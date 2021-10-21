CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female craniometrics support the 'two-layer model' of human dispersal in Eastern Eurasia

By Hirofumi Matsumura
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study reports a cranio-morphometric analysis of female human remains from seven archaeological sites in China, Vietnam and Taiwan that date between 16,000 and 5300 BP. The aim of the analysis is to test the "two-layer" model of human dispersal in eastern Eurasia, using previously unanalysed female remains to balance the...

#Human History#Human Evolution#Human Migration#Human Skeleton#Cranio Morphometric#Australian#Papuan#Northeast Asian#Africans#Sri Lankan#Asians#Europeans#Middle Holocene
