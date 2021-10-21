CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working on Apnea: A Studio Visit with Pejac

juxtapoz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of weeks ago we got an opportunity to visit the studio of our long-time friend Pejac, just as he was adding final touches to a large body of work he prepared for the newest solo show APNEA. Set to open at a former train manufacturing facility in the eastern...

www.juxtapoz.com

culturemap.com

Women and their Work presents Fresh from the Studio

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This edition of Fresh from the Studio features artists Court Lurie, Elvia Perrin & Mars Woodhill. Lurie invites the viewer into her...
VISUAL ART
juxtapoz.com

Hein Koh Takes Over Allouche Benias Gallery in Athens

As we're witnessing figurative art being reinstated back on the central stage, there is a growing list of artists that are being rediscovered and re-appreciated in this new light. For Hein Koh this meant a moment of major recognition which resulted with her first painting solo show in NYC, a first international solo presentation in Paris, and now a solo show in Athens running concurrently with her first internationally presented curatorial project, a group exhibition Applied Anxiety.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Studio Manager

We are looking for a talented and experienced Studio Manager who can take on the task of overseeing the smooth running of our busy studios. Here at Marjan TV Network as well creating a plethora of in house and commissioned programmes we invest in licensing a large variety of programmes from some of the biggest distributors and programme providers.
JOBS
smilepolitely.com

October 17th exhibit at Marm Studio features work of Lorraine Graham

The artists of the Marm Studio Gallery will be hosting an exhibit on Sunday, October 17th featuring the work of Lorraine Graham. Graham's work has recently been showcased in The Best of Acrylic magazine and Bridging the Art Divide. Sunday, October 17th, 1 to 4 p.m. 917 W White St,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WestfairOnline

ARTS COUNCIL AND VIRTUAL ARTISTS STUDIO VISIT

Orange County Arts Council (OCAC), Goshen, in partnership with the Newburgh Free Library, will present a virtual Artist Studio Visit with abstract artist Heidi Lanino on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. A figurative abstract painter with a strong base in gestural drawing influenced by the transformative nature of movement, Lanino was one of four…
NEWBURGH, NY
ARTnews

$546 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Heads to Auction, Prison for Fake Goya Sellers, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GREAT BEAUTY. What is better than a 16th-century villa in central Rome? A 16th-century villa in central Rome that features the only known ceiling mural by Caravaggio. That treasure is set to come to auction in January with an opening bid of €471 million (about $546.3 million), the Guardian reports. The structure was built by an Italian cardinal as a hunting lodge, and is reportedly being sold as a result of an inheritance dispute following the 2018 death of its previous owner, Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi. The painter adorned the Villa Aurora with three Roman gods around 1597, using himself as...
ENTERTAINMENT
Architectural Digest

Singer Pink Lists Modern Malibu Home Once Owned by Barry Manilow for $15 Million

Just four months after purchasing a beachfront Malibu home, singer Pink is prepared to let go of the property. According to Dirt, the artist behind hits like “Just Give Me a Reason” has listed the home for $14.995 million, a sizable bump from the $13.7 million she paid in June. Though it was a brief stint, Pink’s residency at the home adds to its musical history—Barry Manilow once owned the property, too.
REAL ESTATE
heatworld

Victoria Beckham's drastic plan to save 'lost' Brooklyn

She’s always been very protective of her four children, but the past few weeks have really seen Victoria Beckham turn into the ultimate mama bear over eldest son Brooklyn. The 22-year-old wannabe photographer-turned-chef has been ridiculed and criticised for a recent cooking segment on US TV, where he made a simple breakfast sandwich.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Picasso masterpieces fetch $108.9 million at Sotheby's auction

Eleven masterpieces by Pablo Picasso fetched $108.9 million at a Sotheby's auction in Las Vegas on Saturday. The works went under the hammer at the Bellagio hotel and casino, known for its extensive art collection, ahead of what would have been the Spanish painter's 140th birthday. The jewel in the crown of MGM Resort's auctioned collection was "Femme au beret rouge-orange" ("Woman with a red-orange cap"), one of the last portraits by the artist of Marie-Therese Walter, who he began an affair with when she was 17 years old, and inspired many of his most celebrated works. It sold for nearly $40.5 million after a starting price was estimated at $20-30 million.
LAS VEGAS, NV
juxtapoz.com

Sohei Nishino: Listening and Assembling

Our memories are intimately tied to photographs. Whether a childhood portrait or sunset selfie, the photograph represents not just the captured moment, but how that moment is currently remembered. It’s nearly impossible to separate memory from the reality of experience. Walking down the street, we ignore one thing and gravitate towards another, while landmarks anchor us within a geographical space. But what captures or escapes our attention defines our recollection of that place. Japanese photographer Sohei Nishino’s work encapsulates this transient relationship between personal experience, memory, and place. Photography, like memory, is also defined by what is included or excluded from the frame. Like any curious photographer, Nishino weaves his way through each new city, making decisions about how to portray his surroundings. “When I’m shooting,” he says, “I am always thinking about what I’m trying to see within the events in front of me, what I am focusing on and how I feel about it.” An individual image can anchor the portrayal, but it’s how each fragment is pieced together that defines the journey and transports Nishino’s work into an expansive new realm.
VISUAL ART
juxtapoz.com

Book Review: NOGA, the Nation of Graffiti Artists

Book Review: "SNIK: EPHEMERAL" NOGA, the Nation of Graffiti Artists, was an artist’s workshop located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and later on, in the Bronx. It was the utopian vision of Jack Pelsinger, who begged the city for a studio where kids of all talent levels could further their interests in the arts. The 1970s were a time in New York’s history where a request like this could be accommodated, the city leased the group a run-down storefront for $1 dollar a month in 1974. Like moths drawn to a light, the kids showed up, hundreds of them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
metalinjection

PUSCIFER Is In The Studio

Puscifer is really bad at keeping secrets. According to their Instagram, they're "doin' secret stuff," but then show us they're in the studio. If only Maynard James Keenan were this mouthy about all the goings-on with Tool as well… oh well. Anyway, new Puscifer looks like it's on its way....
MUSIC
headphonecommute.com

In the studio with Heliochrysum

Let’s start at the very beginning. Can you tell us how you got involved in composing, and what was your very first piece of gear?. For both, Daniel and I, we got into guitar pedals starting out and we began looking for wild sounds very early on. Daniel started off with a reverb Boss pedal (RV2) and a four-track (slowing and warping tracks) and for me, my first amp was a vintage Magnatone Amp with a built-in Leslie type speaker playing one chord over and over again listening to the slow flutter and then tuning my guitar to DADGAD was monumental for me… So both of us love processing sounds into different elements and different colors. From those beginnings, we both went through many different projects growing up and just seeking out varied musical projects from bands to theatre to films and just finding creative communities to learn and be inspired by. So we both launched into composing from the moment we started getting into making music as kids.
MUSIC
juxtapoz.com

Pandemic Plans: Revisiting the Checklist

A year ago, I wrote a column for this mag titled “Post-Pandemic Plans.” In it, I outlined all of the fun and adventurous things I was hoping to do once Covid-19 chilled the F out. But here we are one year later, and the situation feels almost exactly the same. Despite being fully vaccinated, I’m still wrapping my face up like a mummy in indoor spaces, still staying six feet away from all the weirdos out there, and still checking the news to see if a lockdown is looming. Now, I’m not complaining and I’m certainly not surprised, but the current climate does have me rethinking my not-so-distant goals. So, in the spirit of working with what you’ve got, here’s what I’m hoping to check off my list in the next few months while staying the hell away from everybody. —
PUBLIC HEALTH
richmondmagazine.com

Studio Spaces

Antique Mayan platters mix with Rubin Peacock’s bronze maquettes (scale models); on the table, his 1974 bronze, "Mooncow," and a Guatemalan Mountain Indian vase filled with sunflowers. Rubin Peacock has a thing for buildings with a history. The renowned sculptor has preserved a number of derelict structures to use as...
RICHMOND, VA
The Independent

Picasso artworks auctioned for combined $109M in Las Vegas

Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks have been sold for a combined $109 million in a Las Vegas auction coinciding with the artist’s 140th birthday.The nine paintings and two ceramic pieces had been displayed inside the Picasso restaurant at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art for more than two decades until owner MGM Resorts decided earlier this year to sell them.The Saturday event was organized by Sotheby’s and marked the first time the famed auction house staged an evening marquee sale in North America outside its New York saleroom. It featured Picasso artworks from 1917 to 1969.Auction officials said Picasso’s 1938...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheConversationAU

Liked Netflix's The Chair? Here are 4 moving, funny novels set in English departments

English departments are strange places. Even to those of us who spend our working lives inside them, they can seem utterly mysterious. Those looking in from outside must find them even more baffling. What exactly do lecturers do all day? They teach and interact with students, but what happens the rest of the time? Literary scholars everywhere, writes Terry Eagleton, “live in a state of dread – a dread that one day, someone … will suddenly get wise to the fact that we draw salaries for reading poems and novels.” This fact, say Eagleton, “is as scandalous as being paid for...
TV & VIDEOS

