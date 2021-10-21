Working on Apnea: A Studio Visit with Pejac

Let’s start at the very beginning. Can you tell us how you got involved in composing, and what was your very first piece of gear?. For both, Daniel and I, we got into guitar pedals starting out and we began looking for wild sounds very early on. Daniel started off with a reverb Boss pedal (RV2) and a four-track (slowing and warping tracks) and for me, my first amp was a vintage Magnatone Amp with a built-in Leslie type speaker playing one chord over and over again listening to the slow flutter and then tuning my guitar to DADGAD was monumental for me… So both of us love processing sounds into different elements and different colors. From those beginnings, we both went through many different projects growing up and just seeking out varied musical projects from bands to theatre to films and just finding creative communities to learn and be inspired by. So we both launched into composing from the moment we started getting into making music as kids.

