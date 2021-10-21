CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Time Affluence: How Mindful Time Management Increases Happiness

MOJEH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all struggle to fit downtime into our days, but is there a way to relax our routines, become more “time affluent” and ultimately happier and less stressed in the process?. As the old adage goes, time is money, and for many successful people, time affluence, or more specifically,...

mojeh.com

Comments / 0

Related
discoverhealth.org

Managing symptoms of stress in chaotic times

During the past year of abounding stress, ever-changing plans and added responsibilities, you may have noticed some physical changes in your body. Maybe you have gained weight while staying home, or you have a constant feeling of tightness in your chest (that’s anxiety and is a normal part of being human). You may have a nagging headache that just won’t go away.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Dr. Kimberly Dwyer: “Mindfulness is crucial for happiness”

Mindfulness is crucial for happiness. Mindfulness of the present moment without judgment gets us out of our heads and reconnects us to life as it unfolds before us and as we experience it. Happiness is a present moment emotion and we have to return to the present moment to experience it.
HEALTH
Shorthorn

Mastering time management builds good habits for students

During the pandemic, journalism junior Lyndsey DeWitt worked 40 hours a week between two jobs and attended school full-time. She was able to set aside time to study and do homework before going to work. However, she described her time management skills as “not that great” going into the new...
EDUCATION
EatThis

If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Management#Commuting#Affluence#Exercise#Depression#Yale University#Harvard Business School#Reclaim
Thrive Global

How To Be More Resilient In Turbulent Times

There’s no question that the past few years will go down in history as being among the more turbulent times in American history. Civil unrest, a major pandemic, and a clear cultural divide between citizens have combined to create a cultural environment that’s unsettling at best — and downright scary at worst. People from all walks of life are finding themselves struggling with unprecedented amounts of stress and generally floundering with relationship, work, and general functionality issues. Constantly navigating an unknown new normal can sap the resilience out of the strongest people, and it’s not unusual for them to feel as if they’ll never be able to get up again after the recent blows they’ve been dealt.
HEALTH
thesunflower.com

OPINION: Tips for time management

Time and time again we hear from professors, university faculty and staff, and our parents that we must work on using our time better. I’m here to tell you that, even as a senior, I don’t have this down. Is it possible that our ever evolving pandemic state and the...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anxiety and Seizures: What’s the Link?

Can anxiety cause seizures? Possibly, in some cases. And seizures may lead to anxiety too. We’ll explore why and what you can do to manage both. Anxiety is a human response to stress, anticipation, or trauma. For some people, anxiety becomes overwhelming and disruptive in everyday life. Anxiety disorders are...
MENTAL HEALTH
OKC VeloCity

Time management strategies for entrepreneurs to improve efficiency

Many entrepreneurs work six or seven days a week and put in 10-hour or 12-hour days. Often, this is a requirement for success when a small business starts out and begins to grow. Unfortunately, some of that time might be spent procrastinating on tackling essential tasks. Too much time might be devoted to relatively unimportant activities.
SMALL BUSINESS
umassmedia.com

Time management as a college student

While time management is a commonly discussed topic, many of us struggle with the basic principle of managing our time responsibly. As such, we often find ourselves rushing, procrastinating and decreasing the overall quality of things that might even be enjoyable. As college students, we are overwhelmed with responsibilities. From classes to jobs, career prep, potential graduate school considerations and family responsibilities, college students across America face a packed schedule during their peak physical years. Although I severely struggle with time management, there are several techniques I use to increase my productivity, efficiency and time management skills, as I balance the many responsibilities in my life.
COLLEGES
thekatynews.com

William D King Describes Simple Yet Helpful Ways to Deal with Anxiety and Stress During the Pandemic

Every individual experience fear, restlessness, and worry at least once in their life. While some are able to take control of their emotions, others struggle with their feelings. From a social phobia to personal difficulties – there are endless reasons that may cause stress, worry, fear, and anxiety. If you are one of those who find it challenging to control their thoughts and reactions, you are not alone. Studies show that nearly 18.1% of adults in the U.S. struggle with anxiety disorders. Stress could lead to anxiety and even depression sometimes. With the ongoing Covid situation, more and more people are facing stress. This makes it necessary to take appropriate measures in order to deal with stress.
MENTAL HEALTH
Inverse

"Brain prints" reveal how your mind changes over time

It’s a cruel fact of life that we’re really not as unique as we think we are — apart from one crucial exception: the tiny ridges of our fingertips. Discovered by physician Marcello Malpighi in the 17th century, the topographical pattern of ridges and sweat glands found on each person's fingertips are an identifier unlike any other. No matter what disguise you don or transformation you undergo, these tiny prints can find you in a crowd.
SCIENCE
Forbes

7 Simple Time Management Tips For Business Owners

Tyler Martin is a Certified Business Coach and Consultant who helps business owners grow and scale their business using proven systems. As a business owner, I know it sometimes feels like there is so little time and too much to do. In fact, I’m sure you’re more familiar with that feeling than you’d like. But what if I told you there’s a way to make those 24 hours each day seem like plenty? And no, sadly, I don’t have a time machine. I’m talking about the wonderful art of time management.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

7 Tips on How to Protect Yourself From Stress via Time-Management

If you master the techniques of time management, it does not mean that you will manage to do more and more tasks in a shorter time frame. It means that you will learn how to plan your work (and beyond) time wisely, prioritize, use all available resources, and then not deviate from your plan.
The Independent

The work habits that could be hurting your mental health - and how to manage them

After more than 18 months of enforced homeworking during the pandemic, the lines between our professional lives and our personal lives have blurred.Many of us have work laptops on our dining tables, work emails arriving on our mobiles at all times of the day, and evenings and weekends that look suspiciously like work days.“It’s important to re-establish the division,” says Niels Eék,  psychologist and co-founder of mental health platform Remente (remente.com) as millions head back to the office.In any job, there will be times when working longer hours is necessary, but a consistent, long-standing lack of boundaries around what you...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy