Â mm) in the Ultrasound group (p"‰<"‰0.001). The mean angle between electrodes in each pair was 2.7 degrees (95% CI 2.4 to 3.1 degrees) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group and 5.5 degrees (95% CI 5.0 to 6.1 degrees) in the Ultrasound group (p"‰<"‰0.001). The mean time for placing the electrodes was 15:11Â min (95% CI 13:05 to 17:18Â min) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group and 6:40Â min (95% CI 5:28 to 7:52Â min) in the Ultrasound group. The use of stereotactic CT-navigation in placing IRE-electrodes in a liver phantom is more accurate, but more time consuming, compared to ultrasound guidance.
Five-second STEM dislocation tomography for 300Â nm thick specimen assisted by deep-learning-based noise filtering

Scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) is suitable for visualizing the inside of a relatively thick specimen than the conventional transmission electron microscopy, whose resolution is limited by the chromatic aberration of image forming lenses, and thus, the STEM mode has been employed frequently for computed electron tomography based three-dimensional (3D) structural characterization and combined with analytical methods such as annular dark field imaging or spectroscopies. However, the image quality of STEM is severely suffered by noise or artifacts especially when rapid imaging, in the order of millisecond per frame or faster, is pursued. Here we demonstrate a deep-learning-assisted rapid STEM tomography, which visualizes 3D dislocation arrangement only within five-second acquisition of all the tilt-series images even in a 300Â nm thick steel specimen. The developed method offers a new platform for various in situ or operando 3D microanalyses in which dealing with relatively thick specimens or covering media like liquid cells are required.
Liver and brain differential expression of one-carbon metabolism genes during ontogenesis

One-carbon metabolism (1C metabolism) is of paramount importance for cell metabolism and mammalian development. It is involved in the synthesis or modification of a wide variety of compounds such as proteins, lipids, purines, nucleic acids and neurotransmitters. We describe here the evolution of expression of genes related to 1C metabolism during liver and brain ontogeny in mouse. The level of expression of 30 genes involved in 1C metabolism was quantified by RT-qPCR in liver and brain tissues of OF1 mice at E9, E11, E13, E15, E17, P0, P3, P5, P10, P15 developmental stages and in adults. In the liver, hierarchical clustering of the gene expression patterns revealed five distinct clades of genes with a first bifurcating hierarchy distinguishing two main developmental stages before and after E15. In the brain most of the 1C metabolism genes are expressed but at a lower levels. The gene expression of enzymes involved in 1C metabolism show dramatic changes during development that are tissue specific. mRNA expression patterns of all major genes involved in 1C metabolism in liver and brain provide clues about the methylation demand and methylation pathways during embryonic development.
Prognostic efficacy of the RTN1 gene in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Gene expression profiling has been vastly used to extract the genes that can predict the clinical outcome in patients with diverse cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). With the aid of bioinformatics and computational analysis on gene expression data, various prognostic gene signatures for DLBCL have been recently developed. The major drawback of the previous signatures is their inability to correctly predict survival in external data sets. In other words, they are not reproducible in other datasets. Hence, in this study, we sought to determine the gene(s) that can reproducibly and robustly predict survival in patients with DLBCL. Gene expression data were extracted from 7 datasets containing 1636 patients (GSE10846 [n"‰="‰420], GSE31312 [n"‰="‰470], GSE11318 [n"‰="‰203], GSE32918 [n"‰="‰172], GSE4475 [n"‰="‰123], GSE69051 [n"‰="‰157], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰91]). Genes significantly associated with overall survival were detected using the univariate Cox proportional hazards analysis with a P value"‰<"‰0.001 and a false discovery rate (FDR)"‰<"‰5%. Thereafter, significant genes common between all the datasets were extracted. Additionally, chromosomal aberrations in the corresponding region of the final common gene(s) were evaluated as copy number alterations using the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) data of 570 patients with DLBCL (GSE58718 [n"‰="‰242], GSE57277 [n"‰="‰148], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰180]). Our results indicated that reticulon family gene 1 (RTN1) was the only gene that met our rigorous pipeline criteria and associated with a favorable clinical outcome in all the datasets (P"‰<"‰0.001, FDR"‰<"‰5%). In the multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis, this gene remained independent of the routine international prognostic index components (i.e., age, stage, lactate dehydrogenase level, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group [ECOG] performance status, and number of extranodal sites) (P"‰<"‰0.0001). Furthermore, no significant chromosomal aberration was found in the RTN1 genomic region (14q23.1: Start 59,595,976/End 59,870,966).
CANCER

