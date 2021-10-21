We are looking for an experienced Payroll & Finance officer to take end-to end responsibility for payroll and pensions for approximately 260 staff within the school as well as financial support for the School staff, parents and pupils. The successful candidate will enjoy getting to the bottom of queries and discrepancies, be a confident systems user and be able to demonstrate the importance of teamwork as part of a small busy team.

As the role is responsible for ensuring compliance with payroll and pensions legislation the individual should be used to refreshing their own knowledge and be proactive in ensuring processes, systems and communications are updated accordingly.

The role a member of the small finance team and the Payroll and Finance officer will carry out other tasks such as reconciliations and transaction processing. Training will be provided on specific tasks although spreadsheet skills and experience are required.

Training in the use of the specific software and the pension schemes will be provided via a combination of on-the job training from line managers supplemented with attendance on appropriate training courses.

Responsibilities

Payroll

Accurately processing monthly payroll to deadline liaising with heads of department to obtain relevant information.

Updating payroll system for starters, leavers, changes in contracts. Including the outcome of the Annual payroll review.

Manual calculations of pay adjustments.

Communication with staff as they join the school, when resolving queries, and issuing periodic personalised letters e.g. annual pay review.

To work closely with the HR administrator to ensure complete and accurate data.

Communicating with internal IT team and the helpdesk of payroll software provider where required.

Responsibility for all returns to HMRC in respect of pay and benefits including P11Ds.

Processing payroll journals, departmental recharges etc. to the nominal ledger.

Ensuring processes, systems and communications reflect the changes as a result of legislation, benefits offered etc.

Producing payroll control account reconciliations and resolving reconciling items.

Pensions

Maintenance of payroll information such as pension scheme membership in the payroll system and issuing relevant letters.

Enrolling staff into the relevant pension schemes.

Submitting regular reports and payments to pension providers.

Complying with automatic enrolment legislation and communicating changes with staff.

Updating the payroll system for changes to pension provision including complex Teachers’ Pension Scheme and liaising with software provider.

Financial Support

Reconciliation of control accounts. Recording transactions for cost recovery centres such as school trips and reporting of balances.

Processing financial transactions to the accounts system: such as journals & bank transactions.

School Visits: Control of the financial aspects of trips; arranging for collection of payments from pupils and ensuring that internal procedures are adhered to and that all costs are adequately controlled.

Online Payment system used by parents: Communicating with Parents and Staff about the use of ParentPay – the online payment system used to pay for school lunches, school visits and other items.

Assisting in the production of schedules to support the annual statutory accounts in preparation for audit.

Finance Team Tasks